“It’s happening and growing, said Doug Geinzer, CEO of Las Vegas HEALS, an organization of more than 600 health care professionals. “Are we research center right now? No, but in certain areas the answer is yes. The Cleveland Clinic has more brain health trials going on there than anywhere in the country, but that is around one singular focus of brain health. The 160-odd clinical trials going on at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada is based around one area of cancer of oncology. Do we have a lot more going in town today than we did three years ago? Absolutely.”