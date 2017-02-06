PATENTS Jan. 15-21, 2017

ALDERBIO HOLDINGS

•Jeffrey T.L. Smith, Randall C. Schatzman, Mark J. Litton, John Latham

9546213 – Antagonists of IL-6 to prevent or treat cachexia, weakness, fatigue, and/or fever

The present invention is directed to therapeutic methods using antibodies and fragments thereof having binding specificity for IL-6 to prevent or treat cachexia, fever, weakness and/or fatigue in a patient in need thereof. In preferred embodiments these patients will comprise those exhibiting (or at risk of developing) an elevated serum C-reactive protein level. In another preferred embodiment, the patient’s survivability or quality of life will preferably be improved.

BALLY GAMING

•Edward G. Brunell, Paul J. Radek

9547952 – Presenting lighting content in wagering game systems

Some embodiments of the inventive subject matter include operations for presenting a lighting show in a wagering game system. The operations can include receiving, over a first network, a playlist identifier that identifies a playlist, where the playlist is associated with a first group of lighting commands for presenting lighting effects on lighting devices in the wagering game system. The operations can also include generating the first group of lighting commands, and receiving, over the first network, a second group of lighting commands for presenting the lighting effects on the lighting devices in the wagering game system. The operations can also include generating, based on the first and second groups of lighting commands, instructions specific to the lighting devices, and transmitting, over a second network, the instructions for execution by one or more lighting controllers connected to the lighting devices, wherein the execution causes the lighting effects.

•Peter R. Anderson, Randy S. Demsetz, Mark B. Gagner, Paul M. Lesley, Timothy C. Loose, Scott A. Massing, Craig J. Sylla

9547954 – Associating mobile device with electronic gaming machine

A wagering game system and its operations are described herein. In some embodiments, the operations can include communicably connecting a mobile device to a wagering game server on a wagering game network. The operations can further include associating, by the wagering game server, the mobile device with a selected wagering game machine among a plurality of wagering game machine. The operations can further include providing content to present on the mobile device, the content including a play initiation button of a wagering game played via the selected wagering game machine. The operations can further include in response to the play initiation button being actuated, receiving, at the wagering game server, a command from the mobile device to initiate play of the wagering game. The operations can further include in response to the command, presenting a result of the wagering game on the selected wagering game machine.

CONVATEC TECHNOLOGIES

•Steven L. Percival, Phillip G. Bowler, David Parson

9545390 – Antimicrobial composition

An antiseptic composition suitable for use on skin and wounds comprising a source of an antimicrobial agent and an agent which disrupts biofilms. More, particularly the invention relates to a composition capable of providing effective antimicrobial activity while at the same time avoiding wound and skin irritation and retardation of wound healing.

DREAMWELL

•Matthew Anderson

9546016 – Mattress display packaging and display container

Mattress packaging displays and the display containers for displaying one or more mattresses in a retail environment generally include a bottom panel, a top panel, sidewalls extending from the bottom panel to the top panel, a front facing panel, and a rear facing panel; wherein the container is seated on the bottom panel during display and comprises at least one opening exposing at least a portion of the mattress, and wherein the container is configured to contain the mattress.

IGT

•Anthony J. Baerlocher, Alexandria Estella Ponte Sutich, Lance R. Peterson

9547955 – Gaming system, gaming device and method for determining an outcome of a secondary game based on one or more events which occur in association with a primary game

In various embodiments, the gaming system, gaming device, and gaming method disclosed herein includes an accumulation sequence and a competition sequence. In one embodiment, the gaming system includes competitor points which determine (i) a competitor’s eligibility to participate in the competition sequence and (ii) the competitor’s relative probability of success in the competition sequence. In this embodiment, a competitor (which is either representative of an actual player or a virtual, gaming system controlled player) accumulates competitor points during one or more point accumulation sequences which occur in association with designated events. For a subsequent competition sequence, the gaming system determines if a competitor will participate in the triggered competition sequence based on the competitor’s accumulated competitor points. For the subsequent competition sequence, the gaming system further determines the competitor’s relative probability of success in the competition sequence based on the competitor’s accumulated competitor points.

•Bradford D. Brown, James Cole, Wendy O’Steen-Wilson

9547959 – Gaming system and method providing a multi-hand card game with a new draw hand for a designated hand of cards

Various embodiments of the present disclosure are directed to a gaming system and method providing a multi-hand card game wherein the gaming system provides a new draw hand for a designated hand of cards. In one embodiment, the gaming system displays a plurality of wagered-on hands of cards. The gaming system determines and displays any awards associated with the wagered-on hands of cards. The gaming system also determines whether any of the wagered-on hands of cards include any designated card combinations. For any of the wagered-on hands of cards including one of the designated card combinations, the gaming system displays a new hand of cards. The gaming system determines and displays any awards associated with each new hand of cards. In various embodiments, the gaming system repeats this process until a terminating condition occurs.

•Calvin DeCoursey, Gene E. Powell

9547329 – Digital spread spectrum technique for electromagnetic emission reduction

Techniques for reducing electromagnetic (EM) emission in a wager-based gaming machine. A gaming machine includes one or more processors configured to generate a bus clock signal having a fundamental frequency and fundamental spectral components at harmonics of the fundamental frequency. The fundamental spectral components each have a fundamental amplitude. A signal processor is configured to generate a spread spectrum clock signal having a nominal frequency substantially equivalent to the fundamental frequency of the bus clock signal as well as nominal spectral components at harmonics of the nominal frequency. However, the nominal spectral components each have a nominal amplitude less than the fundamental amplitude of a fundamental spectral component at the same harmonic. A bus connects the signal processor with one or more elements and carries the spread spectrum clock signal to the one or more elements, thereby reducing EM emissions from the bus.

•James M. Cole, Michael David Capsouto

9547958 – Gaming system and method providing a video poker game with positional matching card winning opportunities

Various embodiments of the present disclosure are directed to a gaming system and method providing a video poker game with additional winning opportunities. Upon receiving a primary wager, the gaming system provides the player with a quantity of player cards. The gaming system enables the player to discard zero, some, or all of the player cards. The discarded cards are replaced. The player cards are compared to a paytable to determine an award, if any, won by the player. In addition to the player cards, the player is provided five card indicators. If one or more of the player cards matches with corresponding card indicators, then the player is provided an additional win opportunity.

INTELLECTUAL VENTURES FUND 81

•Kleanthes G. Koniaris, James B. Burr

9548725 – Frequency specific closed loop feedback control of integrated circuits

Systems and methods for frequency specific closed loop feedback control of integrated circuits. In one embodiment, a plurality of controllable inputs to an integrated circuit is adjusted to achieve a frequency specific predetermined value of a dynamic operating indicator of the integrated circuit at the desired specific operating frequency. The predetermined value is stored in a data structure within a computer usable media. The data structure comprises a plurality of frequency specific predetermined values for a variety of operating frequencies. An operating condition of an integrated circuit is controlled via closed loop feedback based on dynamic operating indicators of the measured behavior of the integrated circuit.

INTELLECTUAL VENTURES FUND 83

•Keith Stoll Karn, Thomas A. Napoli, Frank W. Armstrong

9549095 – Method for deleting data files in an electronic device

The present disclosure relates to a an electronic device such as a digital camera 300 that includes a deletion mode whereby a camera/electronic device user can delete captured images or data files that have already been transferred in order to make room in the electronic device or digital camera memory for capturing further images. In one embodiment a digital camera keep track of which images have already been transferred to an external storage device and presents those to the user as potential images to be deleted. In another embodiment, the user is presented with a “delete all transferred images” which when selected deletes all the captured images that have already been transferred. In still another embodiment, a deletion criteria is used to prioritize which images are deleted first.

UPLAY1

•Bruce Merati

9545569 – Multi-table gaming system and method internet gaming 2.0

A method and apparatus of providing gaming services to one or more game players by a gaming server, in one embodiment comprising receiving one or more electronic indications of mechanically-generated game values over a network from a remote location, eliminating one or more electronic game values each corresponding to one of the one or more electronic indications from a set of electronic game values to produce a remaining set of electronic game values, providing a first electronic game value from the remaining set of electronic game values to a first remote game player of the remote game players, providing a second electronic game value from the remaining set of electronic game values to a second remote game player of the remote game players, and determining a final game result based on at least the one or more indications, the first electronic game value, and the second electronic game value.