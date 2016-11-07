Executive calendar

NOVEMBER 9

C-Level Group presents Eric Goodbar as the featured speaker at this month’s event, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road. Goodbar, managing director for BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Family Wealth Investment Advisor group, has more than 31 years of experience in the investment management and finance industry. For more information, a guest invitation or to RSVP email Vikki Kempker at vikki@theclevelgroup.com.

Lambda Business Chamber, the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce for Southern Nevada, will honor LGBTQ veterans at its November lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Guest speaker will be Blake Boles, a U.S. Army and Iraq War veteran serving as the Southern Nevada outreach director for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. In addition, several Lambda members with outreach programs for veterans will present showcase tables. The purpose of this lunch is for the community to thank those who have served our country, especially the LGBTQ veterans. Lunch is $25 and those attending are asked to pay online at LambdaLV.com/LunchPay. For more information, contact Paul Ershler, Lambda Business Association, 702-893-2028.

Air &Waste Management Association monthly luncheon will begin with check-in from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m., at the Cili Restaurant, Bali Hai Golf Club, 5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of each month and include a guest speaker giving a presentation on an environmental issue or a local Nevada topic. $30, members; $35, nonmembers. To RSVP, contact Adrianne Watkins, Department Manager, Environmental Services, Terracon Consultants Inc., 702-979-7984 or email adrianne.watkins@terracon.com.

NOVEMBER 10

Nevada Restaurant Association Pancakes and Politics with guest speaker Jon Ralston will be 9 to 10 a.m. at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant, 4480 Paradise Road. $30 in advance; $40 at the door. All proceeds go to the PAC. To purchase online or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/jmse53x.

NOVEMBER 11

BYU Management Society November Luncheon — Brigadier General Ashley J. Hall — Special Veterans Day Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brady Industries, 7055 Lindell Road. Brigadier General Ashley J. Hall (Retired, Army National Guard) will address the Las Vegas chapter of the BYU Management Society on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 in the conference room at Brady Industries. Event cost is $15 to $35. For more information, contact Douglas Winters, 702-878-9788 or email dwinters@bradshawsmith.com.