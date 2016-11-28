BALLY GAMING

•Brian J. Barclay, Allon G. Englman, Andrew C. Guinn, Daniel P. Louie

9489796 – Modifying wagering games based on secondary-participant data

A wagering game system and its operations are described herein. In some examples, the operations can include connecting the wagering game system to client devices via the network communication interface. The operations can further include detecting an electronic indication of wagering game activity performed via a first of the client devices. A first user account is associated with the first of the client devices. The operations can further include determining, via an electronic game processing unit, that a second user account, associated with a second of the client devices, is indicated in the first user account as a social contact. The operations can further include automatically increasing, via the electronic game processing unit, a chance that a first casino wagering game associated with the second of the client devices will result in a winning outcome based on the wagering game activity performed via the first of the client devices.

•Brian Riffel

9488334 – Elastomeric indicator light lens

An indicator light includes at least one segment. Each segment includes a housing forming an interior and an exterior surface with a light source within. A light filter comprises a transparent or translucent stretchable elastomeric ring processed to pass a desired color and dimensioned to fit on the exterior surface of the housing.

•Dale R. Buchholz, Magesh Gangadharan, Jamie W. Vann, Matthew J. Ward

9489792 – Managing gaming data rule sets and communications

A wagering game system and its operations are described herein. In some embodiments, the operations can include accumulating data for a plurality of events that a first application generates during a wagering game session from a plurality of wagering game sessions associated with a wagering game player account. The operations can further include detecting that occurrence of at least one of the plurality of events would cause a second application to award a level of progress in a persistent-state game. A state of the persistent-state game is persisted across the plurality of the wagering game sessions for the wagering game player account. The operations can further include providing the data to the second application, after the occurrence of a trigger, such as in response to determining the at least one of the plurality of events would cause the second application to award the level of progress in the persistent-state game.

•Dion K. Aoki, Shawn C. Collette, Allon G. Englman

D771193 – Game display screen with multiple arrays of reels

We claim the ornamental design for a game display screen with multiple arrays of reels, as shown and described.

•Kay Daniel Vetter, Joseph R. Hedrick, Scott Thomas Hilbert

9487972 – Electronic lock mechanism

An electronic lock and system particularly for replacing existing mechanical locks for gaming devices are disclosed herein. According to one embodiment, the gaming device includes a cabinet having a chassis and a main gaming device door locked by a mechanical lock. The electronic lock is configured to have a profile to replace the existing mechanical locks and includes a rotatable bolt receiving a sleeve. In a retained and locked position the sleeve is within the lock barrel and an operator is nested in a pocket in the barrel head. Upon receiving a command a motor rotates a cam and the sleeve is released to axially move to release the operator from the pocket for rotation of the sleeve and bolt to unlock the door. Sensors sense for fault conditions. Authentication is required to provoke the opening command Opening events may be logged at a system server or local memory.

•Matthew J. Ward, Mark B. Gagner, Joel R. Jaffe

9489804 – Community gaming system with varying eligibility criteria

A computer-implemented method includes displaying a community game on at least one display device. Dependent upon a first player playing an underlying wagering game via a first terminal, the first player is permitted to participate in the community game. The community game is distinct from the underlying wagering game. Not dependent upon a second player playing an underlying wagering game via a second terminal, the second player is permitted to participate in the community game.

•Michael V. Dicillo, Joseph G. Marcus

9489952 – Wagering game having seamless looping of compressed audio

Gapless looping playback of an audio sound seamlessly without any silence between loops. An uncompressed digital audio file is divided and encoded using an MP3 encoder to produce two encoded files, A and B. The MP3 encoder adds a padding delay at the beginning and end of each file. Two timers are defined: T1=A-(a+b) and T2=B-(d+c), where a is the padding delay at the end of A, b is the delay at the beginning of B, c is the delay at the beginning of A, and d is the delay at the end of B. Simultaneously, a decoder starts to decode A on Track 1 and T1 is started. Immediately after T1 expires, a decoder starts to decode B on Track 2 and T2 is started. Thanks to the timers, the respective end and beginning of the sound portions of A and B temporally align so that no silence is heard.

•Scott Thomas Hilbert, Joseph Randall Hedrick, Ramesh Vivek

9489794 – Systems and methods for providing control of a wagering device using a smartphone or mobile device

Gaming systems and methods are set forth for players to link a player mobile communication device such as a Smart phone to a gaming terminal to present at the player mobile communication device display an auxiliary or substitute player interface for controlling the game.

IGT

•Franco E. Crivelli

9489801 – Community gaming experience

A gaming environment may provide a user with a community gaming experience by providing, via a first interface at a first gaming machine, a display of a wagering game to a first player; determining an initial game outcome for a play of the wagering game by the first player, wherein the initial game outcome is a losing game outcome; based on the losing game outcome by the first player, receiving, from a second player, a selection of an option to wager on a final game outcome, the final game outcome being based in part on the losing game outcome; displaying, via a second interface at a second gaming machine, the final game outcome to the second player; and providing an award to the second player based on the final game outcome.

•Jay S. Walker, Matthew P. Ellenthal

9489800 – Applications for gaming devices in a networked environment

A method comprises receiving a request from a gaming device to initiate a session of game play comprising a plurality of game plays to be played, and transmitting to the gaming device an amount of credit required to initiate a first game play of the session on the gaming device.

•Mark C. Nicely

9489806 – Card game system and device having supplemental awards based on consecutive non-terminating outcomes

A card game includes a plurality of rounds playable upon at least one base wager and at least one supplemental wager. Each one of the rounds results in an outcome, where a base award is associated with at least one of the outcomes. A pattern condition is fulfillable when a pattern of the outcomes corresponds to one of a plurality of designated patterns. Different supplemental awards are provided based on the fulfillment of the pattern condition.

INTERMOBILE CONTAINER

•Donnell Lee Yarter

D771275 – Intermodal mobile storage container

The ornamental design of an intermodal mobile storage container, as shown and described.

LINDA ALLEN

•Linda Allen, David Glenn Glover

9488326 – Battery powered indoor/outdoor decorative table and floor lamp and LED based light bulb

Provided is a lamp configured for both indoor use and outdoor use. The lamp may include several features to protect against conditions encountered during outdoor use, such as wind, precipitation, lack of external power, etc. The lamp also defines an aesthetically pleasing design to provide lighting during upscale outdoor events/celebrations, such as weddings, reunions, holiday events, or a private gathering in a backyard. The functional and aesthetic features of the lamp, such as the lamp’s capability of operating independent of a power cord while at the same time defining a stylish appearance, may additionally make the lamp desirable for use in indoor environments.

QUARKSTAR

•Robert V. Steele, Louise Lerman, Allen Brent York, Wilson Dau, Jacqueline Teng, Goerge Lerman

9488323 – Solid state lamp using light emitting strips

In one embodiment, an LED lamp has a generally bulb shape. The LEDs are low power types and axe encapsulated in thin, narrow, flexible strips. The LEDs are connected in series in the strips to drop a desired voltage. The strips are affixed to the outer surface of a bulb form to provide structure to the lamp. The strips are connected in parallel to a power supply, which may be housed in the lamp. Since many low power LEDs are used and are spread out over a large surface area, there is no need for a large metal heat sink. Further, the light emission is similar to that of an incandescent bulb. In other embodiment, there is no bulb form and the strips are bendable to have a variety of shapes. In another embodiment, a light sheet is bent to provide 360 degrees of light emission. Many other embodiments are described.

UI TECHNOLOGIES

•Michael Raymond Josiah, Joseph Dovi

9488932 – Method and system for converting a toner cartridge printer to a white, clear, or fluorescent toner printer

A method and system for converting a toner cartridge printer to a white, clear or fluorescent toner printer. The method may comprise the steps of: providing a printer having one or more toner printing cartridges; removing at least one of the one or more toner printing cartridges; providing one or more white, clear, or fluorescent toner printing cartridges; installing one or more white, clear, or fluorescent toner printing cartridges into the printer; using raster image processor software for printing cartridge remapping; and printing one or more toner print layers using the installed white, clear, or florescent toner printing cartridges in one pass.

WITHME MEDIA

•Jonathan Jenkins

D771180 – Checkout station

The ornamental design for a checkout station, as shown and described.

INTELLECTUAL VENTURES HOLDING 81

•Timothy Wilkinson, Timothy James Speight

9497770 – Scheduling communication in a wireless communication system

Interference potential may be determined between user equipment (UE) based on distance between the UEs and location information. Half duplex communication on orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) resources may be scheduled based on the determined interference potential.

COACHMYVIDEO.COM

•Jason Escamilla, Jason Henderson

9497406 – Methods and systems of creation and catalog of media recordings

A method for media recording creation and catalog is provided, that creates media recordings according to a reference time provided. The method allows editing the media recordings during and after recording, catalogs the media recordings, and identifies the media recordings that are related to the same event or a related event, that are close in time or space, but may have been recorded independently. The method displays the media recordings synchronizedly according to a reference time.

INTELLECTUAL VENTURES FUND 83

•Dana W. Wolcott, Dale F. McIntyre, Kenneth A. Parulski

9497333 – System and method for providing customized product configuration and service plan options for a camera device

A system and method for obtaining photographic products and/or services comprises bundling image capture and printing technologies into products and/or services that are paid for by a consumer with monthly or yearly subscription fees. The system and method involves selecting a camera and selecting a photographic products/service plan which designates photographic products and/or services which are to be associated with the selected camera. The system and method gives the consumer the option of selecting a specific camera from a menu of cameras, and a specific photographic product/service plan which is to be associated with the selected camera from a product/service menu. As a further option, the consumer can customize his/her product/service plan in accordance with his/her preference. The plan can provide for products and/or services for images captured and/or film exposed by the camera for a predetermined amount of time at a predetermined fee. At the end of the plan, the consumer could have the option of returning the camera, exchanging the camera for a different camera, or keeping the camera at no cost or for a reduced price. The photographic products and/or services provided by the plan could be products and/or services such as film developing, printing, image products, scanning, photo CDs, image storage, etc.

SILVER STATE INTELLECTUAL TECHNOLOGIES

•Michael L. Obradovich, Philip E. White

9495872 – System and method for effective communication of location and other information about automobiles

Communications with an automobile are in the form of messages. The messages may be delivered to the automobile from a remote server through a communications network, e.g., the Internet. Messages may contain a recall notice to the automobile, map information or advertising information concerning selected entities depending on the current location of the automobile. Messages transmitted from the automobile to the remote server may contain location of the automobile or dynamic data furnished by sensors in the automobile.

ARUZE GAMING AMERICA

•Takehisa Itagaki, Hiromoto Yamauchi, Yoichi Kato, Yukihiro Kawakami

9495843 – Gaming machine and method for a bonus game with increasing payout rate

When a trigger condition is established in a normal game, a gaming machine 300 executes a process of shifting to a bonus game in which a re-trigger condition which is less stringent than the trigger condition may be established, a process of executing a free game at least once in the bonus game, and a process of increasing the payout rate of the free game in the bonus game when the re-trigger condition is established in the bonus game.

IGT

•Robert F. Bigelow Jr., Damien C. Ennis, Michael P. Khamis

9495842 – Gaming system, gaming device and method for providing an outcome enhancing feature

An embodiment of a gaming device includes a game having at least three choices, wherein each of the choices either trumps or is trumped by one of the other choices, and a processor programmed to determine if an outcome enhancing condition is satisfied, enable a player to elect to enhance an outcome if an outcome enhancing condition is satisfied, enable the player to select one of said choices, select one of said choices, determine an outcome based on a comparison of the player’s choice with the processor’s choice, provide a win outcome if the player elected to enhance an outcome and the comparison of the player’s choice with the processor’s choice results in a draw determination, provide a draw outcome if the player elected to enhance an outcome and the comparison of the player’s choice with the processor’s choice results in a lose determination.

KONAMI GAMING

•Yuji Taniguchi, Michael Ratner, Akihiko Naito, Edward Sepich, Thomas Soukup

9495841 – System and method of awarding a community award

A system providing a community award to player is disclosed. The system comprises a plurality of gaming machines and a system controller. Each gaming machine is configured receive a wager from a respective player and responsively initiate a game. The system controller is coupled to each of the gaming machines and includes a database with a community awards list including a plurality of total award probabilities, each total award probability associated with a corresponding number of players. The system controller is then configured to detect a triggering condition; responsively determine a number of players playing the plurality of gaming machines; determine a total award probability as a function of the determined number of players and the community award list; and provide a community award to at least one of the plurality of players as a function of the determined total award probability.

•Akihiko Naito, Michael Ratner, Edward Sepich, Thomas Soukup, Yuji Taniguchi

9495840 – System and method of awarding a community award

A system providing a community award to player is disclosed. The system comprises a plurality of gaming machines and a system controller. Each gaming machine is configured receive a wager from a respective player and responsively initiate a game. The system controller is coupled to each of the gaming machines and includes a database with a community awards list including a plurality of total award amounts, each total award amount associated with a corresponding number of players. The system controller is then configured to detect a triggering condition; responsively determine a number of players playing the plurality of gaming machines; determine a total award as a function of the determined number of players and the community award list; and provide a community award to at least one of the plurality of players as a function of the determined total award.

BALLY GAMING

•Dion K. Aoki, Shawn C. Collette, Jeremy M. Hornik, Pamela S. Smith

9495893 – Wagering game with reel array having extended symbol visually overlaying adjacent reel

A gaming system includes an input device, a display device, a processor, and a memory device. The memory device stores instructions that, when executed by the processor, cause the gaming system to receive a wager and to display an array having a plurality of symbol positions, each of the symbol positions being populated by symbols located on a plurality of symbol-bearing reels. The reels spin and stop to place symbols on the symbol-bearing reels in visual association with symbol positions of the array. At least one extended symbol indexed on a first reel visually overlaps one or more symbols on an adjacent second reel (a) as the first reel spins the extended symbol through the array and (b) without affecting a stopping position of the adjacent second reel. An award is awarded for any winning combinations defined by the symbols in the display area.

TIPPING POINT GROUP

•Sam Johnson

9495836 – Seamless initiation of primary and secondary games at modified gaming machines

Secondary gaming functionality is provided for a casino gaming machine (26) by a secondary controller (200) of the casino gaming machine. The secondary gaming functionality may function to provide a multi-game experience at the gaming machine or remotely at another gaming machine or other device, e.g., a smart phone (28), tablet, personal computer (32), and the like, via the casino gaming machine. The multi-game experience may comprise one or more secondary wager-based games in addition to the one or more primary wager-based game(s) provided by the primary gaming functionality of the gaming machine. The secondary controller functionality may cause the secondary wager-based game to be presented upon a single input player to the gaming machine which also initiates the primary game, whereby primary and secondary games are initiated seamlessly to the player via a single input.

IGT

•Ernest W. Moody

9495832 – Electronic video poker games

A video poker machine configured to allow a player to play a card game includes at least one display device, at least one input device, and at least one computer configured to display at least a first hand and a second hand of at least five cards all face up, each hand including the same five cards. A player is provided an option to play a hand by selecting none, one or more than one of the face up cards from the first hand and the second hand and any additional hands as cards to be held. Each of the cards not selected to be held are discarded from each hand and replaced with a face up card. The player is provided a pre-established amount based on the amount of a wager made on the hand if the resulting cards of the hand comprise a predetermined poker hand ranking.

BALLY GAMING

•Timothy C. Loose, Eric M. Pryzby, Wayne H. Rothschild, Larry J. Pacey

9495828 – Gaming machine environment having controlled audio media presentation

A method directed to operating a plurality of gaming machines in a gaming establishment includes determining that a certain triggering event has occurred in one of the plurality of gaming machines. The triggering event includes a desired game outcome. The method further includes selectively controlling audio output from a plurality of remotely located speakers to operate in conjunction with internal cabinet speakers for creating a desired audio ambience only within a portion of the gaming establishment. The remotely located speakers are located remotely from the plurality of gaming machines. The internal cabinet speakers are located within gaming cabinets of the plurality of gaming machines. The audio output is focused to deliver enhanced audio effects only to the portion of the gaming establishment.

IGT

•Mark C. Nicely, Scott A. Caputo

9495826 – Gaming system, gaming device, and method for providing a game in which players position selectors within a field of selections based on values masked by the selections

A gaming system displays a plurality of spaced-apart selections each associated with a masked award. One or more selectors are each associated with one or more players, and are visible to each player. The selectors are moveable amongst the spaced-apart selections based on a plurality of player inputs. For a play of the game, the players provide inputs to move the selectors amongst the spaced-apart selections. During such movement, the gaming system temporarily reveals the award associated with any spaced-apart selection in the vicinity of any selector to at least one player, such as the player whose selector is near the selection. After the play of the game has ended (e.g., based on an amount of elapsed time), the gaming system provides awards to the players based on the ending positions of the one or more selectors with respect to the plurality of spaced-apart selections.

SHIFT4 CORP.

•John David Oder II, John David Oder, Kevin James Cornic, Steven Mark Sommer

9495680 – Secure payment card transactions

Identification cards at a processing server may be secured in certain embodiments by intercepting data associated with the identification card. The data may be prevented from being accessed by an application that is of a particular priority level. The data may be encrypted and provided to a server, which may provide replacement data that is formatted to be processed as a substitute for the data. This substitute data may then be provided to the application that was prevented from accessing the data.

FULL SPECTRUM LASER

•Henry J. Liu, Zichen Huang

9492892 – Infinite thickness laser processing system

A laser material processing system comprises: a housing defining an engraving chamber, an xy laser beam steering system, a non-telescoping focus mechanism, and a camera system that facilitates production of engravings that exceed the xy dimensions of the engraving chamber. The housing includes a removable bottom panel that allows processing of workpieces that exceed dimensions of the engraving chamber. The focus mechanism includes a carriage mirror subassembly, a sliding member moveably attached to the carriage mirror subassembly, and a focusing lens subassembly attached perpendicularly to a lower portion of the sliding member. The carriage mirror subassembly and focusing lens subassembly are configured to receive and focus a laser beam to a focal point. The focusing lens subassembly is adjusted along a z-axis by disengaging the locking component and vertically sliding the sliding member and is locked into a position by engaging the locking component with the sliding member.

JASIBO

•Jennifer Jablow, Michael Mark Muehlemann

9492257 – Photocatalytic teeth whitening

The present disclosure relates to devices, methods and kits for accelerating the rate of whitening of teeth using an oxidizing agent, a photocatalytic agent, and a portable lightsource.