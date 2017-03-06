Donald T. Polednak, founding partner of law firm, Sylvester & Polednak Ltd.

Q: What are you reading?

A: “Light on Yoga,” by B.K.S. Iyengar, Yehudi Menuhin. (Actually, my wife Rachel is reading it and telling me all about it.)

Q: Where do you work out/play your favorite sport?

A: Doing the P90X workout at home is my favorite.

Q: Where do you like to eat/take clients for meals?

A: Vintner Grill

Q: How do you decompress after a long week?

A: I love playing guitar. I play in three different bands at the moment. The one that has been the most fun lately is a Cars tribute act called Cruiser.

Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Las Vegas in the next five years?

A: Our biggest challenge has been, and remains, education. We have to be able to do a better job, at all levels — including at home — if Las Vegas is to continue to grow and prosper.