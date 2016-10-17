BUSINESS LICENSES
AUTOMOTIVE
• Advance Muffler
3405 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89108
Dolores Garcia Gongora at 702-629-6304
• Downtown Transmission
1501 S. Main St, Las Vegas 89104
Rigoberto Acosta at 702-274-6503
• Herrera Tires
1021 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101
Brisa Pena at 702-636-8773
• Paul Blanco’s Good Car Co. Las Vegas
3250 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Putu Blanco at 916-394-8176
• Tire Xpress Decatur
327 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Patricio Sanchez-Salas at 702-870-2969
CONSTRUCTION
• 24/7 Manufactured Housing Service
1000 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Lonnie W. Hansen at 702-806-7793
• A Level Line Builders
413 Blackridge Road, Henderson 89015
Nicholas C. Tracy at 702-228-8801
• Anthem Plumbing
3433 Losee Road, North Las Vegas 89030
Deon D. Johnson
• Arca Hospitality
4672 El Camino Cabos Drive, Las Vegas 89147
Guadlupe Guzman at 702-843-7355
• House On The Mend
3905 W. Jo Rae Ave., Las Vegas 89141
Michael D. King at 702-306-3533
• Pro Audio Home Theater Installation
3170 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89120
Danny Weller at 702-622-7309
• Pro Ren Solutions
9111 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89139
Brian Oliver at 702-616-3688
• Soulitecture
5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Heath Chapman at 702-595-3596
• Stills Construction
997 Crescent Falls St, Henderson 89011
Christopher Still at 702-403-6747
• Valdovinos Handyman Services
6138 Mt. McKinley Ave., Las Vegas 89156
Leondoro Lopez at 702-415-0821
• Wingbrook Development
1367 Adagietto Drive, Henderson 89052
Clifford Diamond at 702-277-7777
EDUCATION
• Code Central
10545 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052
Brian Mendelson at 415-652-1876
• Live Fun Nutrition
3441 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Raul Topete at 702-321-8368
• North Stars Dance Academy
5135 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas 89031
Martha A. Quillin
• With Love Reiki & Healing
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Sheila Sclafani at 702-445-8620
FINANCIAL SERVICES
• Church & Casualty Insurance Agency
810 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89145
Richard Riddle at 800-995-7525
• Discountinsure.Com
8816 Salvestrin Point Ave., Las Vegas 89148
Dianne L. Harris at 702-290-6404
• G Five Medical Consultants
5006 Bond St., Las Vegas 89118
Larry Smith at 702-380-4216
FOOD SERVICES
• ABC+1 Tacos Del Norte
4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Juan Aguirre at 702-574-1872
• Angie’s Corner Café
5081 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89130
David Allen at 702-985-7790
• Baqa
8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Abdelhalim Alsaed at 702-326-0571
• Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
10604 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052
Jeffrey Fine at 702-545-0088
• Dream Vision Delights
4255 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89103
Melanie Bash at 204-160-0660
• Gigglebake
8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Kelly Currier at 702-302-1227
• Honey Pig
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89123
Jake Lee at 702-592-9333
• Hot N Juicy Crawfish
3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89109
Kayla B. Muscari at 214-673-4907
• On Demand Sushi
9640 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Carey Parriott at 702-302-7700
• Senor Pollo Restaurant
2500 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas 89030
Rami Houchan
• Song’s Family
6850 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
Kijae Song at 714-388-4011
• Taste Tea
10120 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89147
Rufei Liang at 702-927-8385
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe NV15
3390 Novat St 110, Las Vegas 89129
Eric Persson at 702-481-3614
HEALTH CARE
• A Better Life In Home Care
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Stacy Gonzalez at 702-442-7770
• Align Chiropractic
9975 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074
Ryan Kissling at 702-293-9100
• All About You Home Care
2001 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Edgar V. Jimenez at 702-273-6658
• Allure Optics
410 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas 89145
Brittany Ellis at 702-476-2101
• B & B Paradise Residential Care
9262 Snow Flower Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Jose Israel at 702-314-5004
• Bella Vita Care Home
9924 Wonderful Day Drive, Las Vegas 89148
Simona Cocea at 791-797-9732
• Beyond Play Therapy
301 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89014
Jenny Flathers at 702-998-1793
• Chi-Wai Mak
5715 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas 89130
Chi-Wai Mak at 847-293-1431
• Chun Xiang Miller
5353 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89146
Chun Xiang Miller at 702-816-6996
• Desert PCA
2500 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102
R. Dirk Allison at 702-878-3676
• Farrah Wentworth
3526 Full Sail Drive, Las Vegas 89115
Farrah Wentworth at 702-469-2262
• Healthy Kids Pediatrics
3196 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89109
Lesa Brookes at 702-902-4060
• Henderson Counseling
64 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074
Natalie A. Kaufman at 702-219-2356
• Li S. Larente
5211 Monterey Park Circle, Las Vegas 89146
Li S. Larente at 661-886-3888
• Lihua Yang
4972 River Glen Drive, Las Vegas 89103
Lihua Yang at 702-937-1098
• Lisa Pikus
9238 Sunny Oven Court, Las Vegas 89178
Lisa Pikus at 440-567-7025
• Massage Floetry
4760 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89121
Sharonna Shelton at 702-426-8778
• Massage and Music
9089 Union Gap Road, Las Vegas 89123
Jade Hornbaker at 310-270-5063
• Momma Trippi
2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Las Vegas 89117
Dana Trippi at 702-822-7400
• Nevada Spine Center
10195 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Alfred Bonati at 702-331-0100
• Nevada Spine Clinic
7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128
Jaswinder S. Grover at 702-839-4821
• Ohana Adult Care,
4972 E. Way, Las Vegas 89104
Demita S. Smith at 702-222-1669
• One In A Million Home Health Care
101 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Cameille Funches at 702-205-8388
• Pimkant Sakchuwong
2555 Montessouri St., Las Vegas 89117
Pimkant Sakchuwong at 702-754-4447
• Q Bodyworks
8751 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89117
Karla Quello at 702-908-9181
• Steps of Nevada
7375 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89120
Michael Jorgensen at 702-433-7780
• Timothy Steele
8755 Salvestrin Point Ave., Las Vegas 89148
Timothy Steele at 702-755-3935
• VR Therapy Las Vegas
2501 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson 89014
Jeremy Gallas at 702-824-9639
• Weiliang Ping
7251 Gypsy Canyon Court, Las Vegas 89118
Weiliang Ping at 702-577-8613
• Wenjie Jiang
4350 Sanderling Circle, Las Vegas 89103
Wenjie Jiang at 626-215-2498
MAINTENANCE
• Arc-Wave Technology
260 Sunpac Ave., Henderson 89011
Joel S. Barbour at 702-564-2749
• Buckeye Pool Service
5017 Blue Rose St, Las Vegas 89081
Robert Yenulonis at 702-465-0194
• Clear View Window Cleaning
11 Ocean Harbour Lane, Las Vegas 89148
Eralda Lapi at 702-524-8030
• Jacke Cleaning
3579 Japan Way, Las Vegas 89115
Jaqueline Rojas Rojas at 702-528-0277
• LVMS Maintenance
1155 Port Sunlight Court, Henderson 89014
Mauricio Landivar at 702-628-2775
• LVNV Services
7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Bradley E. Lawson at 702-476-2757
• Litter Free Lots
2246 Sisley Place, Henderson 89074
Andrew Birk at 702-625-0495
• Muniz Upholstery
3401 Sirius Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Jorge Muniz at 702-439-5472
• Tinoco’s Auto Body
1322 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Saul Uriel Dominguez-Aguirre at 702-985-7381
• Vera’s Lawn Maintenance Services
1610 E. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas 89030
Jesus Vera
MANUFACTURING
• Elemetal Direct USA
6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Mark Wayne at 469-522-1111
• Gelinski Productions
7265 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89118
Ines Gelinski at 702-542-0287
PERSONAL SERVICES
• Alexandru Interiors
2301 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89119
Mariana Ciubotaru at 702-565-1999
• Bombshell Lash
107 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101
Michelle Callahan at 408-799-8589
• Broadside Tattoo
4440 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89119
Jeffrey McIntosh at 732-682-4529
• CT Nails
790 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson 89052
Hong D. Duong at 702-897-2921
• Community Dry Cleaners
5841 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89142
Jung Oh at 702-251-0888
• Fosters Pool And Spa
9580 W. Reno Ave., Las Vegas 89148
Matt Foster at 702-335-9464
• K Nails & Spa
1970 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89108
Chi K. Ton-Nu at 702-638-0880
• Konnie Hoang
950 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89145
Khanh Hoan at 702-328-4494
• Lash N Wax
9640 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Deborah L. Tanner at 702-762-9723
• Leader of The Pack
6250 W. Arby Ave., Las Vegas 89118
Antonia Diaz at 702-840-2199
• M&V Salon
2310 E. Serene Ave., Las Vegas 89123
My Vu at 702-896-4445
• Makeup In the 702
107 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101
Margaret E. Payne at 702-301-1912
• Moulin Nails
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183
Aile Moulin at 702-816-0603
• Party Ever After
10401 Mystic Pine Road, Las Vegas 89135
Rachel Lipmann at 702-983-0366
• Phaze Laser Med Spa
9420 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Jeremy Heyde at 818-251-9300
• Pura Vida Vegas
6440 Trautman Court, Las Vegas 89149
Mayra Trabulse at 702-706-7133
• Rockstar Nails & Spa
6770 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149
Lang Tran at 505-930-0496
• Steve’s Pressure Washer & House Painting
6234 Brea Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Steven Ross at 702-478-9211
• Tai He Spa
3466 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Shi Kui Gao at 702-248-7400
• The Awakened Mind
6525 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89118
Clay L. Pulley at 702-994-9530
• Venus Beauty Spa
1600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89104
Kevin K. Quach at 702-353-6681
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
• Better Dental
8460 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89123
Teodora Victoria Buda-Gordon at 702-270-0025
• Brooks Hubley
1645 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas 89134
Michael Brooks at 702-851-1191
• Certified Marketing Services
1515 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Jeffrey Schartz at 818-481-9161
• E-Med Pro Services
5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Esmeralda Oviedo at 702-587-3688
• Food Facilities Consultants
7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89113
Guadlupe Lopez at 702-531-9171
• G Five Media
5006 Bond St., Las Vegas 89118
Larry D. Smith at 702-380-4216
• Golden Tours
3125 W. Tompkins Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Steven Kammer at 702-739-0954
• Jaelin James Inspections
7639 Belgian Lion St., Las Vegas 89139
Steven Bielen at 702-575-4978
• Lifetouch National School Studios
6185 Harrison Drive, Las Vegas 89120
William Calpus at 952-826-4202
• MJ Consulting And Development Group
2651 Eldora Estates Court, Las Vegas 89117
David M. Marlon at 702-234-1356
• Nayeli Mercado
2817 Elvington Ave., North Las Vegas 89081
Nayeli Mercado
• PRGM
8683 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Paul Rozo at 866-776-4937
• Raich Law
6785 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Sagar Raich at 702-758-4240
• Robison Tactical
5923 Trailblazer Drive, North Las Vegas 89031
Sandra Robison
• Stellar Marketing
4055 Spencer St., Las Vegas 89119
Norman Bornfriend at 702-606-8004
• Taliastudio
511 Center Green Drive, Las Vegas 89148
Henry Wear at 760-481-5693
• The Alpha Group
6655 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89146
Gay E. Copsey at 702-384-0410
• The Drake Group
3535 Executive Terminal Drive, Henderson 89052
Robert W. Honzik at 702-796-0911
• Tik Tok Doc
2779 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89052
Kathryn Bonello at 702-626-8200
• Verna Fabella-Hicks
2881 Business Park Court, Las Vegas 89128
Verna Fabella-Hicks at 702-508-2112
REAL ESTATE
• MVB Group Real Estate
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074
Martin Rake at 702-260-9404
• Palacios Realty
2050 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Melissa Palacios at 702-333-6666
• Univest Commercial
2580 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson 89052
James Coyne at 480-620-4389
• Vegas Properties
1211 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101
Jose G. Gonzalez at 702-312-2272
RETAIL
• 24 Hours Cellphone Repair
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Mian Z. Shahbaz at 702-683-0901
• 3 Hands Custom Embroidery
2193 Silent Echoes Drive, Henderson 89044
Susan Pollman at 702-533-7948
• 7 Plus Water & Alkaline
2330 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas 89101
Hyeonmi Kim at 702-980-9891
• Arabian Art Studios
222 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89145
Caroline R. Arabian at 702-524-3551
• Authority Satellite
6605 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89119
William Guana at 505-290-4254
• Avanza Multiservicios
3871 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
Zayra E. Baes-Diaz at 702-504-6026
• BR Jiujitsu
5243 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Amilcar S. Cipili at 702-214-6414
• Big Muscle Gains
6521 Black Star Point Court, North Las Vegas 89084
Chris Lawrence
• Bling Bar Boutique
7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89139
Mijung Kang at 702-767-4678
• Cabinets Co
6145 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89146
Cheng L. Wang at 702-355-0592
• Chakra Doc
7584 French Springs St., Las Vegas 89139
Michael McNamara at 801-319-4998
• Common Grounds Coffee House
2975 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Joseph Martinez at 702-245-6033
• Courtney Reece
7000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89119
Courtney Reece at 702-466-2597
• Deja Vu Fine Art
2310 Paseo Del Prado, Las Vegas 89102
Carolyn Solomon at 702-499-1652
• Digital TV Repair and Services
2301 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89119
Edgar Sabino Silva at 702-510-5941
• Dipped
3675 W. Torino Ave., Las Vegas 89139
Shadda Stefanos at 702-510-3273
• Enterprise Risk Management Solutions
5550 Painted Mirage Road, Las Vegas 89149
John Snyder III at 702-355-5600
• Gadgetmates
9480 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074
Sherveen Javadi at 702-444-0000
• Gimi’s Household Supplies
2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89107
Yaneth Bailon Guatemala at 702-845-0580
• Herbworks Ltd.
242 Lynbrook St, Henderson 89012
John Zatkovich at 800-921-7519
• Holy Sheets Idaho
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89123
Jean Costa at 702-768-5238
• Home Support For Senior Living
3404 W. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas 89031
Leni R. Alston
• Inlongevity
9826 Solar Ave., Las Vegas 89149
Riverway Trust at 603-344-1614
• Jaeci
353 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas 89101
Jenna Consiglio at 702-292-0181
• Jubille Party Supply
4821 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas 89130
Fredy R. Castillo at 702-234-4585
• LV-Deals
6305 Desert Leaf St., North Las Vegas 89081
Dustin R. Lopez
• Longarm NVUS
7021 Villada St., North Las Vegas 89084
Gina Fiddes
• Loukas Enterprises
7014 Place, Las Vegas 89179
Tyrone Loukas at 702-968-7392
• Maria Del Carmen Ayala De Lozano
2475 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89121
Maria Del Carmen Ayala De Lozano at 702-475-0195
• Mariner’s Gun Supply
1132 Calico Ridge Drive, Henderson 89011
David Brian Sheaks at 725-529-4262
• Mimi’s Natural Products
7580 Brisk Ocean Ave., Las Vegas 89178
Joe Thomas at 702-914-1394
• Mob Traffic
3624 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas 89030
Jeff Ames II
• Nina And Niko
3072 Leonetti Court, Las Vegas 89141
Adriana Lara at 775-385-8387
• Ocean Furniture
3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Jian Huang at 931-413-9159
• Pleiades’ Treasures
7227 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas 89113
Rosalind Song at 702-573-1343
• Power 9 Games
2575 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas 89030
Joshua Galloway
• Productos Naturales Bethel
4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Guillermo Vasquez Sr. at 702-531-2466
• S&J Customs
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Sandra Skelton at 702-689-2571
• Salvatore Ferragamo
3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89109
Vincent Ottomanelli at 702-737-1171
• Sazo Auto Body Parts
4974 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Evelin Sazo at 323-360-4686
• Shogun Rosin Press
2918 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas 89030
Johathan Hale
• Sleep Well Las Vegas
2960 Westwood Drive, Las Vegas 89109
James Madrid at 702-762-0519
• Snap Back King
1960 N. Martin L King Blvd., Las Vegas 89106
Ismael Gibson at 702-321-8778
• Spencer Quinton OD
305 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074
Spencer Quinton at 702-938-0320
• The Custom Confectionary
5584 E. Monroe Ave., Las Vegas 89110
Marissa Y. Chavez at 702-292-2091
• Tink Yarn
2417 Tottingham Road, Henderson 89074
Terri Melquist at 702-401-6733
• Two On Vegas
3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169
Ridge Conlan at 702-990-3847
• Vitality At Planet Hollywood
3663 Las Vegas Blvd. Blvd., Las Vegas 89109
Avi Amber at 702-240-8531
• VivaVegasOutletNorth
855 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas 89106
Ariel Akerman at 702-460-5362
• Westland Pine Village
3011 Arville St., Las Vegas 89102
Yaakov Greenspan at 310-639-7130
• Xperience Wireless
6125 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Miguel Cota at 702-252-3001
• Zion At Mt. Charleston
2275 Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas 89124
Rachel A. Butch at 919-410-2953
SUPPORT SERVICES
• A-1 Professional Cleaning Services
3900 Perry St., Las Vegas 89122
James Elias Treasure at 702-613-9476
• All City Signs & Printing
821 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Sarkis Furnchyan at 702-257-2277
• B & L DMV Services
6212 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Charles H. Bittner at 702-845-1543
• Diamond Clear Pools
1888 Winterwood Blvd., Las Vegas 89142
Sean Pratt at 702-752-6923
• JMC Cleaning Services
3842 Florrie Ave., Las Vegas 89121
Vanessa Esmeralda Hinojosa at 702-834-1266
• Jacqsqueezy International
8945 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148
Jaqueline DeJesus at 702-518-2527
• Las Vegas Business Solutions
1830 N. Martin L King Blvd., Las Vegas 89106
Lakeysha R. Johnson at 702-638-2220
• Majestic Repertory Theatre
3715 Perugia Court, Las Vegas 89141
William T. Heard at 702-423-6366
• Mirage Pest Control
3657 Isle Royale Drive, Las Vegas 89122
Kathleen Stoval at 725-244-6701
• Mountainscape Landscape
8550 Bella Vacio Court, Las Vegas 89149
Jonathan T. Pendleton at 702-831-9783
• Mr. Rufus Cleaning & Hauling
5380 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89122
Rufus Daniels at 702-713-2236
• National Institute of Clinical Research
2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Maria Rodriguez at 323-725-0657
• Nayle’s Perfect Cleaning
6637 Bristle Canyon Ave., Las Vegas 89110
Nayle Jimenez at 702-542-9306
• New Dream Fashion Media Group
2801 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Jennifer Jiang at 702-473-9596
• Southwest Protective Agency
4312 Rosebank Circle, Las Vegas 89108
Michael Conti at 702-249-8079
• Summit Consulting & Training Institute
3763 Briarcliff Road, Las Vegas 89115
Sabrina Cruz at 702-482-2561
• Viatron Systems
18233 Hoover Street, Las Vegas 90248
Kala Devan at 310-502-6004
WHOLESALE
• Red White Blue Produce
3619 Sanwood St., Las Vegas 89147
Mark Mendoza at 702-308-3228
• ZR Wholesale
4557 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103
Zia Rehman at 702-325-5683
• Zeus Technologies & Computing
6330 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas 89120
Paul Cardinale at 702-592-2929