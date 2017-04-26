Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED APRIL 16-22, 2017


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$7 million

LV–316271 Type: Medical remodel

3100 N. Tenaya Way

Contractor: Layton Construction Co.

$2 million

LV–333062 Type: Office

7709 N. El Capitan Way

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

$1.9 million

LV–338495 Type: Office remodel

1281 N. Town Center Drive

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$1.6 million

CC–17-14165 Type: Assembly building remodel

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor: Mesa Mechanical

$1.2 million

CC–17-14590 Type: Restaurant remodel

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.

$1.2 million

CC–17-10064 Type: Retail remodel

3791 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: SG Island Plaza

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

$1.2 million

LV–335080 Type: Recreation remodel

425 Fremont St.

Contractor: Tre Builders

$1.2 million

CC–17-15864 Type: Miscellaneous

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$800,000

CC–17-8384 Type: Office remodel

3711 E. Sunset Road

Owner: Prestige Properties Nevada

Contractor: Berg Electric Corp.

$500,000

LV–333061 Type: Electrical

7709 N. El Capitan Way

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

$500,000

CC–17-7794 Type: Casino remodel

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Gaughan South

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$500,000

NLV–154667 Type: Warehouse

4410 Nexus Way

Owner: Capital XI

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

$500,000

LV–332457 Type: Restaurant remodel

7550 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor: Bentar Development

$500,000

LV–335565 Type: Hardscapes

1051 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333380 Type: Restaurant remodel

1069 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333377 Type: Recreation remodel

1069 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333378 Type: Recreation remodel

1063 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333375 Type: Retail remodel

1049 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333376 Type: Retail remodel

1053 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333379 Type: Retail remodel

1065 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$500,000

LV–333390 Type: Retail remodel

1051 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: DC Building Group

$490,000

CC–17-16122 Type: Casino remodel

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

Contractor: All American Home Builders

$446,493

CC–17-15896 Type: Miscellaneous

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$446,493

CC–17-15896 Type: Miscellaneous

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$420,000

LV–335940 Type: Electrical

8577 W. Centennial Pkwy.

Contractor: LND Construction

$405,775

CC–17-16326 Type: Miscellaneous

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$366,000

CC–17-14607 Type: Office remodel

475 E. Capovilla Ave.

Owner: Stephanie Properties

Contractor: Gilbane Building Co.

$316,618

CC–17-12106 Type: Restaurant remodel

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Fashion Show Mall

Contractor: Clearwater Mechanical

$300,000

CC–17-4579 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Pearson and Pearson

$300,000

CC–17-4579 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$300,000

CC–17-4579 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$256,260

CC–16-29528 Type: Retail

11750 Summit Club Drive

Owner: Discovery Property Co.

Contractor: Helix Electric

$250,000

LV–334976 Type: Assembly group remodel

1028 Fremont St.

Contractor: Trinity Haven Development

$220,000

LV–332594 Type: Restaurant

10060 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Level CM

$209,777

CC–17-14165 Type: Assembly building

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor: Mesa Mechanical

$200,000

LV–336601 Type: Demolition

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Hotspur Resorts Nevada

$200,000

CC–17-17942 Type: Restaurant remodel

6435 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: Brentwood Rainbow Sunset

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

$200,000

CC–17-15827 Type: Restaurant remodel

5020 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Ten15 Blue Diamond Decatur

Contractor: Master Built Construction

$180,325

CC–16-1698 Type: Miscellaneous

4635 Dean Martin Drive

Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX

Contractor: Helix Electric

$170,000

LV–334975 Type: Hardscapes

1028 Fremont St.

Contractor: Trinity Haven Development

$167,669

NLV–154729 Type: Onsite improvements

13415 Apex Harbor Lane

Owner: McManus Global Bio Labs

Contractor: Bravo Underground

$160,000

LV–338173 Type: Hotel remodel

2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Contractor: Trademaster Construction

$154,368

CC–16-53737 Type: Medical office remodel

4845 Community Lane

Owner: Hometown LV HS

Contractor: Select Air Conditioning

$152,000

CC–16-47884 Type: Medical office remodel

8828 Mohawk St.

Owner: Interlinks

Contractor: Semi Electric

$152,000

CC–17-5973 Type: Casino remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

$150,000

CC–17-14892 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$140,645

CC–16-34653 Type: Education remodel

2015 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: Lutheran Secondary School Association

Contractor: ACR Mechanical

$140,000

NLV–154485 Type: Trailer

5785 N. Hollywood Blvd.

Owner: Juma Holdings

Contractor: 360 Contracting

$124,237

CC–17-18062 Type: Office remodel

1850 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: Truck Underwriters Association

Contractor: Sebeck Construction

$116,208

CC–16-52854 Type: Parking garage

4480 Riviera Ridge Ave.

Owner: Blue Diamond FM II

Contractor: Xtreme Contracting

$111,098

LV–338109 Type: Retail remodel

2400 S. Rancho Drive

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

$110,000

CC–17-16765 Type: Retail remodel

3698 W. Cactus Ave.

Owner: Harrison Kemp & Jones 401 Plan

Contractor: Platinum Construction Group

$110,000

CC–17-16765 Type: Retail remodel

3698 W. Cactus Ave.

Owner: Harrison Kemp & Jones 401 Plan

Contractor: JG Plumbing

$110,000

LV–337929 Type: Office remodel

1310 S. Third St.

Contractor: ABG Builders

$100,000

LV–332592 Type: Trash enclosures

10060 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Level CM