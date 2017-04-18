Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Rob Secades

3651 Lindell Road, Suite D333, LV 89103

Robert Secades @ 903.486.5633

AUTOMOTIVE

Billys Auto

2615 Western Ave., LV 89109

Billy Brian @ 702.308.7962

Jan Carwash and Detail

1972 Polk Court, LV 89115

Nayeli Contreras Robles @ 702.970.1937

Yury’s Carwash

4480 Sirius Ave., Suite 148, LV 89102

Victor Yury Verdecia-Vazquez @ 702.343.8127

Zip Zap Truck and Trailer

4350 Production Court, NLV 89030

Daniel S. Bazan @ 702.644.1144

CONSTRUCTION

All American Handyman

4572 E. Harmon Ave., LV 89121

Abel Piceno Morales @ 702.773.4482

Boying General Home Repair Service

5901 Commodore Cove Drive, LV 89142

Constancio Mojica @ 702.771.9129

FF&E Installations

4288 Polaris Ave., Suite 107, LV 89103

Thomas J. Brletic @ 702.523.6678

Foster Family Electric

1526 Juniper Twig Ave., LV 89183

Donald Foster @ 702.755.2040

Low Volt

9057 Rosanna St., LV 89113

Andrew Triggs @ 702.458.2121

Pools “R” Us

9917 Shiloh Heights St., LV 89178

Gregory Tribble @ 702.285.5029

Tim Rose

5060 W. Hacienda Ave., Suite 2022, LV 89118

Tim Rose @ 702.340.8032

DELIVERY

A&M Distributing

6671 Diamond Care Drive, LV 89122

Mary A. Avila @ 702.817.2575

EDUCATION

Brazilian Soccer Academy

6275 Boulder Hwy., Suite 2054, LV 89122

Angelo Aug.o Garcia Sussi @ 702.328.5233

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Brian Smith

10959 Bethel Park Court, LV 89141

Brian Smith @ 702.778.8803

Eastgate-Tabrizi

6725 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 4, LV 89119

Shohreh Moalej-Tabrizi @ 702.567.3700

FOOD SERVICES

Asian Fusion Kitchen

7377 S. Jones Blvd. South, Suite 106, LV 89139

Songsong Bao @ 702.263.9053

Cowboy Jim’s Cookies and Candies

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E47, LV 89102

James Klingensmith @ 702.275.2396

LJ Restaurant and Pub

8810 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 120/125/130, LV 89123

Chau T. Tran @ 702.353.9988

MIGA

6112 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Jungsu Park @ 702.600.9526

Rotisserie Chicken

6375 S. Rainbow Blvd. South, Suite 101, LV 89118

Armando Contreras @ 702.998.1412

HEALTH CARE

Brian Phillips Massage

3305 Calle De El Cortez, LV 89102

Brian Phillips @ 702.575.5864

Juan Tian MacDonald

8436 Garnet Peak Court, LV 89117

Juan Tian MacDonald @ 917.744.5539

Katlyn Yocum

9745 Grand Teton Drive, Suite 2091, LV 89166

Katlyn Yocum @ 775.501.1404

Liping Liu

2694 Rimpacific Cir, LV 89146

Liping Liu @ 415.407.3010

Xiao Yan Wang

5026 S. Rainbow Blvd Unit 104, Suite 104, LV 89118

Xiao Yan Wang @ 415.694.2293

Andres Hernandez LMT

6340 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89146

Andres Hernandez @ 702.672.3151

Inside Out Body Wellness

950 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120, LV 89145

Trivenia D. Jacobs @ 702.374.4052

Ricardo Sayson

7128 Horseshoe Cliff Ave., LV 89113

Ricardo Sayson @ 702.882.2734

Xiaoyan Wang

5026 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 104, LV 89118

Xiaoyan Wang @ 415.425.0588

MANUFACTURING

DDJ

101 N. Pecos Road, Suite 101, LV 89101

Kum Ja Choi @ 702.556.5201

Hangers West

4915 Steptoe St., Suite 100, LV 89122

Valentina Melnik @ 702.863.4401

PERSONAL SERVICES

Best Walk With Us” Licensed & Insured

5355 S. Rainbow Blvd, LV 89118

Eva Wireman @ 702.406.3991

Crystal Beauty Studio

9827 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 130, LV 89147

Trish Tran @ 702.998.9500

Fremont Kuts Beauty Salon

1201 Stewart Ave., Suite 7, LV 89101

Elsy N. Coreas Contreras @ 702.471.1161

Hairbydorothy

6110 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89107

Dorothy Murphy @ 702.883.4405

Ink Masters Las Vegas

5645 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 10, LV 89119

Clayton Baker @ 520.975.8624

LV Polished Nails

710 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89119

Thu T. Pham @ 702.731.6245

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

AMC Auditing

8250 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100, LV 89145

Charlie Roy @ 702.522.1645

Allure Wedding Chapel

516 S. 6th St., Suite 200, LV 89101

Sherrie Velarde @ 702.688.1495

CM2 Design

7564 Grassy Bank St, LV 89139

Wayne D. Meistle @ 702.612.9681

Cooking Decoded

949 Orchid Vine Court, LV 89183

Jason Tanzer @ 702.250.3328

DB Presents

7255 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2096, LV 89113

Valente Gonzalez @ 702.750.8665

Fever@Sankofa

826 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104

Shawnnyce Nutt @ 702.586.7409

First Source Solutions

4326 W. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89032

M. Angelo @ 702.600.8646

Food Way

8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 2017, LV 89123

Anton Korovchenko @ 512.214.9323

Genesis Marketing Group

3049 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89109

Markos Mendoza @ 702.492.1240

Gian F. Sapienza

3415 Rawhide St , LV 89120

Gian F. Sapienza @ 702.683.4450

Kora

8085 Egypt Meadows Ave., LV 89178

Carly Mossman @ 702.965.4325

Mariano Engineering

6040 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, LV 89113

Ronald G. Mariano @ 702.361.0020

Monarch Counseling

6879 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, LV 89117

Maria Ellis @ 702.715.2212

Neon Reverb Festival

1023 Fremont St , LV 89101

Jason Aragon @ 702.217.8880

Palumbo Lawyers

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, LV 89104

Diane Palumbo @ 949.442.0300

Send It Rising Internet Marketing

6795 Edmond St., LV 89118

Kellen Kautzman @ 702.263.0141

Series 5

6059 Daisy Run Court, LV 89120

Allen Levings @ 702.292.3445

Silver State Processes

3855 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 8, LV 89118

Walter Kish @ 702.810.8771

Sindi’s Travel, Tax, Multiservices

2585 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 14, LV 89121

Sindi P. Morales Sanchez

Sneaker Assist

5226 Kendall Ridge Court, LV 89141

Jose A. Ontiveros @ 702.917.8351

VDS Las Vegas

524 S. 8th St , LV 89101

William Morgan @ 602.229.8402

Property maintenance

Another Look Painting

4012 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite K551, LV 89103

Leo Posey @ 702.504.9712

Happy Ant Janitorial

3153 Spring City Ave., NLV 89031

Anthony Perkins @ 702.985.5011

Mercedez Cleaning

2110 N. Los Feliz St., Suite 2016, LV 89156

Heydi Martinez @ 702.556.0801

Total Clean

1829 Arch Stone Ave., NLV 89031

Jesus Rivera @ 702.429.2235

Repair and maintenance

Elite Smog

5000 Boulder Hwy., LV 89121

Martin Alvarez Ruesga @ 702.287.3644

Fabrication Syndicate

3855 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 105, LV 89120

Scott Carter @ 702.936.9743

HR Exhibit Service

3085 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89102

Kai Yu @ 702.335.5980

Roatan Welding Services

8025 W. Russell Road, Suite 1017, LV 89113

Oscar Menendez @ 702.927.2376

Slot Alpha

901 Artesia Way, LV 89108

Mario Pagkatipunan Dominguez @ 702.894.0142

RETAIL

Angie’s Apparel

3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite H7, LV 89108

Maria Zaragoza @ 702.308.5708

Autoland

2690 Chandler Ave., Suite 3, LV 89120

Jerry Traylor Jr. @ 702.261.5506

Bike Worx

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 103, LV 89129

Nicholas Mencuri @ 702.629.2080

Boss Out Ent

2285 Renaissance Drive, Suite A, LV 89119

Joshua Johnson @ 725.777.3726

Centro De Nutricion Lorena

6055 E. Lake Mead Blvd. South, Suite H, LV 89156

Marco Antonio Rodriguez @ 310.405.4456

Cruz & Lila

3711 Darren Thornton Way, LV 89120

Silvia McClung @ 702.830.1370

Fashion by Coley

5147 Gibson Falls Court, LV 89141

Nolobon Bowman @ 702.339.2954

Green Co2 of Las Vegas

5495 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89118

Carie Rabeneck @ 970.482.0203

John Baley

3933 Talara Lane, NLV 89030

John Baley @ 702.376.4927

La Villarreal Boutique

3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J4, LV 89108

Alejandra Villarreal @ 702.245.1381

MEK

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B49, LV 89102

Matthew Salem @ 913.439.8049

Noura Stor -Clothing & Sundries

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D29, LV 89102

Noura Zeggui @ 702.881.5288

Panadenia Salvadorena

3401 E. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89030

Luis A. Sanchez @ 702.838.7261

S & W Watches

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 37C, LV 89102

Saad Kahlil @ 702.917.3261

Scott Clean Clothing

3350 E. St. Louis St., Suite 2034, LV 89104

Michael Medina @ 702.551.1293

Smoke Shop Mini Market

2305 E. Sahara Ave., Suite A, LV 89104

William Spelker @ 702.222.0521

Telas Sophies

3424 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite B, NLV 89030

Manuel D. Gonzalez @ 702.759.3112

The Blooming Jade Co.

6873 Tamarus St., Suite 102, LV 89119

Andrew K. Murdoch @ 208.301.3362

USED CAR SALES

No Limit Auto Sales

3735 N. Nellis Blvd. South, Suite 105E, LV 89115

Gilberto Jimenez @ 702.406.7355

Wholesale

Tropical Flooring

7850 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 504, LV 89139

Jose Pelaez @ 702.570.5000