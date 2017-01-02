Posted 

On The Move

On The Move

web1_copy_vailbrown_7630905.jpg
Vail R. Brown Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_ken-gifford_7630905.jpg
Ken Gifford Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_rian-kirkman_7630905.jpg
Rian Kirkman Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_stowe-shoemaker_7630905.jpg
Stowe Shoemaker Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_jack-easdale_7630905.jpg
Jack Easdale Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_amanda-voss_7630905.jpg
Amanda Voss Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_angiedobney_7630905.jpg
Angie Dobney Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_chrisannflatt_7630905.jpg
Chris Flatt Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_chandra-allison_7630905.jpg
Chandra Allison Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_gavin-mealiffe_7630905.jpg
Gavin Mealiffe Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_chris-meyer_7630905.jpg
Chris Meyer Boards

On The Move

web1_copy_craighendricks_7630905.jpg
Craig Hendricks Legal

SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

BOARDS

Hospitality Sales &Marketing Association Las Vegas has named its 2017 board of directors, which include Chandra Allison, vice president of sales, the Venetian | Palazzo Resorts; Vail R. Brown, CMHS, senior vice president of global business development and marketing, STR; Angie Dobney, CRME, vice president of pricing and revenue management services, the Rainmaker Group; Jack Easdale, senior vice president, revenue management and enterprise analytics, the Venetian | Palazzo and the Sands Expo Center; Chris Flatt, executive vice president of hotel sales and marketing, Wynn and Encore; Ken Gifford, vice president of revenue management, SLS Hotel; Rian Kirkman, vice president of marketing, the Venetian | Palazzo Resorts; Gavin Mealiffe, vice president of sales, Tropicana Las Vegas; Chris Meyer, vice president of global business, Las Vegas of Convention of Visitors Authority; Charisse Nicholls, area manager, gaming, Expedia Lodging Partner Services; Stowe Shoemaker, dean of the William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration, University of Nevada Las Vegas College of Hotel Administration; Gus Tejeda, director of marketing, Four Seasons; and Amanda Voss, vice president of sales, Monte Carlo Resort.

FINANCIAL

Nevada State Bank has named Ronald Griggs as the new vice president, sales manager for the call center. Griggs joins Nevada State Bank after eight years in banking in Southern California. He began his career at Wells Fargo as a teller, and through a series of promotions, held the positions of personal banker, business banker, and market sales manager. He previously served as vice president of workplace solutions at BBVA Compass.

LEGAL

De Castroverde Law Group has hired former Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Craig Hendricks to its expanding Criminal Law Department. Hendricks has been practicing law in Nevada since 1991. He began as a law clerk in the Clark County District Attorney’s office, appellate division, and was promoted to deputy district attorney in 1993 and then to chief deputy district attorney in 1998. Hendricks brings a wealth of knowledge from 25 years of handling criminal cases, including more than 60 felony jury trials and hundreds of misdemeanor trials.