DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ 318 Sahara Venture LLC purchased four acres of land at 2333 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas for $6.85 million. Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International represented the seller, JRJ Properties.

▶ Unified Aircraft Services Inc. purchased 12,500 square feet of office space at 4801 Sandhill Road in Las Vegas for $1.3 million. Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the seller, Community Lutheran Church of Paradise Valley.

▶ RMB1 LLC purchased 1.93 acres of land at 9445 S. Fort Apache Road (APN: 176-19-701-012) in Las Vegas for $650,000 from FLF-FB LLC. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ RMB1 LLC purchased 9.84 acres of land near I-15 north of the 215 Beltway (APN: 123-28-501-009) in North Las Vegas from Philip H. Dyson for $560,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ GKT 5 LLC purchased 6.57 acres of land on Apex Power Parkway near Great Basin Highway/US-93 (APN: 084-33-010-015) in North Las Vegas from the Daley Family Trust for $246,375. Pat Marsh, Robert Torres, Scott Gragson and Sam Newman of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ RMB1 LLC purchased 1.35 acres of land near Amigo Street and Larson Lane. (APN: 191-10-401-020) in Henderson from David O. White for $150,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Bally Gaming Inc. leased 101,190 square feet of industrial space at 350 Pilot Road in Las Vegas from Icon NV Hughes Owner Pool 3 Nevada LLC. Pat Marsh, Ryan Martin, Taber Thill, Patti Dillon and Sam Newman of Colliers International represented Bally.

▶ Seamless Flooring LLC leased 18,665 square feet of industrial space in Westech Business Center II at 5175 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 101-102 in Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented both the landlord, Cable Investments – Diablo LP, and the tenant.

▶ 17A Stillery LLC leased 9,836 square feet of industrial space in Arroyo South Business Center (Phase I) at 7001 W. Arby Ave., Suite 100 in Las Vegas. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented both the landlord, EJM Arroyo South I Property LLC, and the tenant.

▶ HealthMedica Inc. leased 7,100 square feet of office space at 3940 S. Eastern Ave. from Las Vegas Somerset at Sahara LLC. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ DMF Holdings leased 6,900 square feet of industrial space in Brookspark at 55 W. Mayflower Ave. in North Las Vegas from TEVegas Investment Co. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Hugo Gomez leased 3,600 square feet of industrial space in Lamont Industrial Park at 2951 Lamont St. in Las Vegas. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord, R &C Launchbaugh.

▶ Clear View Mobile LLC leased 1,909 square feet of industrial space in Valley Freeway Center Phase 3 at 7705 Commercial Way, Suite 103 in Henderson. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the lessor, VFC III Industrial Buildings LLC.

▶ Stewy’s LLC leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Business Center at 6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 106 in Las Vegas from York Nevada Management LLC. Renae Russo of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ NNADV leased 1,791 square feet of office space in Longford Plaza at 3275 E.Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas from Westward Consultants Inc. Renae Russo of Colliers International represented the tenant.