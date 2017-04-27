PATENTS AWARDED APRIL 16-22, 2017

BALLY GAMING

Martin S. Lyons, Joseph R. Hedrick, Brett Jackson, Roderick Ang

9626807–System and method for augmented reality with complex augmented reality video image tags

Disclosed is a method for enabling use of a complex augmented reality system and a mobile device to display complex augmented reality on a display device. The method includes: enabling a user to capture one or more images from the display device via a camera on the mobile device; determining if there are one or more image tags within a video display on the display device that are viewable in the live camera image; using the one or more image tags to access information used by the augmented reality system; and overlaying virtual graphics in a position within 3D space on a display of the mobile device that augment the display of the display device with 3D effects to create complex augmented reality, when one or more image tags are detected within a video display on the display device that are viewable in a live camera image.

Paul K. Scheper, Attila Grauzer, James V. Kelly, James B. Stasson, Ronald R. Swanson, Feraidoon Bourbour, TRoy D. Nelson, David B. Lopez, Mark L. Yoseloff, R. Brooke Dunn, Peter Krenn, Ernst Blaha

9623317–Method of readying a card shuffler

A playing card handling device is disclosed. The device includes a first side and a second opposite side. Components of the device include a card infeed tray, a card output tray and a card handling zone. The card infeed tray and card output tray are on the same first side of the device and an upper surface of the card infeed tray and an upper surface of the card output tray are in the same plane. Card handling devices of the present invention also include a touch screen display, as well as a movable card gate.

CONVATEC TECHNOLOGIES

Christopher Gregory, Yun Jin, John B. Cline

9623201–Apparatus for preventing over inflation of the retention balloon in medical catheters and airway devices

The body has a fluid inlet port for receiving pressurized fluid and a fluid outlet port connected to the retention balloon. A first passage connects the fluid inlet port and the fluid outlet port. A second passage in the body is connected to the balloon fluid return path and is at the pressure of the retention balloon. A valve prevents fluid flow through the first passage when actuated. The valve includes a pressure-responsive member movable to a position to obstruct fluid flow in response to fluid pressure in the second passage exceeding the predetermined level. Flexible means such as a membrane defines a normally open portion of the first fluid passage, which is closed by the moveable means bearing on the membrane when pressure exceeding the predetermined level actuates the valve.

IGT

Andreas C. Montano

9626828–Gaming system and method providing a multiplayer card game with multiple fold options and interrelated bonuses

Various embodiments of the present disclosure are directed to a gaming system and method providing a multiplayer card game with multiple fold options and interrelated bonuses. In one embodiment, the gaming system enables a player to input either a first fold input or a second different fold input should the player desire to fold the player’s hand during a play of the card game. If the gaming system receives the first fold input from the player, the gaming system: (a) folds the player’s hand, (b) automatically removes the player from the virtual table, and (c) automatically assigns the player to a second different virtual table for at least one subsequent play of the card game. If, on the other hand, the gaming system receives the second fold input from the player, the gaming system folds the player’s hand and does not remove the player from the virtual table.

Miles M. Patceg, Reuven Somberg

9626832–Virtualized magnetic player card

A method of implementing a player tracking system in a gaming network includes receiving a virtual player tracking card identifier and a virtual player tracking card password, authenticating the identifier and the password; receiving a virtual player tracking card PIN, identifying a gaming machine that transmitted the virtual player tracking card PIN, and crediting an account associated with the virtual player tracking card PIN based on game play on the gaming machine.

Ryan W. Cuddy, Mohammed A. Saffari, Bryan D. Wolf

9626833–Gaming system, gaming device and method providing tiered progressive bonusing system

The gaming system and method disclosed herein provides a plurality of players with an opportunity to win a plurality of progressive awards maintained by the gaming system. The gaming system accumulates a quantity of progressive event points for each player playing at one of the gaming machines in the gaming system. In one embodiment, the gaming system uses an accumulated quantity of progressive event points for a designated player to determine which one or more of the progressive awards the designated player wins. In another embodiment, the gaming system uses an accumulated quantity of progressive event points to determine the designated player’s probability of winning one or more of the progressive awards. Accordingly, the gaming system provides a point-based system in which either a progressive award to win or a probability of winning a progressive award is determined based on the quantities of progressive event points accumulated by the players.

Travis J. Calvert

9626839–Gaming system and method providing an additional award opportunity when a designated quantity of displayed symbols is associated with a displayed background

Various embodiments of the present disclosure provide a gaming system and method providing an additional award opportunity when a designated quantity of displayed symbols is associated with a displayed background. For a play of a game, the gaming system displays one of a plurality of different backgrounds and a plurality of a plurality of different symbols on, over, or otherwise in addition to the displayed background. The gaming system determines and provides any awards associated with the displayed symbols. If a designated quantity of at least one of the displayed symbols is associated with the displayed background, the gaming system provides an additional award opportunity.

Vincent P. Smiht, Cameron A. Filipourt, Mark S. Ross, Joseph Masinter, Shara C. Miller

9623321–Gaming system and method for providing a group event eligibility sequence and a group event

A gaming system including one or more group event eligibility sequences. Each group event eligibility sequence is associated with a set duration. In these embodiments, if one or more players at one or more gaming machines collectively satisfy a group event eligibility threshold within the set duration of an initiated or triggered group event eligibility sequence, the gaming system determines that such players are eligible to participate in a group event. For the group event, the gaming system provides one or more group event awards to such participating players.

William R. Brosnan, Jamal Benbrahim, Steven G. LeMay

9626824–Game result graphical verification on remote clients

Methods an apparatus are described for verifying a game of chance is displayed correctly on a remote client. The verification may include storing game history information associated with a game of chance presented at a remote client. The server can provide a game outcome associated with the game of chance, and the game outcome can be presented visually on the remote client. A sample game outcome can be generated on a remote client and a user may be asked one or more questions about the sample game outcome to verify that the sample game outcome is correctly displayed on the remote client. In addition, the remote client can then generate a hash of the 1 game outcome and send the hash to the server. The server can store the client-generated hash and game history. If a dispute arises, this client-generated hash can be compared to a server-generated hash. A comparison of these hashes can be used to verify that the correct outcome was displayed on the remote client.

KONAMI GAMING

Satoshi Suda, Arthur Lee

9626831–Gaming system and methods of providing an award to a player

A system for providing an award to a player is described herein. The system includes a plurality of gaming devices and a controller coupled to each of the gaming devices. Each gaming device is configured to receive a wager from a player and responsively display a game. The controller is configured to receive a signal indicative of a wager being received by at least one of the gaming devices, determine a range of award numbers as a function of at least one previous wager, randomly select an award number from the range of award numbers, and responsively provide an award to the player being associated with the at least one gaming device as a function of the randomly selected award number.

PATENT INVESTMENT & LICENSING CO.

John F. Acres

9626830–Reserve credits for use on gaming device

Embodiments of the present invention are directed to methods and apparatus in which a player plays one of a plurality of networked gaming devices. Game awards below a predefined level are tracked and stored on the network. If the game awards are less than a predefined criterion, a pay command is sent over the network to the player’s gaming device, which may be used for a free game. Implementation in a single gaming device is also disclosed.

John F. Acres

9262834–Method for displaying gaming result

Embodiments of the invention include a gaming device that has a video display. When the player initiates the game, an animation is shown. If the game had a losing outcome, the animation is very short and allows the player to quickly try for a win. If instead the game has a winning outcome the gaming device spins reels or otherwise shows the player how much he or she has won. The animation may also indicate progress toward a mystery jackpot or a group mystery jackpot.

ROBERT THOMAS GROTZ

Robert Thomas Grotz

9622878–Universally expanding cage

An expandable medical implant is provided with an implantable cage body. The proximal and distal ends of the cage body may each be provided with a tapered or cam portion. The implant may further include a proximal flexure, a distal flexure, a proximal plug member having a tapered portion configured to mate with the tapered portion of the proximal end of the cage body, and a distal plug member having a tapered portion configured to mate with the tapered portion of the distal end of the cage body. The proximal plug member may be configured to move longitudinally such that the distal flexure moves and the circumference of the proximal end of the cage body resiliently expands. The distal plug member may be configured to move longitudinally such that the proximal flexure moves and the circumference of the distal end of the cage body resiliently expands. Methods are also disclosed.