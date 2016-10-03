Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS Sept. 14-20


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz. ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $15.1 million, CC 16-27812

Miscellaneous @ 15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Owner: USA

Contractor: First Solar Electric

• $9.3 million, CC 16-12643

Hospital @ 9880 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: 24 Hour Capital Ventures

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $2.6 million, CC 16-31546

Restaurant remodel @ 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

• $2.6 million, CC 16-31546

Restaurant remodel @ 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

• $1.2 million, CC 16-38897

Casino remodel @ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

Contractor: Team Construction Management

• $988,000, CC 16-38753

Casino remodel @ 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Gaughan South

Contractor: Gillett Construction

• $858,069, CC 16-2462

Retail @ 7007 S. Durango Drive

Owner: Prairie Dog

Contractor: Fenn Construction

• $819,900, CC 16-16346

Office/warehouse remodel @ 5810 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: PF III- Eastern Russel

Contractor: Helix Electric

• $676,911, CC 16-12643

Hospital @ 9880 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: 24 Hour Capital Ventures

Contractor: Precision Electric

• $550,000, CC 16-37483

Restaurant remodel @ 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $535,283, CC 15-60242

Hospital @ 4855 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: 318 Blue Diamond Venture

Contractor: Sands Plumbing

• $514,998, CC 16-30101

Restaurant @ 7945 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: Allay Investments

Contractor: DC Building Group

• $500,000, CC 16-2295

Warehouse remodel @ 3375 Pepper Lane

Owner: Resort Holdings 5

Contractor: The Cooling Co.

• $500,000, CC 16-2295

Warehouse remodel @ 3375 Pepper Lane

Owner: Resort Holdings 5

Contractor: The Cooling Co.

• $386,770, NLV 149383

Office remodel @ 3330 E. Lone Mountain Road

Owner: Golden Triangle Industrial Park

Contractor: Better Building Systems

• $378,620, NLV 150100

Industrial remodel @ 2215 E. Lone Mountain Road

Owner: Nevada Power Co.

Contractor: Petroleum Systems & Maintenance

• $280,800, CC 16-31269

Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor: Innovative Air

• $262,000, CC 16-27592

Casino remodel @ 1881 N. Walnut Road

Owner: Jehovah’s Witnesses Church Trust

Contractor: Brix Plumbing & Heating

• $245,000, CC 16-36324

Restaurant remodel @ 4031 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: Maryland Crossing

Contractor: K & N General Construction

• $245,000, CC 16-36324

Restaurant remodel @ 4031 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: Maryland Crossing

Contractor: K & N General Construction

• $245,000, CC 16-36324

Restaurant remodel @ 4031 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: Maryland Crossing

Contractor: K & N General Construction

• $245,000, CC 16-36324

Restaurant remodel @ 4031 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: Maryland Crossing

Contractor: K & N General Construction

• $222,870, CC 16-31546

Restaurant remodel @ 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: G & G Systems

• $218,076, CC 16-40472

Apartment building remodel @ 2685 S. Decatur Blvd.

Owner: Shelter Cove SPE Corp.

Contractor: Belfor Property Restoration

• $218,000, CC 16-36203

Office remodel @ 5740 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: MFFK Holdings

Contractor: Windy City Air Conditioning

• $218,000, CC 16-36203

Office remodel @ 5740 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: MFFK Holdings

Contractor: H & H Development

• $202,000, CC 16-32158

Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor: Innovative Air

• $200,800, CC 16-38519

Office remodel @ 9225 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: West Flamingo Road

Contractor: Korte Company

• $200,000, CC 16-40035

Apartment building remodel @ 3950 Koval Lane

Owner: OLCC Nevada

Contractor: Fong Construction

• $199,500, CC 16-35081

Restaurant remodel @ 1370 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: Mission Center

Contractor: JG Plumbing

• $199,500, CC 16-35081

Restaurant remodel @ 1370 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: Mission Center

Contractor: LC & D Construction

• $194,000, CC 16-38586

Pool @ 4350 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: LV Rochelle

Contractor: Paragon Pools

• $186,990, CC 16-16346

Office/warehouse remodel @ 5810 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: PF III- Eastern Russel

Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing

• $164,000, CC 16-39615

Office remodel @ 5550 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Spa NV Rental Property

Contractor: JRW Services

• $154,405, CC 16-37564

Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor: Innovative Air

• $126,604, CC 16-40164

Miscellaneous @ 6420 Karms Park Court

Owner: Jones Park Industrial Holdings

Contractor: Bill Kaiser Erection Specialis

• $122,400, CC 16-40223

Retail remodel @ 500 E. Windmill Lane

Owner: Windmill Partners

Contractor: Western Trades Construction

• $117,000, CC 16-35092

Restaurant remodel @ 7150 S. Durango Drive

Owner: LV Warm Springs

Contractor: LC & D Construction

• $117,000, CC 16-35092

Restaurant remodel @ 7150 S. Durango Drive

Owner: LV Warm Springs

Contractor: JG Plumbing

• $113,000, CC 16-36207

Restaurant remodel @ 3555 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Apache Center

Contractor: Professional Electric Co.

• $100,000, CC 16-36008

Assembly building @ 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor: Amp Electric

• $100,000, CC 16-40031

Apartment building remodel @ 3950 Koval Lane

Owner: OLCC Nevada

Contractor: Fong Construction

• $100,000, CC 16-40034

Apartment building remodel @ 3950 Koval Lane

Owner: OLCC Nevada

Contractor: Fong Construction

• $100,000, CC 16-41646

Plumbing @ 4445 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Owner: Red Rock Pointe Retirement Community

Contractor: RP Weddell & Sons Co.

• $94,991, CC 16-33419

Restaurant remodel @ 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

• $94,991, CC 16-33419

Restaurant remodel @ 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

• $80,724, CC 16-32362

Restaurant remodel @ 5780 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: The Nora’s Duneville Trust

Contractor: Las Vegas Prestige Plumbing

• $80,000, CC 16-38405

Office/warehouse remodel @ 5045 Rogers St.

Owner: J.A. Tiberti Const Co.

Contractor: National Construction Managemet

• $80,000, CC 16-39516

Casino remodel @ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: Marnell

• $77,000, CC 16-38587

Pool @ 4350 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: LV Rochelle

Contractor: Paragon Pools

• $75,000, HD 2016011824

Commercial remodel @ 241 N. Stephanie St.

Owner: Roxbury Advisors

Contractor: God Behind Bars