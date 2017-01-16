Behind the scenes at Faraday Future
It was a glimpse of what the future might hold. For the evolution of road transportation and the region’s economy. Faraday Future unveiled its heavily anticipated product model inside the Pavilion at the Las Vegas Market on Jan. 3. Several hundred invited guests, employees and media representatives witnessed the one-and-a-half-hour presentation to get a look at the FF 91, an upmarket electric car that has been a closely guarded secret and the subject of considerable speculation from the public and industry observers.