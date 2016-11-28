Sculptor Dorit Schwartz on art, hikes and sushi

Dorit Schwartz, owner of Dorit Schwartz Sculptor studio and artist in residence for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Las Vegas chapter

Q: What are you reading?

A: I’m reading “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle. It’s about the way we need to embrace the now and not live in the past or in the future. This is something we tend to forget.

Q: What is your favorite restaurant?

A: My favorite restaurant is Sen of Japan on Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive. The quality of their food is very good. It’s not covered with sauces — just clean, pure, quality sushi.

Q: Where do you like to work out?

A: I love to hike, particularly at Red Rock Canyon. I also exercise at home doing yoga and private Pilates classes.

Q: How do you decompress after a long week?

A: I enjoy long walks with my dogs and walking through nature. I’m also doing an art installation at Ascaya through the end of November. It’s beautiful to drive up the hillsides at Ascaya … there are spectacular views and very serene environments. The landscape there is very serene, soothing and decompressing.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Southern Nevada in the next five years?

A: I actually see a couple. One is crime. Being in Las Vegas for 20 years, it is very much a concern. You find yourself watching over your shoulder more often … being worried when you get out of your car. But that’s what you get when a city grows as fast as ours has. My second biggest concern is also related to growth — it is how we can fulfill the quality of workers we need. I see that as a challenge, too. It’s hard to find quality employees.