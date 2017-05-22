Downtown learning center supports businesses with classes, resources

RedFlint is an extension of the University of Phoenix. Located at 300 S. Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, the facility has an open-door policy that encourages intellectual collaboration and exchange of ideas. To accomplish its goal, RedFlint features a rotating showcase of technologies that are designed to inspire entrepreneurs and demonstrate the ways that technology can help enhance and advance their business.

The showcases update on a quarterly basis and feature on-going classes that teach the use of tools such as SAS Analytical Software that uses technology to gather, analyze and manage business intelligence; and Toolwire Cybersecurity Experience, enabling students to walk through scenarios to see how cybersecurity impacts real world situations.

RedFlint offers training for Double Robot and virtual reality software and the role it will play in the future of business.

Many of Redflint’s classes are held on weekends and in the late afternoon or evenings to allow students to attend after normal work hours.

RedFlint’s innovative Iron Yard Ventures is a 13-week program that works with startup companies to solve problems in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Startups receive equity investments to help grow their company and present their progress to investors at the end of the program. Iron Yard Ventures is privately owned and is the sister company of Iron Yard Code Bootcamp. IYV manages the accelerator aspect of RedFlint.

One of the Iron Yard Ventures success stories is a company called MentalHappy that delivers a “Cheerbox” that is customized for the recipient.

In 2016, RedFlint received the Elearning! Media Group’s Learning! 100 Award as one of the top 10 leaders in innovation and the forward thinking design of education.