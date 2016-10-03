Palm Restaurant reopens after remodeling project

The Palm Restaurant, inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, reopened in September, following a remodeling project over the summer.

The $2.5 million remodel opened up more space for the dining area, which increased the number of guests the area can accommodate by 25. That gave the Palm room to seat 350 guests.

The space is now also home to a 512-square-foot, hand-painted mural of the Las Vegas Strip that depicts the historical evolution of the resort corridor.

Guests should also look out for new items on the menu, such as the coconut-crusted sea scallops and the four-cheese Novia Scotia lobster mac ‘n’ cheese.

“Because The Palm has been a staple in Sin City since 1993, we wanted to enhance our patrons’ experience with an updated space to supplement our unrivaled menu,” said Larry Close, general manager of The Palm Restaurant of Las Vegas. “Our remodel truly reflects Vegas – a sophisticated setting with great food and outstanding service.”

Goodwill of Southern Nevada to open a second location

Goodwill of Southern Nevada will open a second Deja Blue Boutique in early October at 10624 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

“Our Deja Blue Boutiques make high fashion affordable,” said Eric Butwinick, Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s director of retail. “Every piece of merchandise is hand-selected for its brand name, quality appearance and fashionista appeal. Las Vegas has a lot of high-end shopping, so it only makes sense that many of those items are eventually donated to Goodwill.”

The 4,800-square-foot shop will feature a selection of designer clothing, shoes, accessories and household decorative items. Items are selected from donations made throughout the valley. Donations also can be made to Deja Blue itself.

Goodwill’s first Deja Blue location opened in August 2013 in the Summerlin area at 10300 W. Charleston Blvd.

The newest location in Henderson created 10 new jobs for the valley, according to a press release from Goodwill.

NV Energy Foundation helps veterans

A program supporting employment for veterans and keeping nature at its best was launched at the end of September.

The “From Military Service to Green Service: Veterans Conservation Corps” program got off the ground Sept. 23 at a kickoff event at Anthem Hills Park in Henderson.

As part of the program, veterans who are part of the Nevada Conservation Corps will work on trail and habitat restoration projects in the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and Basin and Range National Monument.

The program is the result of a partnership between the Friends of Sloan Canyon, Nevada Conservation Corps, Conservation Lands Foundation, the Bureau of Land Management and the NV Energy Foundation.

The project was made possible with a $75,000 grant to the Conservation Land Foundation from NV Energy Foundation.

Las Vegas-based Walker Engineering joins forces with national firm

Las Vegas-based civil engineering and consulting firm Walker Engineering has joined forces with Kimley-Horn—a national design engineering and land development firm.

“It’s a great match; our cultures are both highly focused on providing our clients with an exceptional service experience, and the combination of our resources will give the clients of both firms even greater service as well as an additional depth of resources,” said Jody Walker Belsick, president at Walker Engineering. “I am confident that as our clients learn more about Kimley-Horn, the same conclusion will be reached — that this is a natural fit.”

As part of the move, the 15-member team at Walker Engineering team, along with Belsick, will transition to Kimley-Horn.

“This move marks the next phase in Kimley-Horn’s continuing expansion of its land development capabilities in the Las Vegas area and beyond, providing a great depth of resources to clients in commercial, industrial, hospitality, retail, residential, military, state, municipal, and other market sectors,” according to a written statement from the company.

Kimley-Horn employees 2,800 at its 70 offices nationwide. It serves both public and private sector clients.