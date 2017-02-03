Asian American Business summit focuses on leveraging ‘new majority’
Race, ethnicity and gender still wield great influence in nearly all sectors of American life, and the world of business is not excepted.
Confidence, expected cost increase spurs business borrowing
Bolstered by optimism in the economy in 2017 and concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates, Southern Nevada businesses are looking to borrow for growth and expansion plans, according to bank executives.
Hafen: Henderson has major role in valley’s economic future
Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen gave his farewell State of the City address touting the role of West Henderson in future economic development.
Nevada Chiropractic Council pushes for insurance reimbursement
The Nevada Division of Insurance deliberated on the issue of chiropractic billing Jan. 18 at a public meeting.
Marnell Properties focuses on industrial space
A local developer is switching gears on a development near McCarran International Airport once pegged for office space with plans to raise a pair of industrial buildings on the site.
Elysian on crest of new luxury rental market
Beyond spindly, denuded trees, a cold breeze softly rippled the surface of the rounded swimming pool surrounded by verandas. Only a few residents were visible, traversing the large, grassy common areas between the units and clubhouse. On this late afternoon, the grounds took on a feeling of hibernation, but this perception was deceiving. Elysian West — emblematic of the city’s residential building surge — is buzzing.
Graphics company FotoZoomer expands local footprint
The digital world has transformed how people communicate, do business and share their world with friends and colleagues. A national company, which relocated to Henderson in 2015, is blending the advancements of technology with the old-school print.
Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of Boxed Wholesale
Chieh Huang is the co-founder and CEO of Boxed Wholesale. The New York-based fulfillment company ships wholesale purchases to homes and businesses and has raised $150 million in funding to date. Boxed has more than 100 employees and opened a distribution center in North Las Vegas in 2013.