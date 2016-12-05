Executive Calendar

DEC. 7

Convention Services Association Las Vegas monthly luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Palm at the Forum Shops, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. CSA Las Vegas promotes cooperation and professional growth through education and good fellowship among members of the Las Vegas convention and tourism industry. Bring a raffle prize. All proceeds from the raffle are donated to 2016 charities. $35, members; $45, nonmembers. For more information, visit http://www.thepalm.com/Las-Vegas.

DEC. 8

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees 2017 Installation Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Belmont Ballroom, level 4 of the West End Tower. Join the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce as Bill Noonan, senior vice president of Industry &Governmental Affairs for Boyd Gaming Corp., is sworn in as chairman of the 2017 Metro Chamber Board of Trustees. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/hlqdn6h. Direct questions to Nicole Neal, director of events, nneal@lvchamber.com or 702-586-3851.

DEC. 13

U.S. Green Building Council Nevada November Luncheon — Las Vegas will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Innevation Center, 6795 S. Edmond St. The luncheon will cover the recent District Court and PUCN decisions regarding net metering in Nevada, their impact upon existing net-metering customers (grandfathering), and the outlook for net metering in Nevada (NEM 2.0). Curt Ledford will speak on the topic. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/j5nlhku.