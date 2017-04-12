Las Vegas Business Press announces winners of first State of Nevada Innovation Awards

This year, the Las Vegas Business Press staff has chosen to hold one big awards ceremony, inviting all industries to come together to celebrate the burgeoning innovation of our state.

Entries were accepted from Nevada companies Feb. 20 through March 31. Companies had the option of submitting different entries in multiple industry categories. Entries were judged solely on the information provided in the online entry and each entry was evaluated by three judges who scored each entry independently. The judges were: Raj Tumber, SCORE Las Vegas mentor; Bob Cooper, retired from the city of Henderson economic development department; and Lynn Ingham, digital talent guide and president of LVIMA. Honorees were selected by the highest total score for each entry.

The May 20 event will be held 7:30 p.m. at the Enclave, 5810 S. Eastern Ave.

The 2017 Innovation Award winners are:

CONSERVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY

■ Eagle Promotions

■ MGM Resorts International

■ Valley Electric Association

EDUCATION

■ Advanced Technologies Academy

■ RedFlint

■The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

■ WVC

HEALTH CARE

■ Cleveland Clinic

■ Foundation for Positively Kids, Inc.

■ Southwest Medical Associates

MANUFACTURING

■ Eagle Promotions

■Nine Elms Executive Development LLC

NONPROFIT

■ Grant a Gift Autism Foundation

■ National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

■The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

■ United Citizens Foundation

■ WVC

PUBLIC SECTOR

■ City of Las Vegas

■Information Technology

Division — City of Las Vegas

REAL ESTATE

■ Berkshire Hathaway

HomeServices Nevada Properties

■ Downtown Project

RESEARCH

■ Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

■ City of Las Vegas

■ Hyperloop One

■ RTC of Southern Nevada

TOURISM

■ Allegiant