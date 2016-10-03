C-SUITE: Farhan Naqvi, managing partner, Naqvi Injury Law

What are you reading?

I read the Las Vegas Review-Journal every day, The New York Times online and CNN.com. I also read a lot of books on the latest in litigation and trial strategies. Two of my favorites are “Don’t Eat the Bruises: How to Foil Their Plans to Spoil Your Case” and “Reptile,” which is about driving juries to bigger verdicts.

What is your favorite restaurant? Where do you take clients to dinner?

My wife and I like to go to Joe’s Stone Crab and STK when we’re out without our kids. Joe’s Stone Crab has excellent crabs and Dover sole in a more quiet atmosphere. And while they are totally opposite experiences, we also love the atmosphere of STK. It’s the only place I know of that mixes dining with a nightclub experience. My kids are obsessed with Shake Shack! They have great burgers and shakes. We also love Lindo Michoacan.

Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?

I have a full gym at my house, so I work out there. Every night I come home, have dinner with my family, tuck my kids into bed at 8:30, then go work out. When I work out, it’s my time for myself. I blast Calvin Harris on Pandora, turn the AC way down and run, lift weights and do other cardio. I’m in bed by 10:30 every night and up by 6:30 every morning.

How do you decompress after a hard week?

One of the things I like to do to unwind after a long day is play basketball. I play with my co-workers, friends, clients and family.

What is the biggest challenge facing Las Vegas in the next five years?

Las Vegas has done a great job of maintaining its crown as the entertainment and gaming capital of the world. But for those of us living here and calling this community home, the challenge Las Vegas will have in the next five years will be to attract more nongaming-related businesses and industry, so our city can be ranked as not just one of the best places to party in the world, but also one of the best places to live in the world. In order to convince businesses to move to Las Vegas and raise their families here, we will need to continue to improve our education system, our health care system and family-friendly attractions. We have taken huge strides in this direction with The Downtown Project and the upcoming arrival of our very first professional sports team. I think we’ll get there.”