Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Las Vegas Business Press
Advertise
Subscribe
Email Alerts
Purchase Lists
eEdition
Las Vegas Business Press
Search this site
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Home
On the Move
Lists
Heard on the Street
Learning Curve
Calendar
Conventions
For the Record
Special Sections
Events
Real Estate
Deal Watch
Technology
Banking & Finance
Healthcare
Business of Medicine
Industry
Print Sections
C-Suite
Industry Q&A
Industry Tribute
Gaming & Hospitality
Small Business
Columns
Publisher's Note
Editor's Note
Numbers Cruncher
Real Estate Note Book
Banking Insider
Gaming Insider
Expert's Corner
Best Practices
You are here
Home
»
On the Move
Accolades
Posted
March 6, 2017 - 7:25am
ON THE MOVE
ON THE MOVE
Naqvi Injury Law has named Paul Albright an associate attorney. Albright has worked with the firm as a law clerk since 2014. Albright practices in the area of personal injury, handling matters related to motor vehicle accidents, complex products liability, injury and premise liability.
ON THE MOVE
Nevada State Bank has named Steven Anderson vice president and corporate banking relationship manager. Anderson has been working in the banking and finance industry for 25 years, holding senior-level positions for Nevada banks in commercial loans and client management, in addition to working as chief financial officer for Astoria Homes and Cedco Inc. His most recent position as vice president/senior relationship manager at Bank of Nevada included the management of a $65 million portfolio of business banking clients in the Henderson region.
ON THE MOVE
Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation has appointed Orlando De Castroverde to its board of directors. De Castroverde has nearly two decades of experience practicing in the areas of personal injury law and criminal defense. A partner at De Castroverde Law Group, which he founded with his brother in 2005, De Castroverde is both a skilled trial lawyer and an experienced counselor.
ON THE MOVE
Vision Sign Inc. has named Edward Wasserman as general manager of the Southern Nevada-based sign company. Wasserman, an industry leader in LED sales and innovation, leaves Daktronics Inc. after 12 years of service, most recently as regional director, where his experience included sales and marketing, design, operations, construction and client management.
ON THE MOVE
Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin P.C. has hired attorney Julie A. Funai as an associate for the firm’s Las Vegas office. Funai has a wide range of experience in civil litigation, transactions, mediation and arbitration.
ON THE MOVE
Five Star Economy, a digital marketing agency, has hired Larry Goldstein as sales director. Goldstein will represent the company’s sales division, meet with potential customers, oversee the development of sales collateral and help with the company’s regional and nationwide expansion. Goldstein will be responsible for exceeding sales targets by understanding the customer’s marketing plan and bring word-of-mouth marketing to digital media. A previous business owner, Goldstein is also a business development executive with more than 20 years of experience in management, marketing and sales in the telecommunications and information technology industries. He has worked with major companies such as SBC Communications, IBM, Nextel and Sprint.
ON THE MOVE
Nevada State Bank has named Jeffrey R. Williams vice president and senior private banking officer for The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. Williams’ skills serving high net worth clients are founded on a career that spans various areas of financial services, including banking, investments, trust services and wealth planning. Williams joins The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank with more than 25 years of banking experience, most recently as vice president, senior private banker at Wells Fargo Private Bank, a position he held since 2006.
ON THE MOVE
Las Vegas Business Academy has named Cory Johnson, vice president of food and beverage for Caesars Entertainment Corporation as board member and mentor for the organization and its scholarship recipients. Johnson offers more than 14 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, joining the Rio team in 2014 before being promoted to vice president of food and beverage at Caesars Palace.
ON THE MOVE
Parsons Behle & Latimer shareholders have re-elected Michael R. Kealy to the 2017 board of directors. Kealy will continue as a vice president.Kealy serves as the Reno office managing partner and is a member of the litigation department and concentrates his practice on commercial and real estate litigation matters.
ON THE MOVE
Parsons Behle & Latimer shareholders have re-elected Kristine E. Johnson vice president and secretary of the firm’s 2017 board of directors. Johnson is a member of the intellectual property department and concentrates her practice on intellectual property litigation, including patent infringement and trade secret litigation, as well as maintaining a commercial litigation practice.
ON THE MOVE
Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster has named Meredith Markwell an Attorney Of Counsel. Markwell practices in the area of complex commercial litigation, with a focus on appellate work and complex business disputes. She has appeared regularly before the Eighth Judicial District Court and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada and also has briefed and argued matters before the Supreme Court of Nevada. Previously, Markwell practiced in the area of commercial litigation with Lionel Sawyer & Collins. She has also been a member of the Howard McKibben Chapter of the American Inns of Court.
ON THE MOVE
Parsons Behle & Latimer shareholders have re-elected Michael P. Petrogeorge to the firm’s 2017 board of directors. Petrogeorge continues as vice president. Petrogeorge is a member of the litigation department and concentrates his practice on real estate litigation and complex commercial litigation.
ON THE MOVE
Parsons Behle & Latimer shareholders have re-elected Hal J. Pos to the firm’s 2017 board of directors. Pos will serve as vice chairman and president. Pos is a member of the environmental, energy and natural resources department and concentrates his practice on environmental remediation and mining matters.
ON THE MOVE
Parsons Behle & Latimer shareholders have re-elected Raymond J. Etcheverry to the company’s 2017 board of directors. Etcheverry will serve as chairman of the board. Etcheverry is a member of the firm’s litigation department and practices in the areas of antitrust, intellectual property, securities, class action defense and complex business litigation.
ON THE MOVE
DC Building Group has hired industry professional Gary Siroky as chief operating officer. Siroky will be responsible for business operations, client relations and strategic planning and implementation. Siroky brings more than 28 years of experience in operational management, accounting, finance, estimating, project procurement, budgeting, reporting, employee development and client relations to the position.
ON THE MOVE
Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern has hired Sonya Mayfield as the firm’s first director of human resources. Mayfield possesses the skills needed in managing recruitment and planning employee growth. With more than 15 years of experience, Mayfield has a strong background in change management and implementing benefits and compensation initiatives.
ON THE MOVE
Las Vegas Business Academy has named Josh Towbin, co-owner of Towbin Automotive, as board member and mentor for the organization and its scholarship recipients. At Towbin Automotive, Towbin oversees every aspect of each dealership, playing an integral part in making Towbin Dodge the largest Dodge dealership in the nation.
ON THE MOVE
Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin P.C. has hired attorney Amber Williams as an associate for the firm’s Las Vegas office. Williams focuses her practice on insurance defense, commercial litigation and construction law and has experience in the areas of family law, trusts, estate and probate law and personal injury law. Previously, Williams worked for several civil litigation firms in Nevada.
SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS
Submit On the Move, Accolades and Executive Calendar entries to
news@businesspress.vegas
Accolades