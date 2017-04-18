BUSINESS LICENSES

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Rob Secades
3651 Lindell Road, Suite D333, LV 89103
Robert Secades @ 903.486.5633
AUTOMOTIVE
Billys Auto
2615 Western Ave., LV 89109
Billy Brian @ 702.308.7962
Jan Carwash and Detail
1972 Polk Court, LV 89115
Nayeli Contreras Robles @ 702.970.1937
Yury’s Carwash
4480 Sirius Ave., Suite 148, LV 89102
Victor Yury Verdecia-Vazquez @ 702.343.8127
Zip Zap Truck and Trailer
4350 Production Court, NLV 89030
Daniel S. Bazan @ 702.644.1144
CONSTRUCTION
All American Handyman
4572 E. Harmon Ave., LV 89121
Abel Piceno Morales @ 702.773.4482
Boying General Home Repair Service
5901 Commodore Cove Drive, LV 89142
Constancio Mojica @ 702.771.9129
FF&E Installations
4288 Polaris Ave., Suite 107, LV 89103
Thomas J. Brletic @ 702.523.6678
Foster Family Electric
1526 Juniper Twig Ave., LV 89183
Donald Foster @ 702.755.2040
Low Volt
9057 Rosanna St., LV 89113
Andrew Triggs @ 702.458.2121
Pools “R” Us
9917 Shiloh Heights St., LV 89178
Gregory Tribble @ 702.285.5029
Tim Rose
5060 W. Hacienda Ave., Suite 2022, LV 89118
Tim Rose @ 702.340.8032
DELIVERY
A&M Distributing
6671 Diamond Care Drive, LV 89122
Mary A. Avila @ 702.817.2575
EDUCATION
Brazilian Soccer Academy
6275 Boulder Hwy., Suite 2054, LV 89122
Angelo Aug.o Garcia Sussi @ 702.328.5233
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Brian Smith
10959 Bethel Park Court, LV 89141
Brian Smith @ 702.778.8803
Eastgate-Tabrizi
6725 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 4, LV 89119
Shohreh Moalej-Tabrizi @ 702.567.3700
FOOD SERVICES
Asian Fusion Kitchen
7377 S. Jones Blvd. South, Suite 106, LV 89139
Songsong Bao @ 702.263.9053
Cowboy Jim’s Cookies and Candies
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E47, LV 89102
James Klingensmith @ 702.275.2396
LJ Restaurant and Pub
8810 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 120/125/130, LV 89123
Chau T. Tran @ 702.353.9988
MIGA
6112 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Jungsu Park @ 702.600.9526
Rotisserie Chicken
6375 S. Rainbow Blvd. South, Suite 101, LV 89118
Armando Contreras @ 702.998.1412
HEALTH CARE
Brian Phillips Massage
3305 Calle De El Cortez, LV 89102
Brian Phillips @ 702.575.5864
Juan Tian MacDonald
8436 Garnet Peak Court, LV 89117
Juan Tian MacDonald @ 917.744.5539
Katlyn Yocum
9745 Grand Teton Drive, Suite 2091, LV 89166
Katlyn Yocum @ 775.501.1404
Liping Liu
2694 Rimpacific Cir, LV 89146
Liping Liu @ 415.407.3010
Xiao Yan Wang
5026 S. Rainbow Blvd Unit 104, Suite 104, LV 89118
Xiao Yan Wang @ 415.694.2293
HEALTH CARE
Andres Hernandez LMT
6340 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89146
Andres Hernandez @ 702.672.3151
Inside Out Body Wellness
950 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120, LV 89145
Trivenia D. Jacobs @ 702.374.4052
Ricardo Sayson
7128 Horseshoe Cliff Ave., LV 89113
Ricardo Sayson @ 702.882.2734
Xiaoyan Wang
5026 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 104, LV 89118
Xiaoyan Wang @ 415.425.0588
MANUFACTURING
DDJ
101 N. Pecos Road, Suite 101, LV 89101
Kum Ja Choi @ 702.556.5201
Hangers West
4915 Steptoe St., Suite 100, LV 89122
Valentina Melnik @ 702.863.4401
PERSONAL SERVICES
Best Walk With Us” Licensed & Insured
5355 S. Rainbow Blvd, LV 89118
Eva Wireman @ 702.406.3991
Crystal Beauty Studio
9827 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 130, LV 89147
Trish Tran @ 702.998.9500
Fremont Kuts Beauty Salon
1201 Stewart Ave., Suite 7, LV 89101
Elsy N. Coreas Contreras @ 702.471.1161
Hairbydorothy
6110 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89107
Dorothy Murphy @ 702.883.4405
Ink Masters Las Vegas
5645 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 10, LV 89119
Clayton Baker @ 520.975.8624
LV Polished Nails
710 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89119
Thu T. Pham @ 702.731.6245
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
AMC Auditing
8250 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100, LV 89145
Charlie Roy @ 702.522.1645
Allure Wedding Chapel
516 S. 6th St., Suite 200, LV 89101
Sherrie Velarde @ 702.688.1495
CM2 Design
7564 Grassy Bank St, LV 89139
Wayne D. Meistle @ 702.612.9681
Cooking Decoded
949 Orchid Vine Court, LV 89183
Jason Tanzer @ 702.250.3328
DB Presents
7255 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2096, LV 89113
Valente Gonzalez @ 702.750.8665
826 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104
Shawnnyce Nutt @ 702.586.7409
First Source Solutions
4326 W. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89032
M. Angelo @ 702.600.8646
Food Way
8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 2017, LV 89123
Anton Korovchenko @ 512.214.9323
Genesis Marketing Group
3049 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89109
Markos Mendoza @ 702.492.1240
Gian F. Sapienza
3415 Rawhide St , LV 89120
Gian F. Sapienza @ 702.683.4450
Kora
8085 Egypt Meadows Ave., LV 89178
Carly Mossman @ 702.965.4325
Mariano Engineering
6040 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, LV 89113
Ronald G. Mariano @ 702.361.0020
Monarch Counseling
6879 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, LV 89117
Maria Ellis @ 702.715.2212
Neon Reverb Festival
1023 Fremont St , LV 89101
Jason Aragon @ 702.217.8880
Palumbo Lawyers
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, LV 89104
Diane Palumbo @ 949.442.0300
Send It Rising Internet Marketing
6795 Edmond St., LV 89118
Kellen Kautzman @ 702.263.0141
Series 5
6059 Daisy Run Court, LV 89120
Allen Levings @ 702.292.3445
Silver State Processes
3855 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 8, LV 89118
Walter Kish @ 702.810.8771
Sindi’s Travel, Tax, Multiservices
2585 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 14, LV 89121
Sindi P. Morales Sanchez
Sneaker Assist
5226 Kendall Ridge Court, LV 89141
Jose A. Ontiveros @ 702.917.8351
VDS Las Vegas
524 S. 8th St , LV 89101
William Morgan @ 602.229.8402
Property maintenance
Another Look Painting
4012 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite K551, LV 89103
Leo Posey @ 702.504.9712
Happy Ant Janitorial
3153 Spring City Ave., NLV 89031
Anthony Perkins @ 702.985.5011
Mercedez Cleaning
2110 N. Los Feliz St., Suite 2016, LV 89156
Heydi Martinez @ 702.556.0801
Total Clean
1829 Arch Stone Ave., NLV 89031
Jesus Rivera @ 702.429.2235
Repair and maintenance
Elite Smog
5000 Boulder Hwy., LV 89121
Martin Alvarez Ruesga @ 702.287.3644
Fabrication Syndicate
3855 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 105, LV 89120
Scott Carter @ 702.936.9743
HR Exhibit Service
3085 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89102
Kai Yu @ 702.335.5980
Roatan Welding Services
8025 W. Russell Road, Suite 1017, LV 89113
Oscar Menendez @ 702.927.2376
Slot Alpha
901 Artesia Way, LV 89108
Mario Pagkatipunan Dominguez @ 702.894.0142
RETAIL
Angie’s Apparel
3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite H7, LV 89108
Maria Zaragoza @ 702.308.5708
Autoland
2690 Chandler Ave., Suite 3, LV 89120
Jerry Traylor Jr. @ 702.261.5506
Bike Worx
7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 103, LV 89129
Nicholas Mencuri @ 702.629.2080
Boss Out Ent
2285 Renaissance Drive, Suite A, LV 89119
Joshua Johnson @ 725.777.3726
Centro De Nutricion Lorena
6055 E. Lake Mead Blvd. South, Suite H, LV 89156
Marco Antonio Rodriguez @ 310.405.4456
Cruz & Lila
3711 Darren Thornton Way, LV 89120
Silvia McClung @ 702.830.1370
Fashion by Coley
5147 Gibson Falls Court, LV 89141
Nolobon Bowman @ 702.339.2954
Green Co2 of Las Vegas
5495 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89118
Carie Rabeneck @ 970.482.0203
John Baley
3933 Talara Lane, NLV 89030
John Baley @ 702.376.4927
La Villarreal Boutique
3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J4, LV 89108
Alejandra Villarreal @ 702.245.1381
MEK
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B49, LV 89102
Matthew Salem @ 913.439.8049
Noura Stor -Clothing & Sundries
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D29, LV 89102
Noura Zeggui @ 702.881.5288
Panadenia Salvadorena
3401 E. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89030
Luis A. Sanchez @ 702.838.7261
S & W Watches
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 37C, LV 89102
Saad Kahlil @ 702.917.3261
Scott Clean Clothing
3350 E. St. Louis St., Suite 2034, LV 89104
Michael Medina @ 702.551.1293
Smoke Shop Mini Market
2305 E. Sahara Ave., Suite A, LV 89104
William Spelker @ 702.222.0521
Telas Sophies
3424 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite B, NLV 89030
Manuel D. Gonzalez @ 702.759.3112
The Blooming Jade Co.
6873 Tamarus St., Suite 102, LV 89119
Andrew K. Murdoch @ 208.301.3362
USED CAR SALES
No Limit Auto Sales
3735 N. Nellis Blvd. South, Suite 105E, LV 89115
Gilberto Jimenez @ 702.406.7355
Wholesale
Tropical Flooring
7850 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 504, LV 89139
Jose Pelaez @ 702.570.5000