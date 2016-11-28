Giving Back

Smith’s Southern Nevada grocery stores donated more than 2,500 pumpkin pies to Three Square Food Bank on Nov 15.

The pies were distributed to Three Square’s network of community partners, reaching families on the frontlines of hunger. Smith’s and Three Square want to make sure the valley’s most vulnerable residents experience the joys of the holiday season.

Smith’s charitable giving, in partnership with more than 5,000 Nevada associates, generous customers and suppliers, totaled $4.2 million in cash and food products to nonprofit organizations in 2015.

Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada

Professional golfer Natalie Gulbis hosted the seventh annual Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic event Nov. 21. The event, played at Rio Secco Golf Club, benefited Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. Natalie Gulbis is a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs and a champion for youth. In May 2013, BGCSNV recognized her generosity and named a club in her honor. Funds raised at this tournament help maintain nationally accredited programs at her clubhouse as well as the 13 BGCSNV Clubs through the Las Vegas Valley. This year, PGA pro and UNLV alumnus Ryan Moore will be playing with one lucky foursome in the Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic. Moore is fresh off of clinching the PGA Ryder Cup for the USA against Team Europe. BGCSNV will be auctioning off the opportunity to play with Moore. Registration for individuals is $500 and foursomes start at $2,000.

Dunkin’ Donuts to hold annual

drive for Nevada Childhood

Cancer Foundation

Dunkin’ Donuts Las Vegas is gearing up for its fourth annual Adopt-A-Family drive benefiting Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Southern Nevada will adopt 12 families supported by the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

During that time, guests can visit any Southern Nevada Dunkin’ Donuts and select an “ornament” listing an item needed for that family.

Upon returning to that Dunkin’ Donuts with the item, the guest will receive one free medium hot or iced coffee or doughnut for their donation.

Family wish list items include casual and professional clothing, sheets, socks, undergarments, crafts, book bags, toys, gift cards, bicycles, technology accessories and educational games for all ages.

Food and toiletry items will be needed as well. Any additional donated items beyond fulfilling each family’s wish list will go directly to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation to help other families in need.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts is looking for corporate partners who are willing to conduct in-house drives among their employees.

For more information, contact Latoya Bembry, local public relations representative for Dunkin’ Donuts, at 702-367-7771. For more information about the Adopt-A-Family Drive, visit LVDonuts.com.

Hospice holds annual event to

benefit therapy program

Nathan Adelson Hospice held its annual “Serenades of Life — Doctors in Concert” event at The Smith Center Nov. 12.

The event, which drew more than 1,000 guests, was a benefit for the Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies Program at the hospice. Lee Ann Womack was the headliner, and multiple local doctors and other medical professionals performed their musical talents throughout the evening.

McDonald’s awards $50k to

local teachers

McDonald’s Southern Nevada owner/operators hosted a recognition ceremony Nov. 14 to award more than 110 teachers in, grades K-8 with a total of $50,000 for its annual Make Activities Count Grants program. The check presentation at Somerset Academy-Stephanie Campus was attended by more than 200 teachers, families and school administrators and more than a dozen McDonald’s owner/operators.

The MAC Grants program provides local teachers an opportunity to fund an activity which gives students a unique and interesting learning experience they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Grant recipients are teachers who submitted applications to McDonald’s owner/operators describing the specific activities they plan to provide to their students with the funding during the 2016-17 school year. In recent years, MAC Grants funding has provided local classes with STEM robotics programs, greenhouses, zoo visits and cooking classes.