APARTMENTS
$17.5 million for 156 units
20170414:01717
APN(s) 162-15-701-008
3896 Swenson St.
Seller: BVP Las Vegas Swenson
Buyer: Waypoint University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebel Palce Owner
3475 Piedmont Road NE, Suite 1640, Atlanta GA 30305
COMMERCIAL
$14.04 million for 5.39 acres
20170412:01779
APN(s) 162-36-110-013
5810 S. Eastern Ave.
Seller: PFIIIILP-Eastern Russell 70
Buyer: 5800 Eastern, 5810 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119
$11.1 million for 9.47 acres
20170414:01607
APN(s) 162-19-601-023
4350 Arville St.
Seller: TNP Notes Arville
Buyer: CRPF II Arville
2050 Main St., Suite 240, Irvine CA 92614
$10 million for 4.65 acres
20170413:02433
APN(s) 162-30-202-008
5180 Cameron St.
Seller: CAM 96.5; Links Development
Buyer: Sunproa
14601 S. Broadway, Gardena CA 90248
$3.88 million for 2.52 acres
20170414:02781
APN(s) 162-07-702-007, 008
3021 S. Valley View Blvd., Unit 107
Seller: VV Properties
Buyer: CRPF II Valley View
2050 Main St., Irvine CA 92614
$2.1 million for 1.34 acres
20170414:02613
APN(s) 162-24-302-005
2480 E. Tompkins Ave.
Seller: PAR Homes I
Buyer: Alson Y. Lee and Linda C. Ng
11843 Waterford Castle Court, LV 89141
$2 million for 0.65 acres
20170412:01446
APN(s) 177-06-111-014
4488 Wagon Trail Ave.
Seller: Rizzo Nevada Trust, dated Dec. 22, 2005
Buyer: AAF Holdings Group
302 New River Circle, HD 89052
$1.95 million for 0.52 acres
20170410:00037
APN(s) 163-06-816-033
2291 S. Fort Apache Road
Seller: Don Levison and Mark Rosenberg as successor trustees of that certain trust entitle revocable trust dated Feb. 12, 1991
Buyer: Edward Hsieh and Debbie Un Shan
2291 S. Fort Apache Road, LV 89117
$1.48 million for 1.36 acres
20170414:02313
APN(s) 178-29-313-020
690 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
Seller: The Blake L. Sartini and Delise F. Sartini Family Trust
Buyer: Green Valley Bar None Enterprise
1271 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 39th floor, New York NY 10020
$1.39 million for 1.04 acres
20170410:02112
APN(s) 139-17-510-050
Cheyenne Avenue near Simmons Street
Seller: Desert Holdings
Buyer: Fashion Imports USA
8956 Rainbow Ridge Drive, LV 89117
$1.26 million for 0.13 acres
20170412:01295
APN(s) 190-06-216-020
2534 Anthem Village Drive
Seller: Robison/Seidler
Buyer: Conejo Valley Properties
4720 Calle Carga, Camarillo CA 93012
$1.23 million for 2.14 acres
20170413:02252
APN(s) 139-14-102-002
3120 Losee Road
Seller: City of North Las Vegas
Buyer: Purcell Tire and Rubber Co.
301 N. Hall St., Potosi MO 63664
$1.2 million for 0.16 acres
20170414:01706
APN(s) 139-34-210-073
325 S. Third St.
Seller: Barrister Building; Restated Wanda H. Bryan Family Trust Agreement
Buyer: Sackley Family Trust
700 N. Main St., LV 89101
RESIDENTIAL
$2.8 million for 10,102 square feet
20170414:00006
APN(s) 191-06-214-015
40 Vintage Canyon St.
Seller: Sansone Properties
Buyer: The M & K Family Trust dated April 16, 2012
40 Vintage Canyon St., LV 89141
$1.73 million for 7,231 square feet
20170413:02319
APN(s) 138-19-612-003
9204 Golden Eagle Drive
Seller: Jim and Dawn Wetterling Family Trust dated June 4, 2004
Buyer: Glenda E. Sher 2015 Living Trust dated Nov. 18, 2015
9204 Golden Eagle Drive, LV 89134
$1.4 million for 4,938 square feet
20170410:00606
APN(s) 164-23-514-015
62 Pristine Glen St.
Seller: Robert P. Kelley and Cheryl L. Kelley
Buyer: Shiffman Family Trust dated Jan. 29, 2007
62 Pristine Glen St., LV 89135
$1.39 million for 5,161 square feet
20170412:00939
APN(s) 137-24-419-023
1512 Chambolle Court
Seller: Laura Eisenberg Trust dated April 4, 2002
Buyer: Frank T. Suryan Jr. and Tammy Kinney
1512 Chambolle Court, LV 89144
$1.19 million for 5,016 square feet
20170411:01484
APN(s) 191-05-412-002
11946 Port Labelle Drive
Seller: Walson Revocable Living Trust dated March 10, 2008
Buyer: Revocable Trust of Wayne A. Easley
11946 Port Labelle Drive, LV 89141
$1.1 million for 7,044 square feet
20170412:01130
APN(s) 191-10-301-017
440 E. Welpman Way
Seller: The James B. Page Trust under declaration of trust dated April 9, 1996
Buyer: Sarbjit Hundal
45089 Cougar Terrace, Freemont CA 94539
VACANT LAND
$3.6 million for 0.61 acres
20170413:00999
APN(s) 191-06-617-005
8 Vintage Valley Drive
Seller: Sauvage Rosse
Buyer: Nickolas G. Carter
5950 Canoga Ave., Suite 510, Woodland Hills CA 91367
$2.9 million for 1.3 acres
20170412:00056
APN(s) 164-23-216-021
11445 Stardust Drive
Seller: Discovery Property Co.
Buyer: Equestrian Life NV
53 Soaring Bird Court, LV 89135
$2.38 million for 3.95 acres
20170412:01883
APN(s) 163-31-801-005
9750 W. Sunset Road
Seller: Palmer Nine Investments
Buyer: Legacy House of Summerlin
1018 W. Atherton Drive, Taylorsville UT 84123
$1.25 million for 5 acres
20170412:01853
APN(s) 177-08-401-004
NEC Windmill Road/Valley View Boulevard
Seller: Valley View Windmill Investors
Buyer: Diamond Valley View
7885 Westwind Road, LV 89139
$1.06 million for 0.33 acres
20170414:01551
APN(s) 137-27-212-022
12120 Dorada Coast Ave.
Seller: Toll South LV
Buyer: The Foytik Family Trust dated Oct. 9, 2000
12120 Dorada Coast Ave., LV 89138