DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Mosaic Hollywood 247 LLC purchased 247 acres of vacant land on Hollywood Boulevard and Alto Avenue in North Las Vegas for $1.9 million from the United States of America. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Great Blue Lake LLC purchased 18,684 square feet of office space at 1410 and 1434 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson for $1.4 million. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the seller, Lake Mead Properties LLC.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Never Give Up Behavioral Health Services LLC leased 2,393 square feet of office space at 2675 S. Jones Blvd. Suites 101 and 102 for 36 months and $86,148. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, I2KP Family Trust.

▶ Angles on Design Inc. leased 19,596 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center, Building 12 at 6175 S. Sandhill Road, Suites 300 and 400. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ Abatix Corp. leased 15,306 square feet of industrial space at 5530 S. Arville St., Suite D from Eastgroup Properties LP. Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the tenant.

•▶ Bonaire USA LLC leased 10,641 square feet of industrial space in Henderson Commerce Center at 470 Mirror Court, Suite 101 in Henderson from Harsch Investment Properties-Nevada LLC. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Peravan LLC leased 9,292 square feet of industrial space in Petersen Industrial Center at 4535 Statz St., Suite B-C in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, DM Real Estate Holdings LLC.

▶ ADCS Clinics LLC leased 6,900 square feet of medical office space in Siena Pavilion at 861 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 100 in Henderson. Stacy Scheer and Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International represented the landlord, 2850 West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

▶ Clear Solutions Group LLC leased 6,060 square feet of industrial space at 4109 Wagon Trail Ave. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, SFC Leasing LP.

▶ Home Racer LLC leased 3,200 square feet of industrial space at 2959 N. Lamont St. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord, Rich Launchbaugh.

▶ Maria Reyna Guzman dba Comfort leased 2,950 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 5 in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ State of Nevada – Public Works leased 2,755 square feet of office space in Shadow Medical Center at 400 Shadow Lane, Suites 201 and 203. Stacy Scheer, Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the landlord, MSCI 2007 IQ13 Shadow Lane LLC.

▶ Smart Choices leased 2,200 square feet of office space at 1000 Valley View Blvd., 2nd Floor. Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Valley View Series VRES LLC.

▶ Drive Dung Bui DMD leased 2,010 square feet of office space at Horizon Village Square Office at 70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 150 in Henderson. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, HVS Partners.

▶ MVFEIGHT LLC dba Tropical Smoothie leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in Black Mountain Marketplace at 76 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C-120 in Henderson. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Blk Mtn 1 LLC and Blk Mtn 2 LLC.

▶ Diab Enterprises dba Wienerschnitzel leased 1,554 square feet of retail space at 6111 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. Nicole Key of Northgate Commercial represented the tenant and Andrew Fehrman and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Herbst Development LLC.

▶ Garrett Tokuno leased 1,209 square feet of industrial property in Wesland Center at 4339 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 140 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI LP.