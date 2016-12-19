Executive Calendar

DEC. 21

Nevada Business Aviation Association Aviation Industry Briefing will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Signature Flight Support LAS, 6005 Las Vegas Blvd. South. This will be NVBAA’s final member meeting of 2016.The discussion will cover the newly proposed Nevada Aircraft Tax, Nevada Aviation &Aerospace Day, the NVBAA STEM Education Progress, the upcoming legislative session and updates about the Nevada UAS Industry from the office of Nevada Institute of Autonomous Systems. This meeting will be available by teleconference. To RSVP, visit http://tinyurl.com/hwx2kfh.

JAN. 11

C-Level Group January Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. at Morton’s, 400 E. Flamingo Road. Monthly luncheons are the signature networking events. These luncheons start with networking and are followed by a special presentation by a reputable speaker. During lunch, the speaker provides information on a relevant business topic. For more information, a guest invitation or to RSVP, email Vikki Kempker at vikki@theclevelgroup.com.

Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Membership Networking Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd. Nevada lobbyist Josh Hicks of the prestigious law firm McDonald Carano Wilson LLPP will present an overview of the issues of importance to the homebuilding industry, in particular, and the business community, in general, that will be on the table at the 2017 Legislature. Members only. For more information, visit snhba.com/event/membership-networking-luncheon-2/

JAN. 12

Commercial Real Estate Women-Las Vegas “The 5 Steps to Breaking a Pattern” with Galit Ventura-Rosen will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. Ventura-Rosen specializes in women’s empowerment and business mentoring. She helps businesswomen accomplish their goals, increase revenue and build lucrative business from the ground up. $40, members; $50, nonmembers. RSVP by calling Tara at 702-798-5156.

JAN. 24

Clark County Medical Society Town Hall Meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with registration at Las Vegas City Hall, Council Chambers, 495 S. Main St. Share the vision, progress to date and the economic impact the Las Vegas Medical District, UNLV School of Medicine and City of Las Vegas will have in Southern Nevada. Listen to an overview of the Las Vegas Medical District, overview of the UNLV School of Medicine’s curriculum, clinical enterprise, facilities and current and future progress. Opportunities for local physicians and health care providers, advance health care access and research in this community. RSVP online at clarkcountymedical.org or call 702-739-9989.

JAN. 25

UNLV Barrick Lecture Series: Atul Gawande, M.D., professor, Harvard Medical School, renowned surgeon and researcher, author — “The Future of Medicine” will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Gawande’s bold visions for improving performance and safety in health care have made him one of the most sought-after speakers in medicine. Time has placed him among the world’s 100 most influential thinkers. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are only available at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office. Only two tickets per person. For information online, visit unlv.edu/pac/barrick or contact Performing Arts Center Box Office at 702-895-2787.