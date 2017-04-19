APARTMENTS

$17.5 million for 156 units

20170414:01717

APN(s) 162-15-701-008

3896 Swenson St.

Seller: BVP Las Vegas Swenson

Buyer: Waypoint University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebel Palce Owner

3475 Piedmont Road NE, Suite 1640, Atlanta GA 30305

COMMERCIAL

$14.04 million for 5.39 acres

20170412:01779

APN(s) 162-36-110-013

5810 S. Eastern Ave.

Seller: PFIIIILP-Eastern Russell 70

Buyer: 5800 Eastern, 5810 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119

$11.1 million for 9.47 acres

20170414:01607

APN(s) 162-19-601-023

4350 Arville St.

Seller: TNP Notes Arville

Buyer: CRPF II Arville

2050 Main St., Suite 240, Irvine CA 92614

$10 million for 4.65 acres

20170413:02433

APN(s) 162-30-202-008

5180 Cameron St.

Seller: CAM 96.5; Links Development

Buyer: Sunproa

14601 S. Broadway, Gardena CA 90248

$3.88 million for 2.52 acres

20170414:02781

APN(s) 162-07-702-007, 008

3021 S. Valley View Blvd., Unit 107

Seller: VV Properties

Buyer: CRPF II Valley View

2050 Main St., Irvine CA 92614

$2.1 million for 1.34 acres

20170414:02613

APN(s) 162-24-302-005

2480 E. Tompkins Ave.

Seller: PAR Homes I

Buyer: Alson Y. Lee and Linda C. Ng

11843 Waterford Castle Court, LV 89141

$2 million for 0.65 acres

20170412:01446

APN(s) 177-06-111-014

4488 Wagon Trail Ave.

Seller: Rizzo Nevada Trust, dated Dec. 22, 2005

Buyer: AAF Holdings Group

302 New River Circle, HD 89052

$1.95 million for 0.52 acres

20170410:00037

APN(s) 163-06-816-033

2291 S. Fort Apache Road

Seller: Don Levison and Mark Rosenberg as successor trustees of that certain trust entitle revocable trust dated Feb. 12, 1991

Buyer: Edward Hsieh and Debbie Un Shan

2291 S. Fort Apache Road, LV 89117

$1.48 million for 1.36 acres

20170414:02313

APN(s) 178-29-313-020

690 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

Seller: The Blake L. Sartini and Delise F. Sartini Family Trust

Buyer: Green Valley Bar None Enterprise

1271 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 39th floor, New York NY 10020

$1.39 million for 1.04 acres

20170410:02112

APN(s) 139-17-510-050

Cheyenne Avenue near Simmons Street

Seller: Desert Holdings

Buyer: Fashion Imports USA

8956 Rainbow Ridge Drive, LV 89117

$1.26 million for 0.13 acres

20170412:01295

APN(s) 190-06-216-020

2534 Anthem Village Drive

Seller: Robison/Seidler

Buyer: Conejo Valley Properties

4720 Calle Carga, Camarillo CA 93012

$1.23 million for 2.14 acres

20170413:02252

APN(s) 139-14-102-002

3120 Losee Road

Seller: City of North Las Vegas

Buyer: Purcell Tire and Rubber Co.

301 N. Hall St., Potosi MO 63664

$1.2 million for 0.16 acres

20170414:01706

APN(s) 139-34-210-073

325 S. Third St.

Seller: Barrister Building; Restated Wanda H. Bryan Family Trust Agreement

Buyer: Sackley Family Trust

700 N. Main St., LV 89101

RESIDENTIAL

$2.8 million for 10,102 square feet

20170414:00006

APN(s) 191-06-214-015

40 Vintage Canyon St.

Seller: Sansone Properties

Buyer: The M & K Family Trust dated April 16, 2012

40 Vintage Canyon St., LV 89141

$1.73 million for 7,231 square feet

20170413:02319

APN(s) 138-19-612-003

9204 Golden Eagle Drive

Seller: Jim and Dawn Wetterling Family Trust dated June 4, 2004

Buyer: Glenda E. Sher 2015 Living Trust dated Nov. 18, 2015

9204 Golden Eagle Drive, LV 89134

$1.4 million for 4,938 square feet

20170410:00606

APN(s) 164-23-514-015

62 Pristine Glen St.

Seller: Robert P. Kelley and Cheryl L. Kelley

Buyer: Shiffman Family Trust dated Jan. 29, 2007

62 Pristine Glen St., LV 89135

$1.39 million for 5,161 square feet

20170412:00939

APN(s) 137-24-419-023

1512 Chambolle Court

Seller: Laura Eisenberg Trust dated April 4, 2002

Buyer: Frank T. Suryan Jr. and Tammy Kinney

1512 Chambolle Court, LV 89144

$1.19 million for 5,016 square feet

20170411:01484

APN(s) 191-05-412-002

11946 Port Labelle Drive

Seller: Walson Revocable Living Trust dated March 10, 2008

Buyer: Revocable Trust of Wayne A. Easley

11946 Port Labelle Drive, LV 89141

$1.1 million for 7,044 square feet

20170412:01130

APN(s) 191-10-301-017

440 E. Welpman Way

Seller: The James B. Page Trust under declaration of trust dated April 9, 1996

Buyer: Sarbjit Hundal

45089 Cougar Terrace, Freemont CA 94539

VACANT LAND

$3.6 million for 0.61 acres

20170413:00999

APN(s) 191-06-617-005

8 Vintage Valley Drive

Seller: Sauvage Rosse

Buyer: Nickolas G. Carter

5950 Canoga Ave., Suite 510, Woodland Hills CA 91367

$2.9 million for 1.3 acres

20170412:00056

APN(s) 164-23-216-021

11445 Stardust Drive

Seller: Discovery Property Co.

Buyer: Equestrian Life NV

53 Soaring Bird Court, LV 89135

$2.38 million for 3.95 acres

20170412:01883

APN(s) 163-31-801-005

9750 W. Sunset Road

Seller: Palmer Nine Investments

Buyer: Legacy House of Summerlin

1018 W. Atherton Drive, Taylorsville UT 84123

$1.25 million for 5 acres

20170412:01853

APN(s) 177-08-401-004

NEC Windmill Road/Valley View Boulevard

Seller: Valley View Windmill Investors

Buyer: Diamond Valley View

7885 Westwind Road, LV 89139

$1.06 million for 0.33 acres

20170414:01551

APN(s) 137-27-212-022

12120 Dorada Coast Ave.

Seller: Toll South LV

Buyer: The Foytik Family Trust dated Oct. 9, 2000

12120 Dorada Coast Ave., LV 89138