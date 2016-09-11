Jennifer Braster, managing partner, Maupin∙Naylor∙Braster law firm

Q: What are you reading?

A: I just finished reading the “Locker Room Diaries.” It is about women’s perception of themselves and body image issues. It had been sitting on my bookshelf since college and I finally had the time to read it – I was flying on an airplane without a 4-year-old to entertain!

Q: What is your favorite restaurant? Where do you take clients to dinner?

A: I love trying new restaurants and going out. In particular, I like Downtown Summerlin. It is good for business lunches and has great restaurants like Public School and Wolfgang Puck for happy hour and dinner.

Q: Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?

A: I work out at Lifetime Fitness in Summerlin. It has an amazing child care program, which makes it easy for me to work out. I run on the treadmill and take yoga classes. My son takes swim lessons and has classes in the Kids’ Club.

Q: How do you decompress after a hard week?

A: A glass of wine and some down time with my son!

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Las Vegas in the next five years?

A: I believe our biggest challenge as a community has been — and continues to be — our public school system. I grew up back East and received an excellent education in the public school system. Unfortunately, that is not the case for most children in Las Vegas.