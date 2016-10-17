BUSINESS LICENSES

AUTOMOTIVE

• Advance Muffler

3405 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89108

Dolores Garcia Gongora at 702-629-6304

• Downtown Transmission

1501 S. Main St, Las Vegas 89104

Rigoberto Acosta at 702-274-6503

• Herrera Tires

1021 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101

Brisa Pena at 702-636-8773

• Paul Blanco’s Good Car Co. Las Vegas

3250 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Putu Blanco at 916-394-8176

• Tire Xpress Decatur

327 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Patricio Sanchez-Salas at 702-870-2969

CONSTRUCTION

• 24/7 Manufactured Housing Service

1000 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110

Lonnie W. Hansen at 702-806-7793

• A Level Line Builders

413 Blackridge Road, Henderson 89015

Nicholas C. Tracy at 702-228-8801

• Anthem Plumbing

3433 Losee Road, North Las Vegas 89030

Deon D. Johnson

• Arca Hospitality

4672 El Camino Cabos Drive, Las Vegas 89147

Guadlupe Guzman at 702-843-7355

• House On The Mend

3905 W. Jo Rae Ave., Las Vegas 89141

Michael D. King at 702-306-3533

• Pro Audio Home Theater Installation

3170 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89120

Danny Weller at 702-622-7309

• Pro Ren Solutions

9111 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89139

Brian Oliver at 702-616-3688

• Soulitecture

5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Heath Chapman at 702-595-3596

• Stills Construction

997 Crescent Falls St, Henderson 89011

Christopher Still at 702-403-6747

• Valdovinos Handyman Services

6138 Mt. McKinley Ave., Las Vegas 89156

Leondoro Lopez at 702-415-0821

• Wingbrook Development

1367 Adagietto Drive, Henderson 89052

Clifford Diamond at 702-277-7777

EDUCATION

• Code Central

10545 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052

Brian Mendelson at 415-652-1876

• Live Fun Nutrition

3441 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Raul Topete at 702-321-8368

• North Stars Dance Academy

5135 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas 89031

Martha A. Quillin

• With Love Reiki & Healing

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Sheila Sclafani at 702-445-8620

FINANCIAL SERVICES

• Church & Casualty Insurance Agency

810 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89145

Richard Riddle at 800-995-7525

• Discountinsure.Com

8816 Salvestrin Point Ave., Las Vegas 89148

Dianne L. Harris at 702-290-6404

• G Five Medical Consultants

5006 Bond St., Las Vegas 89118

Larry Smith at 702-380-4216

FOOD SERVICES

• ABC+1 Tacos Del Norte

4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Juan Aguirre at 702-574-1872

• Angie’s Corner Café

5081 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89130

David Allen at 702-985-7790

• Baqa

8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Abdelhalim Alsaed at 702-326-0571

• Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

10604 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052

Jeffrey Fine at 702-545-0088

• Dream Vision Delights

4255 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89103

Melanie Bash at 204-160-0660

• Gigglebake

8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Kelly Currier at 702-302-1227

• Honey Pig

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89123

Jake Lee at 702-592-9333

• Hot N Juicy Crawfish

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89109

Kayla B. Muscari at 214-673-4907

• On Demand Sushi

9640 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Carey Parriott at 702-302-7700

• Senor Pollo Restaurant

2500 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas 89030

Rami Houchan

• Song’s Family

6850 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

Kijae Song at 714-388-4011

• Taste Tea

10120 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89147

Rufei Liang at 702-927-8385

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe NV15

3390 Novat St 110, Las Vegas 89129

Eric Persson at 702-481-3614

HEALTH CARE

• A Better Life In Home Care

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Stacy Gonzalez at 702-442-7770

• Align Chiropractic

9975 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074

Ryan Kissling at 702-293-9100

• All About You Home Care

2001 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Edgar V. Jimenez at 702-273-6658

• Allure Optics

410 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas 89145

Brittany Ellis at 702-476-2101

• B & B Paradise Residential Care

9262 Snow Flower Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Jose Israel at 702-314-5004

• Bella Vita Care Home

9924 Wonderful Day Drive, Las Vegas 89148

Simona Cocea at 791-797-9732

• Beyond Play Therapy

301 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89014

Jenny Flathers at 702-998-1793

• Chi-Wai Mak

5715 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas 89130

Chi-Wai Mak at 847-293-1431

• Chun Xiang Miller

5353 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89146

Chun Xiang Miller at 702-816-6996

• Desert PCA

2500 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102

R. Dirk Allison at 702-878-3676

• Farrah Wentworth

3526 Full Sail Drive, Las Vegas 89115

Farrah Wentworth at 702-469-2262

• Healthy Kids Pediatrics

3196 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89109

Lesa Brookes at 702-902-4060

• Henderson Counseling

64 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074

Natalie A. Kaufman at 702-219-2356

• Li S. Larente

5211 Monterey Park Circle, Las Vegas 89146

Li S. Larente at 661-886-3888

• Lihua Yang

4972 River Glen Drive, Las Vegas 89103

Lihua Yang at 702-937-1098

• Lisa Pikus

9238 Sunny Oven Court, Las Vegas 89178

Lisa Pikus at 440-567-7025

• Massage Floetry

4760 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89121

Sharonna Shelton at 702-426-8778

• Massage and Music

9089 Union Gap Road, Las Vegas 89123

Jade Hornbaker at 310-270-5063

• Momma Trippi

2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Las Vegas 89117

Dana Trippi at 702-822-7400

• Nevada Spine Center

10195 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Alfred Bonati at 702-331-0100

• Nevada Spine Clinic

7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128

Jaswinder S. Grover at 702-839-4821

• Ohana Adult Care,

4972 E. Way, Las Vegas 89104

Demita S. Smith at 702-222-1669

• One In A Million Home Health Care

101 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Cameille Funches at 702-205-8388

• Pimkant Sakchuwong

2555 Montessouri St., Las Vegas 89117

Pimkant Sakchuwong at 702-754-4447

• Q Bodyworks

8751 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89117

Karla Quello at 702-908-9181

• Steps of Nevada

7375 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89120

Michael Jorgensen at 702-433-7780

• Timothy Steele

8755 Salvestrin Point Ave., Las Vegas 89148

Timothy Steele at 702-755-3935

• VR Therapy Las Vegas

2501 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson 89014

Jeremy Gallas at 702-824-9639

• Weiliang Ping

7251 Gypsy Canyon Court, Las Vegas 89118

Weiliang Ping at 702-577-8613

• Wenjie Jiang

4350 Sanderling Circle, Las Vegas 89103

Wenjie Jiang at 626-215-2498

MAINTENANCE

• Arc-Wave Technology

260 Sunpac Ave., Henderson 89011

Joel S. Barbour at 702-564-2749

• Buckeye Pool Service

5017 Blue Rose St, Las Vegas 89081

Robert Yenulonis at 702-465-0194

• Clear View Window Cleaning

11 Ocean Harbour Lane, Las Vegas 89148

Eralda Lapi at 702-524-8030

• Jacke Cleaning

3579 Japan Way, Las Vegas 89115

Jaqueline Rojas Rojas at 702-528-0277

• LVMS Maintenance

1155 Port Sunlight Court, Henderson 89014

Mauricio Landivar at 702-628-2775

• LVNV Services

7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Bradley E. Lawson at 702-476-2757

• Litter Free Lots

2246 Sisley Place, Henderson 89074

Andrew Birk at 702-625-0495

• Muniz Upholstery

3401 Sirius Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Jorge Muniz at 702-439-5472

• Tinoco’s Auto Body

1322 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110

Saul Uriel Dominguez-Aguirre at 702-985-7381

• Vera’s Lawn Maintenance Services

1610 E. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas 89030

Jesus Vera

MANUFACTURING

• Elemetal Direct USA

6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Mark Wayne at 469-522-1111

• Gelinski Productions

7265 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89118

Ines Gelinski at 702-542-0287

PERSONAL SERVICES

• Alexandru Interiors

2301 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89119

Mariana Ciubotaru at 702-565-1999

• Bombshell Lash

107 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101

Michelle Callahan at 408-799-8589

• Broadside Tattoo

4440 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89119

Jeffrey McIntosh at 732-682-4529

• CT Nails

790 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson 89052

Hong D. Duong at 702-897-2921

• Community Dry Cleaners

5841 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89142

Jung Oh at 702-251-0888

• Fosters Pool And Spa

9580 W. Reno Ave., Las Vegas 89148

Matt Foster at 702-335-9464

• K Nails & Spa

1970 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89108

Chi K. Ton-Nu at 702-638-0880

• Konnie Hoang

950 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89145

Khanh Hoan at 702-328-4494

• Lash N Wax

9640 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Deborah L. Tanner at 702-762-9723

• Leader of The Pack

6250 W. Arby Ave., Las Vegas 89118

Antonia Diaz at 702-840-2199

• M&V Salon

2310 E. Serene Ave., Las Vegas 89123

My Vu at 702-896-4445

• Makeup In the 702

107 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101

Margaret E. Payne at 702-301-1912

• Moulin Nails

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183

Aile Moulin at 702-816-0603

• Party Ever After

10401 Mystic Pine Road, Las Vegas 89135

Rachel Lipmann at 702-983-0366

• Phaze Laser Med Spa

9420 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Jeremy Heyde at 818-251-9300

• Pura Vida Vegas

6440 Trautman Court, Las Vegas 89149

Mayra Trabulse at 702-706-7133

• Rockstar Nails & Spa

6770 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149

Lang Tran at 505-930-0496

• Steve’s Pressure Washer & House Painting

6234 Brea Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Steven Ross at 702-478-9211

• Tai He Spa

3466 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Shi Kui Gao at 702-248-7400

• The Awakened Mind

6525 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89118

Clay L. Pulley at 702-994-9530

• Venus Beauty Spa

1600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89104

Kevin K. Quach at 702-353-6681

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• Better Dental

8460 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89123

Teodora Victoria Buda-Gordon at 702-270-0025

• Brooks Hubley

1645 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas 89134

Michael Brooks at 702-851-1191

• Certified Marketing Services

1515 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89119

Jeffrey Schartz at 818-481-9161

• E-Med Pro Services

5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Esmeralda Oviedo at 702-587-3688

• Food Facilities Consultants

7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89113

Guadlupe Lopez at 702-531-9171

• G Five Media

5006 Bond St., Las Vegas 89118

Larry D. Smith at 702-380-4216

• Golden Tours

3125 W. Tompkins Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Steven Kammer at 702-739-0954

• Jaelin James Inspections

7639 Belgian Lion St., Las Vegas 89139

Steven Bielen at 702-575-4978

• Lifetouch National School Studios

6185 Harrison Drive, Las Vegas 89120

William Calpus at 952-826-4202

• MJ Consulting And Development Group

2651 Eldora Estates Court, Las Vegas 89117

David M. Marlon at 702-234-1356

• Nayeli Mercado

2817 Elvington Ave., North Las Vegas 89081

Nayeli Mercado

• PRGM

8683 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Paul Rozo at 866-776-4937

• Raich Law

6785 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119

Sagar Raich at 702-758-4240

• Robison Tactical

5923 Trailblazer Drive, North Las Vegas 89031

Sandra Robison

• Stellar Marketing

4055 Spencer St., Las Vegas 89119

Norman Bornfriend at 702-606-8004

• Taliastudio

511 Center Green Drive, Las Vegas 89148

Henry Wear at 760-481-5693

• The Alpha Group

6655 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89146

Gay E. Copsey at 702-384-0410

• The Drake Group

3535 Executive Terminal Drive, Henderson 89052

Robert W. Honzik at 702-796-0911

• Tik Tok Doc

2779 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89052

Kathryn Bonello at 702-626-8200

• Verna Fabella-Hicks

2881 Business Park Court, Las Vegas 89128

Verna Fabella-Hicks at 702-508-2112

REAL ESTATE

• MVB Group Real Estate

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074

Martin Rake at 702-260-9404

• Palacios Realty

2050 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Melissa Palacios at 702-333-6666

• Univest Commercial

2580 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson 89052

James Coyne at 480-620-4389

• Vegas Properties

1211 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101

Jose G. Gonzalez at 702-312-2272

RETAIL

• 24 Hours Cellphone Repair

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Mian Z. Shahbaz at 702-683-0901

• 3 Hands Custom Embroidery

2193 Silent Echoes Drive, Henderson 89044

Susan Pollman at 702-533-7948

• 7 Plus Water & Alkaline

2330 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas 89101

Hyeonmi Kim at 702-980-9891

• Arabian Art Studios

222 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89145

Caroline R. Arabian at 702-524-3551

• Authority Satellite

6605 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89119

William Guana at 505-290-4254

• Avanza Multiservicios

3871 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

Zayra E. Baes-Diaz at 702-504-6026

• BR Jiujitsu

5243 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Amilcar S. Cipili at 702-214-6414

• Big Muscle Gains

6521 Black Star Point Court, North Las Vegas 89084

Chris Lawrence

• Bling Bar Boutique

7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89139

Mijung Kang at 702-767-4678

• Cabinets Co

6145 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89146

Cheng L. Wang at 702-355-0592

• Chakra Doc

7584 French Springs St., Las Vegas 89139

Michael McNamara at 801-319-4998

• Common Grounds Coffee House

2975 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Joseph Martinez at 702-245-6033

• Courtney Reece

7000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89119

Courtney Reece at 702-466-2597

• Deja Vu Fine Art

2310 Paseo Del Prado, Las Vegas 89102

Carolyn Solomon at 702-499-1652

• Digital TV Repair and Services

2301 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89119

Edgar Sabino Silva at 702-510-5941

• Dipped

3675 W. Torino Ave., Las Vegas 89139

Shadda Stefanos at 702-510-3273

• Enterprise Risk Management Solutions

5550 Painted Mirage Road, Las Vegas 89149

John Snyder III at 702-355-5600

• Gadgetmates

9480 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074

Sherveen Javadi at 702-444-0000

• Gimi’s Household Supplies

2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89107

Yaneth Bailon Guatemala at 702-845-0580

• Herbworks Ltd.

242 Lynbrook St, Henderson 89012

John Zatkovich at 800-921-7519

• Holy Sheets Idaho

7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89123

Jean Costa at 702-768-5238

• Home Support For Senior Living

3404 W. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas 89031

Leni R. Alston

• Inlongevity

9826 Solar Ave., Las Vegas 89149

Riverway Trust at 603-344-1614

• Jaeci

353 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas 89101

Jenna Consiglio at 702-292-0181

• Jubille Party Supply

4821 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas 89130

Fredy R. Castillo at 702-234-4585

• LV-Deals

6305 Desert Leaf St., North Las Vegas 89081

Dustin R. Lopez

• Longarm NVUS

7021 Villada St., North Las Vegas 89084

Gina Fiddes

• Loukas Enterprises

7014 Place, Las Vegas 89179

Tyrone Loukas at 702-968-7392

• Maria Del Carmen Ayala De Lozano

2475 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89121

Maria Del Carmen Ayala De Lozano at 702-475-0195

• Mariner’s Gun Supply

1132 Calico Ridge Drive, Henderson 89011

David Brian Sheaks at 725-529-4262

• Mimi’s Natural Products

7580 Brisk Ocean Ave., Las Vegas 89178

Joe Thomas at 702-914-1394

• Mob Traffic

3624 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas 89030

Jeff Ames II

• Nina And Niko

3072 Leonetti Court, Las Vegas 89141

Adriana Lara at 775-385-8387

• Ocean Furniture

3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Jian Huang at 931-413-9159

• Pleiades’ Treasures

7227 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas 89113

Rosalind Song at 702-573-1343

• Power 9 Games

2575 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas 89030

Joshua Galloway

• Productos Naturales Bethel

4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89110

Guillermo Vasquez Sr. at 702-531-2466

• S&J Customs

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Sandra Skelton at 702-689-2571

• Salvatore Ferragamo

3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89109

Vincent Ottomanelli at 702-737-1171

• Sazo Auto Body Parts

4974 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Evelin Sazo at 323-360-4686

• Shogun Rosin Press

2918 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas 89030

Johathan Hale

• Sleep Well Las Vegas

2960 Westwood Drive, Las Vegas 89109

James Madrid at 702-762-0519

• Snap Back King

1960 N. Martin L King Blvd., Las Vegas 89106

Ismael Gibson at 702-321-8778

• Spencer Quinton OD

305 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074

Spencer Quinton at 702-938-0320

• The Custom Confectionary

5584 E. Monroe Ave., Las Vegas 89110

Marissa Y. Chavez at 702-292-2091

• Tink Yarn

2417 Tottingham Road, Henderson 89074

Terri Melquist at 702-401-6733

• Two On Vegas

3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169

Ridge Conlan at 702-990-3847

• Vitality At Planet Hollywood

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. Blvd., Las Vegas 89109

Avi Amber at 702-240-8531

• VivaVegasOutletNorth

855 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas 89106

Ariel Akerman at 702-460-5362

• Westland Pine Village

3011 Arville St., Las Vegas 89102

Yaakov Greenspan at 310-639-7130

• Xperience Wireless

6125 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Miguel Cota at 702-252-3001

• Zion At Mt. Charleston

2275 Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas 89124

Rachel A. Butch at 919-410-2953

SUPPORT SERVICES

• A-1 Professional Cleaning Services

3900 Perry St., Las Vegas 89122

James Elias Treasure at 702-613-9476

• All City Signs & Printing

821 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89110

Sarkis Furnchyan at 702-257-2277

• B & L DMV Services

6212 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Charles H. Bittner at 702-845-1543

• Diamond Clear Pools

1888 Winterwood Blvd., Las Vegas 89142

Sean Pratt at 702-752-6923

• JMC Cleaning Services

3842 Florrie Ave., Las Vegas 89121

Vanessa Esmeralda Hinojosa at 702-834-1266

• Jacqsqueezy International

8945 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148

Jaqueline DeJesus at 702-518-2527

• Las Vegas Business Solutions

1830 N. Martin L King Blvd., Las Vegas 89106

Lakeysha R. Johnson at 702-638-2220

• Majestic Repertory Theatre

3715 Perugia Court, Las Vegas 89141

William T. Heard at 702-423-6366

• Mirage Pest Control

3657 Isle Royale Drive, Las Vegas 89122

Kathleen Stoval at 725-244-6701

• Mountainscape Landscape

8550 Bella Vacio Court, Las Vegas 89149

Jonathan T. Pendleton at 702-831-9783

• Mr. Rufus Cleaning & Hauling

5380 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89122

Rufus Daniels at 702-713-2236

• National Institute of Clinical Research

2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Maria Rodriguez at 323-725-0657

• Nayle’s Perfect Cleaning

6637 Bristle Canyon Ave., Las Vegas 89110

Nayle Jimenez at 702-542-9306

• New Dream Fashion Media Group

2801 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Jennifer Jiang at 702-473-9596

• Southwest Protective Agency

4312 Rosebank Circle, Las Vegas 89108

Michael Conti at 702-249-8079

• Summit Consulting & Training Institute

3763 Briarcliff Road, Las Vegas 89115

Sabrina Cruz at 702-482-2561

• Viatron Systems

18233 Hoover Street, Las Vegas 90248

Kala Devan at 310-502-6004

WHOLESALE

• Red White Blue Produce

3619 Sanwood St., Las Vegas 89147

Mark Mendoza at 702-308-3228

• ZR Wholesale

4557 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103

Zia Rehman at 702-325-5683

• Zeus Technologies & Computing

6330 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas 89120

Paul Cardinale at 702-592-2929