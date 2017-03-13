DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Trop LLC purchased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 10485 Spencer St. in Henderson. Richard Orosel of Sperry Van Ness represented the seller, Us and Them LLC, and John Blommer of Virtus Commercial represented the buyer.

▶ RSP Center LLC purchased 39,526 square feet of retail space in Rock Spring Plaza at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd. for $17.6 million. Brendan Keating, Adam Malan and Deana Marcello of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Rocksprings Retail Investors LLC.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ UPS leased 58,112 square feet office space at 7120 Amigo St. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill, and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Allied Awning and Rental Inc. leased 11,985 square feet of industrial space at 697 Corinthian Way in North Las Vegas. Dean Willmore and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, JAVSE Corinthian LLC.

▶ Redi Carpet Sales of Nevada LLC leased 11,661 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg. 10) at 3650 E. Post Road, Suite H. Dan Doherty, Spencer Pinter, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ Pure Essence Laboratories Inc. leased 9,940 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg. 12) at 6175 S. Sandhill Road., Suite 200. Dan Doherty, Spencer Pinter, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ Pinckard Family LLC leased 4,898 square feet of industrial space in Highland Industrial Center at 2910 S. Highland Drive, Suite B. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, FKC Highland LLC.

▶ Discovery Gardens Childcare LLC leased 4,775 square feet of retail space at 555 Page St. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, DT Mark Properties LLC.

▶ Quest Martial Arts leased 4,320 square feet of retail space in Westview Plaza at 5661 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 106-109, Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial, represented both the tenant and landlord, Nick and Georgia Delacas Trust.

▶ Copperstone Construction Inc. leased 3,200 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 6012 Topaz St., Suite 2. Greg Pancirov, Mike DeLew, Dean Willmore, Alex Stanisic and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ The Learning Linq LLC leased 3,135 square feet of office space in Westcliff House Office Complex at 321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 110. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Iovation LLC leased 3,080 square feet of office space in The HC at 3770 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Suite 250. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the landlord, BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings.

▶ mSolutions Inc. leased 2,866 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 6035 Harrison Drive, Suite 6. Greg Pancirov, Mike DeLew, Dean Willmore, Alex Stanisic and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ Flight Check Commercial Aviation leased 2,800 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 16. Dean Willmore, Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Alex Stanisic and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ Tables Board Games Spot LLC leased 2,400 square feet of retail space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8880 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suites 110 and 115. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

▶ El Varaderito Restaurant leased 1,488 square feet of retail space at 314 S. Decatur Blvd. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, Big Shopping Centers.

▶ F45 Vegas LLC leased 1,338 square feet of retail space at 1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy. in Henderson. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, CH Realty VII/R Las Vegas Pebble LLC.

▶ The Horseshoe Social Club leased 1,333 square feet of retail space in Durango Center at 3385 S. Durango Drive, Suite F. Andrew Fehrman and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial, represented the landlord, J&A Properties Inc.

▶ ACT for Health Inc. leased 1,296 square feet of office space in Flamingo Grand Plaza at 1050 E. Flamingo Road., Suite W-142. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, FKC Flamingo LLC.

▶ Israel A Escobar &Carlos Agular Ortiz leased 1,257 square feet of office space in Century Park at 1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite B116. Gary Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Flamingo Spencer Garden LLC.

▶ No. 1 Boba Tea leased 1,233 square feet of retail space in CIII/Galleria Pavilion at 604 Mall Ring Circle, Suite 110 in Henderson. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, CIII/Galleria Pavilion LLC.

▶ H&R Block Enterprises LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Horizon Pointe Shopping Center at 2642 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the landlord, Villa La Paloma LLC.