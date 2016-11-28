Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin P.C., a national law firm with offices in Las Vegas, said seven of its attorneys were selected to the 2016 Super Lawyers list, including Joseph Garin and Jessica Green of Las Vegas. Garin was selected for the 10th consecutive year. He was recently selected to serve as a member of the new professional liability advisory board for the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance. Green was selected as a Mountain States Super Lawyers’ rising star for the third consecutive year. She has defended many lawyers and law firms throughout the country and is recognized as an emerging leader in errors and omissions. No more than 5 percent of lawyers in a state are selected as Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are named to the rising stars list.

Nevada home health agencies

honored by HealthInsight

Eight home health agencies in Nevada were honored for their commitment to improving and promoting patient-centered care. HealthInsight, a community-based collaborative working to improve health and health care for patients and providers, presented the 2016 HealthInsight Quality Award to the recipients at the HealthInsight Annual Quality Conference Nov. 1 at the InNEVation Center. The recipients were Mountain Crest Home Health; Reliance Health Care LLC; Healthy Living at Home; Faith Home Health Care LLC; Life Wellness Home Health Agency LLC; and Advent Home Health, all of Las Vegas; New Horizon Home Care LLC of Elko; and Mesa View Home Care LLC of Mesquite.

Local law firms receive

prestigious rankings

Fisher Phillips said its Las Vegas office received Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings for labor law and litigation by U.S. News — Best Lawyers. The firm received Tier 1 rankings for its employment and labor law practices as well as its labor and employment litigation practice. Nationally, the law firm has been named to the 2017 Best Law Firms by U.S. News — Best Lawyers.

Solomon, Dwiggins &Freer Ltd. was named by U.S. News — Best Lawyers as one of the country’s best law firms in the estate and trust litigation category.

Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen &Sanders also was ranked in the 2017 edition in the areas of personal injury litigation-defendants, medical malpractice law defendants and commercial litigation.

Pisanelli Bice earned six Tier 1 rankings in the areas of appellate practice, commercial litigation, construction law, construction litigation, first amendment litigation and real estate litigation. The firm was also ranked in Tier 2 for land use and zoning litigation.

Howard &Howard’s Las Vegas office achieved Tier 2 rankings in the areas of employment law — management, labor law — management, litigation — labor and employment, patent law and trademark law. The firm was also ranked in Metropolitan Tier 3 under commercial litigation and construction law.

Maupin, Naylor, Braster received the Best Law Firms distinction for a second year in a row. The firm is managed by Jennifer Braster and John Naylor, both of whom have been rated by Super Lawyers and have a perfect 10.0 rating from Avvo. Naylor has also been included in the Best Lawyers in America ranking of the country’s top attorneys since 2015, and Braster was named the National Association of Business Owners’ Southern Nevada “Women of Distinction.”

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP earned national top tier recognition for its commercial litigation, banking and finance litigation, real estate litigation and trademark law practices. Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie’s Las Vegas office earned Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in commercial litigation, gaming law, information technology law, labor law — management and litigation — labor and employment.

The 2017 edition of the Best Lawyers in America was based on 7.3 million evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers, which resulted in about 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition.

W. West Allen receives award from Federal Bar Association

W. West Allen, a partner at the law firm Howard &Howard, was named by the Federal Bar Association as a recipient of its 2016 President’s Award.

Allen has served the committee for nine years and was named chair in 2012. He and the committee’s general counsel lead the Federal Bar Association’s efforts in the nation’s capital and regularly correspond with members of Congress regarding federal court judiciary issues. They organize the association’s annual Capitol Hill day and prepare a monthly update on government relations and public policy developments affecting federal courts.

JW Advisors named Best Small Firm

Accounting Today, a provider of business news for the tax and accounting industry, said JW Advisors earned the top spot on its 2016 Best Small Firms to Work For. The list identifies the country’s top firms in the industry to work for based on a yearly survey conducted by Accounting Today in partnership with Best Companies Group. The program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in accounting. JWA was selected from among 272 firms, and in August was named among the top 100.

The company has since merged with Eide Bailly, a national firm.

B&P Public Relations awarded

The Public Relations Society of America Las Vegas chapter recognized B&P Public Relations with top honors at its 2016 Pinnacle Awards event Nov. 2. PRSA presented two Best of Show awards, one in the tools and techniques category and the other in the community relations campaigns category — and B&P won both.

The winning entry for tools and techniques was a feature story, “Unlocking the Code to a Healthier You,” on behalf of B&P client Provenance Healthcare. This project, led by B&P PR account executive James Stover, also won the PRSA Pinnacle Award in the feature story category.

The winning entry in the community relations campaigns category honored B&P’s Project 150/KLAS-TV, Channel 8 Community Pride Partnership campaign, which helped Project 150 generate support for its work providing disadvantaged students with the necessities to start school.

This campaign, led by B&P PR account executive Juliet Casey, also won the Pinnacle Award in the community relations category.

The agency also won an Award of Excellence in the social media growth category for work led by Stover on behalf of B&P client Southwest Medical Associates.