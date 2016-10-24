Mike Nigro on basketball, football and Spago

Mike Nigro, president, Nigro Construction

Q: What you reading?

A: “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi

Q: Where do you take clients for dinner or lunch?

A: For lunch, I enjoy Grape Street and dinner at Spago.

Q: Where do you work out or play your favorite sport?

A: Club Ridges for training. They have a great staff. Sports — one-on-one basketball with my son.

Q: How do you decompress after a pressing week?

A: spending quality time with my fiancé, kids and watching football.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Las Vegas in the next five years?

A: Definitely crime. Having been raised in Las Vegas, I’ve seen the city grow from 500,000 people to over 2 million but in the past few years there has been a substantial increase in the rate of crime. Break-ins and violent crimes are a threat to tourism and those of us who raise our families here.