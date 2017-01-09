Behind the scenes at Faraday Future

It was a glimpse of what the future might hold. For the evolution of road transportation and the region’s economy. Faraday Future unveiled its heavily anticipated product model inside the Pavilion at the Las Vegas Market on Jan. 3. Several hundred invited guests, employees and media representatives witnessed the one-and-a-half-hour presentation to get a look at the FF 91, an upmarket electric car that has been a closely guarded secret and the subject of considerable speculation from the public and industry observers.

Health care records valuable on black market

While there is little that can be done to decrease the black-market value of medical records, much can be done about the vulnerability of health care businesses and institutions. Just like a jewelry store is likely to have better security than a t-shirt shop, so should health care data be protected with greater intensity than bulk e-mail or credit card information. Many are turning to cloud-based solutions because of the increased protection and redundancy it offers.

ManpowerGroup report predicts steadly job growth

While the report shows a slight decrease of hiring expectations, it’s still a “healthy increase overall,” said Jeff Parker, vice president of operations for Manpower. It shows the Nevada jobs market has recovered, and the focus is on steady and reliable job growth.

CyberVista addresses cybersecurity at CES

The 2017 Consumer Electronic Show brought another year of specialized gadgets, high-end televisions and drone technology to Las Vegas. But one aspect of the show’s platform ties these and other artifacts of the interconnected world together: cybersecurity. The show was slated to end Sunday, before press time, but we talked to the experts about what was planned for this year.

Jeremie Watkins, managing partner, Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising

Jeremie Watkins founded Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising in 2012. The outdoor media advertising executive saw one of Shaun Habibian’s digital billboards and contacted him immediately. A year later, the two men were partners and on their way to building a mobile billboard company with 42 trucks and 202 employees based in a 25,000-square-foot warehouse at 4050 W. Harmon Ave.