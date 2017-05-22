National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges supports justice system

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, a Reno-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, seeks to improve the lives of families and children involved with the family and juvenile justice system by providing judges, courts and related agencies with the appropriate knowledge and skills.

Founded in 1937, NCJFCJ is celebrating its 80th anniversary this month, making it the oldest judicial membership organization in the country, according to its new CEO, Joey Orduna Hastings. the Council employs 60 people in Nevada, engaged in organizing judicial education and training, technical assistance, lobbying and advocating for professionals in the family and juvenile justice systems.

Staff members represent a variety of professions, representing 62 different degrees of education in law, psychology, sociology, criminology, public administration, social work and administration.

Working on issues of domestic child trafficking, child welfare, domestic violence, indiscriminate juvenile shackling and other juvenile justice topics, the Council claims an economic impact on the state of $16 million. Last year, the NCJFCJ fulfilled 14 requests for technical assistance in Nevada and trained nearly 3,500 judges, judicial officers and other professionals.

Nationally, the organization fulfilled more than 500 requests for assistance and trained more than 12,700 judges, judicial officers, attorney and other juvenile and family court-related professionals in 2016. In all, the organization serves more than 30,000 professionals in the juvenile and family justice system.

Using data-driven and developmentally appropriate practices, and working closely with its educational partners — University of Nevada, Reno and National Judicial College — the NCJFCJ helps to reduce costs and increase efficiencies in the juvenile and family court systems.

Among the Council’s initiatives for 2017 are increasing diversity even further, engaging the next generation and increasing public awareness of the organization’s benefits to society.