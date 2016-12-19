Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas

• $45 million, CC–16-34526

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $28 million, CC–16-22556

4800 E. Cheyenne Ave. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: Prologis

• $5.5 million, CC–16-12020

9450 W. Hacienda Ave. , Parking garage

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: ABC Land & Development

• $4.7 million, CC–16-39103

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

Owner: LX Resort Propco

• $3.9 million, CC–16-35006

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Electrical

Contractor: G & G Systems

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $3 million, CC–16-42582

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Team Construction Management

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $2.6 million, CC–16-44485

8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

Owner: Dignity Health

• $2.1 million, CC–16-45079

1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive , Assembly building

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Hughes Howard Properties

• $1.9 million, CC–16-22556

4800 E. Cheyenne Ave. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: Interior Electric

Owner: Prologis

• $1.5 million, CC–16-29834

6555 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Alston Construction Co.

Owner: TFC Holding Co.

• $1.4 million, CC–16-35005

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Electrical

Contractor: G & G Systems

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $1.4 million, CC–16-21785

4655 Dean Martin Drive , Hotel new

Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing

Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX

• $985,680, CC–16-45079

1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive , Assembly building

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Hughes Howard Properties

• $975,000, CC–16-31959

6336 W. Post Road, Church

Contractor: GB Construction

Owner: St. Michael Antiochian Church

• $750,000, CC–16-44285

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

Owner: Bellagio

• $648,000, CC–16-22502

2950 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse

Contractor: Silver State Refrigeration & HVAC

Owner: Sunset Development Partners

• $648,000, CC–16-22503

2960 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse

Contractor: Silver State Refrigeration & HVAC

Owner: Sunset Development Partners

• $625,000, CC–16-16787

3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

Owner: Boulevard Ventures

• $612,734, CC–16-50720

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: OCI Contracting

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

• $602,575, CC–16-49016

7900 W. Sunset Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus

• $589,460, CC–16-44485

8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: A1 Mechanical & Electric

Owner: Dignity Health

• $568,840, CC–16-12643

9880 W. Flamingo Road, Hospital

Contractor: GRAZAK Corp.

Owner: 24 Hour Capital Ventures

• $527,200, CC–16-44485

8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: Dignity Health

• $441,579, CC–16-48133

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Great Lakes Construction

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $438,165, CC–16-22556

4800 E. Cheyenne Ave. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: Borlase Plumbing Co.

Owner: Prologis

• $430,000, CC–16-47266

9230 S. Eastern Ave. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.

Owner: Beltway Marketplace

• $369,000, CC–16-49359

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa

Contractor: Water Fx

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $344,331, CC–16-48300

6385 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Office remodel

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

Owner: GY Rainbow Holdings

• $343,000, CC–16-53055

4475 S. Eastern Ave. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: Western Single Ply

Owner: Las Vegas Mob DST

• $302,572, CC–15-41082

5870 S. Ullom Drive , Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: CG & B Enterprises

Owner: Clark County

• $297,000, CC–16-44764

2953 Westwood Drive , Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Sunwest Electrical Services

Owner: 2953 Westwood Las Vegas

• $290,000, CC–16-48130

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Great Lakes Construction

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $277,000, CC–16-49353

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa

Contractor: Water Fx

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $253,093, CC–16-43338

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $250,000, CC–16-45208

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Power Up Nevada

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $220,000, CC–16-38212

3550 W. Teco Ave. , Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Priority Corporate Group

Owner: Teco Highway

• $214,000, CC–16-50463

5990 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Assembly building remodel

Contractor: MGA Development

Owner: Frank R. & Caroline J. Hines

• $210,000, CC–16-50030

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

• $210,000, CC–16-50030

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

• $210,000, CC–16-50030

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Mesa Mechanical

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

• $210,000, CC–16-50030

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Mesa Mechanical

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

• $200,000, CC–16-44490

8285 W. Arby Ave. , Electrical

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

Owner: Dignity Health

• $200,000, CC–16-48781

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $200,000, CC–16-53646

1000 Circle cus Circle cus Drive , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Team Construction Management

Owner: Circus Circus Casinos

• $188,000, CC–16-29626

3382 Marion Drive , Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: Borlase Plumbing Co.

Owner: Prologis

• $188,000, CC–16-29626

3382 Marion Drive , Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: Prologis

• $180,150, CC–16-52448

7900 W. Sunset Road, Electrical

Contractor: Murphy Electric

Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus

• $178,000, CC–16-49358

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa

Contractor: Water Fx

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $168,990, CC–16-52879

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Plumbing

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $150,000, CC–16-44678

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Century Electric

Owner: Bellagio

• $146,615, CC–16-44485

8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: C & H Plumbing

Owner: Dignity Health

• $132,600, CC–16-53741

2140 E. Pebble Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Anchor Commercial Construction

Owner: CVK

• $113,000, CC–16-49360

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa

Contractor: Water Fx

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $105,000, CC–16-48575

8760 W. Patrick Ln, Pool/spa

Contractor: Paragon Pools

Owner: Digital Desert