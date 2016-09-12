Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


By ULF BUCHHOLZ
LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments.

• $35.9 million, CC 16-21785

Hotel @ 4655 Dean Martin Drive

Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX

Contractor:Martin Harris Construction

• $19.1 million, CC 16-31290

Casino remodel @ 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings

Contractor:MGM Resorts International Development

• $2.9 million, CC 15-63512

Medical office remodel @ 650 N. Nellis Blvd.

Owner: Nellis-Stewart

Contractor:Morse Electric

• $2.7 million, CC 16-4884

Hotel @ 4625 Dean Martin Drive

Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX

Contractor:Crown Heating & Cooling

• $2.1 million, NLV 142962

Miscellaneous addition @ 1912 Civic Center Drive

Owner: RR Co. of America

Contractor:Elzinga & Volkers

• $1.6 million, NLV 148708

Industrial @ 4660 Berg St.

Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain NV

Contractor:Martin Harris Construction

• $1.5 million, CC 16-12177

Electrical @ 3150 Paradise Road

Owner: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Contractor:King Communications

• $1 million, CC 16-32992

Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: WLGRN

Contractor:Austin General Contracting

• $775,000, CC 16-34254

Office @ 6950 S. Cimarron Road

Owner: Cimarron Courtyard 1

Contractor:Crisci Builders

• $775,000, CC 16-35078

Office @ 6970 S. Cimarron Road

Owner: Cimarron Courtyard 1

Contractor:Crisci Builders

• $765,773, CC 16-24748

Casino remodel @ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor:Bombard Mechanical

• $620,000, CC 16-33144

Electrical @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor:Martin Harris Construction

• $595,522, CC 16-16819

Retail @ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

Contractor:Penta Building Group

• $561,852, CC 16-24748

Casino remodel @ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor:Bombard Mechanical

• $501,350, HD 2016011093

Retail shell @ 2280 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Owner: Vestar Green Valley

Contractor:Vestar Development Co.

• $481,666, CC 16-8976

Electrical @ 2075 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: Valley Health System

Contractor:Berg Electric Corp.

• $453,484, CC 16-32581

Casino remodel @ 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

Contractor:Gillett Construction

• $449,990, HD 2016010775

Restaurant @ 135 N. Stephanie St.

Owner: Wigwam Pure

Contractor:Avaruus Studios

• $430,000, CC 16-20335

Casino remodel @ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

Contractor:Bombard Electric

• $416,936, CC 16-37603

Public facility @ 2400 Angel Peak Place

Owner: Clark County

Contractor:Logistical Solutions

• $385,000, CC 16-29481

Retail remodel @ 6695 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: TSLV

Contractor:Endres Northwest

• $354,960, CC 16-36915

Hotel remodel @ 2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

Contractor:OCI Contracting

• $340,000, CC 16-39247

Electrical @ 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: LX Resort Propco

Contractor:Luxor Hotel and Casino

• $306,432, CC 16-34003

Carport @ 8760 W. Patrick Lane

Owner: Digital Desert

Contractor:R & O Construction Co.

• $300,000, CC 16-34322

Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor:Bombard Mechanical

• $251,810, CC 16-28930

Retail remodel @ 7020 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: BCP-Rainbow & Badura

Contractor:Young Plumbing & Mechanical

• $250,000, CC 16-35756

Restaurant remodel @ 4501 Paradise Road

Owner: HD Harmon Square

Contractor:Young Plumbing & Mechanical

• $246,600, CC 15-26530

Church addition @ 325 E. Windmill Lane

Owner: Remnant Ministries International

Contractor:Amazon Electric

• $234,580, CC 16-25361

Medical office remodel @ 3975 S. Buffalo Drive

Owner: Buffalo Center

Contractor:Potter Electric Co.

• $213,781, CC 16-39026

Mechanical @ 5111 Boulder Hwy.

Owner: California Hotel & Casino

Contractor:Liberty Heating & Air Conditioning

• $187,345, NLV 148627

Retail tenant improvement @ 265 W. Centennial Pkwy.

Owner: Vargas Centennial Commerce

Contractor:Marco Contractors

• $132,808, CC 16-31972

Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor:NDL Group

• $115,000, CC 16-38768

Electrical @ 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor:Morse Electric

• $113,000, CC 16-36207

Restaurant remodel @ 3555 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Apache Center

Contractor:Build 360

• $105,000, CC 16-7222

Plumbing @ 9880 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: NCW Nevada

Contractor:Master Built Custom Pools

• $102,000, NLV 146081

Telecommunications @ 7001 N. Commerce St.

Owner: LAACO

Contractor:King Communications

• $100,000, CC 16-19985

Retail remodel @ 6130 W. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Smith’S Food & Drug Centers

Contractor:CNC Construction

• $100,000, CC 16-36008

Assembly building remodel @ 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor:Tre Builders