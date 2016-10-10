Executive Calendar

OCTOBER 11

Lee Business School invites the community to its inaugural Executive-in-Residence Lecture Series presentation with Jim Stuart, chairman and co-founder of Pirch, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at University of Nevada, Las Vegas – Blasco Event Wing, Foundations Building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. An alum of Lee Business School, Stuart will talk about entrepreneurism and his experience launching a start-up. Founded in 2009, Pirch has redefined home appliances and fixtures shopping with its interactive and experiential retail concept. For information, contact Sara Gorgon, Lee Business School, 702-686-1585 or email Sara.Gorgon@UNLV.edu.

OCTOBER 12

C-Level Group presents “Debunking the Number One Myth About Marketing” with Nina Radetich, former news anchor turned marketing consultant, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road. Radetich is certified on the Duct Tape Marketing System that has been installed with great success in many small businesses. She will share with you a process for installing that system in your business, also the missing link in the way most businesses approach marketing. For a guest invitation or to RSVP, email Vikki Kempker at vkempker@ceo-cfogroup.com. For more information, visit http://theclevelgroup.com

OCTOBER 13

Right Lawyers will host its fall seminar, “Discussion on Nevada Divorce Myths,” from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Main Street Station, 200 N. Main St. The course objective is to discuss questions divorce attorneys are asked from clients going through a divorce or custody matter. More than half of the questions are based on myths they’ve heard from family or co-workers. In this two-hour seminar, experienced divorce attorneys, Stacy Rocheleau, and Carlia Waite, will discuss the most common myths and how the law is applied in Nevada. This free seminar has been approved for two CE hours by the State of Nevada Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family Therapists. Breakfast will be served. RSVP to info@rightlawyers.com or visit rightlawyers.com/rightlaw-press-clip/nevadadivorcemyths/

OCTOBER 14

BYU Management Society October Luncheon — Bob Beers, city councilman, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brady Industries, 7055 Lindell Road. Beers has served as a city councilman for Ward 2 since 2012. He is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner CFE, and served for 10 years on the Nevada Legislature’s money committees. As a small businessman, he served as a chief financial officer or chief executive for technology, radio, restaurant, consulting, import/distribution, car repair companies and as a marketing executive for several business-­to-­business companies. He’s signed both sides of a paycheck, and was twice named to the Las Vegas Business Press “Top 40 Under 40” lists of young business leaders. Event cost, $15 to $35. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/gqgqm98. For more information, contact Douglas Winters, 702-878-9788 or email dwinters@bradshawsmith.com.

OCTOBER 30

Nevada State Apartment Association Community Outreach: Walking for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Red Rock Casino, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. NVSAA members have an opportunity to walk with the American Cancer Society. Contributions will assist in promoting prevention and early detection, supporting patients in their recovery and pursuing lifesaving treatments. $25, registration. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/zugfv6n