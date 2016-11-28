Executive Calendar

DEC. 1

Houldsworth, Russo &Company will host a breakfast briefing, “Introduction to Quickbooks Online,” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the HRC office, 8675 S. Eastern Ave. HRC CPAs Lynn Myers and Elizabeth Borngesser will present a tutorial on the cloud-based software, tips and tricks for navigating features and pros and cons of using Quickbooks Online. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., and Myers and Borngesser will speak from 8 to 9 a.m. Breakfast briefings are free to HRC clients; $35 for non-clients. Register online at http://www.trusthrc.com.

DEC. 3

Opportunity Village will host the Las Vegas Great Santa Run from 8 to 9 a.m. in Downtown Las Vegas. Santas will race, run and walk for the 12th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run benefiting Opportunity Village. Human Nature will join Opportunity Village as the Grand Marshals of the 5K, and The Strip’s famed Chippendales will serve as the Marshals for the 1-mile Kris Kringle Jingle Walk. The Las Vegas Great Santa Run raises funds and awareness for Opportunity Village’s programs and services, which provide unparalleled opportunities, experiences and support to nearly 3,000 citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families throughout the Las Vegas Valley annually. To register, visit LVSantaRun.com. Registration fees are $45 for adults; $25 for children age 6-12; $15 for children age 2-5; and $10 for pets. Participants will receive a five-piece Santa suit, participation medal and runner goodie bag. For more information, email: gaby@purduemarion.com.

DEC. 8

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees 2017 Installation Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Belmont Ballroom, level 4 of the West End Tower. Join the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce as Bill Noonan, senior vice president of Industry &Governmental Affairs for Boyd Gaming Corp., is sworn in as Chairman of the Metro Chamber Board of Trustees for 2017. He will share his vision for the Metro Chamber as well as his insights on what’s in store for the Las Vegas business community for the coming year. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/hlqdn6h. $65, members; $75, nonmembers. Email questions to Nicole Neal, director of events, at nneal@lvchamber.com or call 702-586-3851.

DEC. 9

Latin Chamber of Commerce Latin Chamber’s Annual Celebration Gala 6:30 p.m. at Westgate Resort, 3000 Paradise Road, Ballroom 11. This festive event includes a cocktail reception followed by a gourmet dinner and dancing, $250 individual tickets. Purchase online at http://tinyurl.com/hqh3mbr. For more information, contact Beatriz Saenz, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada, 702-385-7367 or email beatriz@lvlcc.com.

DEC. 13

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast, “Nevada’s Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske — A Departmental Update,” will be 7 to 9 a.m. at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Cegavske was elected to her first term as Nevada Secretary of State in 2014 and assumed office January 2015. With more than 35 years of combined public service and small business experience, Cegavske brings a unique blend of business acumen and legislative expertise to the Secretary of State’s office; $30, members; $50, nonmembers. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/hxgmah9. For more information, contact Donna Israelson, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, at 702-565-8951 or email disraelson@hendersonchamber.com.