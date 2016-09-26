ON THE MOVE

EDUCATION

Vegas PBS hired Dr. Niki Bates as director of educational media services. Bates will provide supervision, marketing and innovative leadership for the station’s educational outreach for children. Bates began her career with Clark County School District in 1993, and previously served as a teacher, assistant principal, coordinator of instructional programs, director of academic intervention and professional development and director for the deputy superintendent’s office.

MARKETING

Noble Studios, a digital marketing agency specializing in Web design, hired Chris Matthews as project manager. Matthews will work with account managers, creatives and developers to manage project requirements, budgets and timelines. Matthews spent three years working as a project manager for the State of Nevada Tourism Bureau.

MEDICAL

Southwest Medical has hired 11 providers, Dr. Wahida Azimi, Aaron Bellow, Michael Boucher, Dr. Carlo Buena, Dr. Lukasz Chebes, Dr. Michelle Conger, Milena Dhana, Ian Fero, Pauline Marayonk, Miriam Sithole and Dr. Krystal Van Lowe. Azimi will join Tenaya Health Care Center and work as a hospitalist. Bellow will join Tenaya Health Care Center in the Home CarePlus division. Boucher will join Eastern Health Care Center specializing in urgent care. Buena will join Montecito Health Care Center specializing in adult medicine. Chebes will join Oakey Health Care Center specializing in pain management. Conger will join Tropicana Health Care Center specializing in adult medicine. Dhana will join Oakey Health Care Center specializing in adult medicine. Fero will join Craig Health Care Center specializing in convenient care. Marayonk will join Pahrump Health Care Center specializing in adult medicine. Sithole will join Tenaya Health Care Center specializing in skilled nursing. Van Lowe will join Tenaya Health Care Center specializing in OB/GYN.

REAL ESTATE

Remington Nevada hired Rick Stevens as chief operating officer. Stevens will be responsible for general management of the company, overseeing all financial, capital formation, financing, reporting, deal structure and organizational development for the company. Stevens has worked in the general business and hospitality industries for more than 35 years. Previously, he was the president and chief operating officer for the Navegante Group.