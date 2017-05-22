Eagle Promotions creates new art techniques, uses green technology

Eagle Promotions and Eagle Design Group is one of the fastest-growing promotional products and branded apparel companies in the U.S.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Sean Ono and Mario Stadtlander, it has more than 150 members consisting of artists, designers, fashion/trend forecasters, production specialists and import experts.

While it operates out of a 35,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas, its business is conducted across the U.S. and internationally. Eagle’s clients include Fortune 100 companies, theme parks, hotels, casinos, airport retailers, professional sports teams, celebrities and iconic-branded products in the world.

Eagle touts itself for being a strategic partner that will help brands remain relevant and be well-positioned to enhance and reinforce the awareness for a company.

Eagle, which has 200 employees in Nevada, had annual revenue of $20 million in 2015, and that grew by 50 percent to $30 million in 2016.

Eagle Promotions specializes in custom promotional branded products and apparel. Eagle Design Group, a division of Eagle Promotions, offers custom retail-branded merchandise and fashion and trend forecasting for its global retail clientele.

“As an industry leader, Eagle Promotions offers its clients incentive solutions, online stores, managed programs, special orders and more,” said the company’s spokeswoman Laci Urcioli. “Eagle Promotions offers partnerships with the world’s most recognized and sought-after brands while delivering the best quality and cost with their operational expertise.”

Urcioli said Eagle Promotions pushes the boundaries of the industry in apparel and hard goods by identifying fashion trends, utilizing innovative art techniques and production capabilities and designing custom branded products for the clientele.

Some of its successes include Hard Rock HD Foil Treatment, Star Wars Pearl Foil with Black Glitter, Disney High Density Buttons and Hard Rock Metallic Stitches. There’s a custom alarm clock for the Milwaukee Brewers including a voice chip/alarm of their radio announcer, Bob Uecker.

“The custom gift was a huge success and proved our innovative capabilities as we work hand in hand with our clients,” Urcioli said. “Innovation is at the forefront of our business model as we consistently bring forth ideas and printing treatments that have never been seen before throughout the apparel industry. We have invested in new machinery that’s not being used anywhere else in the industry to keep us on the forefront of trends and forecasting.”

Among the awards it has received: 2016 Top 50 Distributers, Promo Magazine; Top 500 Asian Owned Businesses in the U.S, Diversitybusiness.com; Top 500 Diversity Owned Businesses in U.S; Top 100 Asian Pacific Owned Businesses in America; Top 500 Privately‐Held Owned Businesses in America; Top 50 Diversity Owned Businesses in Nevada; Top 50 Privately held Business in Nevada; 2007 Minority Company of the Year, Nevada Minority Supplier Development Council; 2007 Business of the Year, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce; 2008 Business of the Year, Opportunity Village; Top 25 Screen Printers in the U.S, Impressions Magazine.

As for what makes the company innovative, Urcioli said Eagle Promotions has taken a proactive approach as it becomes more aware of its environmental impact as a company. It has implemented several measures to ensure that it’s incorporating environmentally friendly business practices into the daily operations.

Eagle’s conservation efforts include upgrading all lighting to more efficient LED bulbs and reducing power consumption by as much as 40 percent.

It installed occupancy-sensing lighting controls in bathrooms, break rooms, conference rooms and offices. It added programmable thermostats to regulate heating and cooling.

Eagle installed an energy-efficient single air compressor — saving 30 percent of energy usage. It added five new screen printing machines and flashes that are more energy-efficient. It uses only Phthalate-free inks that are safety tested and installed a water wash-out tank that saves 350,000 gallons of water per year.

Eagle added a printer that prints directly onto screens and saves thousands of feet of plastic per year. It’s also more energy-efficient.

In terms of recycling, it has a white paper and cardboard recycling program. It also recycles toner cartridges and wood pallets.

Eagle reuses and buys refurbished wood skids to reduce its environmental impact. Packaging materials must have at least 20 percent of recycled content.