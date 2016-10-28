News breifs

Bonanza Gift Shop sells for $50 million

Bonanza Gift Shop, advertised as “The World’s Largest Gift Shop” has been sold to its tenant, Haim Gabay, for $50 million, according to Clark County records.

The 2-acre property at the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue has long been known for its Las Vegas souvenirs.

Gaby’s attorney, Mark McIntire of Sklar Williams, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Gabay had been operating the store as a tenant for about a year and will continue to run the “iconic” gift shop for the “foreseeable future.”

Born and Raised Tavern opens Grand Bazaar Shops pub

Born and Raised, a locally owned tavern and lounge, is opening its third location, Born and Raised Craft Pub, in Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

Born and Raised Craft Pub will feature Las Vegas-inspired décor, craft beers and the company’s first retail shop. Scheduled to open early 2017, the pub will be near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road, adjacent to Wahlburgers, Starbucks and the entrance to Bally’s.

Born and Raised Craft Pub is the newest concept for the company. “It is time to show the world what it means to be Born and Raised. There is a shared sense of community, no matter who you are and where you call home. Born and Raised is not just another bar, it is your bar,” said Scottie Godino, Jr., owner of Born and Raised Tavern.

Born and Raised launched its brand with a flagship Las Vegas location in 2010 and added Born and Raised Henderson in 2015. “Born and Raised is a local Las Vegas favorite and we are excited to introduce this exceptional brand to millions of visitors at the newest retail and dining attraction on the Strip,” said Allen Bowman, general manager of Grand Bazaar Shops. “Born and Raised Craft Pub will offer guests a uniquely homegrown Las Vegas experience.”

The homegrown company offers Vegas-themed lounges that feature full bars, retail apparel and multiple television screens for sports entertainment.

Keycard manufacturer adds 50 jobs

Plasticard Locktech International (PLI), a large keycard manufacturer and gift and loyalty card specialty printer, announced it will add more jobs to its North Las Vegas operation. The company plans to add a third shift that will add up to 50 jobs to its 300-employee workforce and will hire 25 new workers in the coming months.

PLI also announced the launch of a product made of chalk, the PLI-Nu eCard, that will serve as an environmentally friendly alternative to PVC plastic keycards, gift cards and other products. The larger workforce will allow PLI to continue to expand to meet additional production capacity.

“The launch of this revolutionary chalk product that comes from a sustainable, renewable and recyclable material will redefine the way we think of plastic key cards, gift cards and a whole roster of products we all use in our daily lives,” Krauss said. “PLI-Nu eCard marks the first time in history that a truly green product could be made available to the market at comparable pricing to traditional PVC plastic. We are proud to be a part of the North Las Vegas community, helping drive innovation, job creation and economic growth for Southern Nevada.”

PLI expanded to North Las Vegas in early 2015 by acquiring a plant that had planned to close, saving the jobs of 250 employees. PLI has a total workforce of 700 employees nationwide and has been an employee-owned company since 2014.

The PLI North Las Vegas plant primarily focuses on the commercial segment of the gift, loyalty and membership card printing market with fulfillment, personalization and data management capabilities. PLI is the largest manufacturer of cards made from various materials, producing in total more than 1.1 billion cards per year. Of those, 350 million are produced in North Las Vegas. That volume is expected to double to more than 600 million cards in Southern Nevada as a result of the expansion of the PLI workforce and operations. The location also serves as the Western distribution center where millions of cards and other products are warehoused to service customers located west of Dallas.