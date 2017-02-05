The digital world has transformed how people communicate, do business and share their world with friends and colleagues. A national company, which relocated to Henderson in 2015, is blending the advancements of technology with the old-school print.
Chieh Huang is the co-founder and CEO of Boxed Wholesale. The New York-based fulfillment company ships wholesale purchases to homes and businesses and has raised $150 million in funding to date. Boxed has more than 100 employees and opened a distribution center in North Las Vegas in 2013.
Henderson and Las Vegas were on the list of metropolitan areas across the country with the fastest-growing average rents in the multifamily sector at the end of 2016, according to a January report from RentCafe — a nationwide apartment search website.