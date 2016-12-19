BUILDING PERMITS

• $45 million, CC–16-34526
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel
Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $28 million, CC–16-22556
4800 E. Cheyenne Ave. , Office/warehouse
Contractor: TWC Construction
Owner: Prologis
• $5.5 million, CC–16-12020
9450 W. Hacienda Ave. , Parking garage
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
Owner: ABC Land & Development
• $4.7 million, CC–16-39103
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
Owner: LX Resort Propco
• $3.9 million, CC–16-35006
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Electrical
Contractor: G & G Systems
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $3 million, CC–16-42582
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Team Construction Management
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $2.6 million, CC–16-44485
8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
Owner: Dignity Health
• $2.1 million, CC–16-45079
1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive , Assembly building
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Hughes Howard Properties
• $1.9 million, CC–16-22556
4800 E. Cheyenne Ave. , Office/warehouse
Contractor: Interior Electric
Owner: Prologis
• $1.5 million, CC–16-29834
6555 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Alston Construction Co.
Owner: TFC Holding Co.
• $1.4 million, CC–16-35005
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Electrical
Contractor: G & G Systems
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $1.4 million, CC–16-21785
4655 Dean Martin Drive , Hotel new
Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing
Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX
• $985,680, CC–16-45079
1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive , Assembly building
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Hughes Howard Properties
• $975,000, CC–16-31959
6336 W. Post Road, Church
Contractor: GB Construction
Owner: St. Michael Antiochian Church
• $750,000, CC–16-44285
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
Owner: Bellagio
• $648,000, CC–16-22502
2950 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse
Contractor: Silver State Refrigeration & HVAC
Owner: Sunset Development Partners
• $648,000, CC–16-22503
2960 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse
Contractor: Silver State Refrigeration & HVAC
Owner: Sunset Development Partners
• $625,000, CC–16-16787
3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. , Retail remodel
Contractor: Quality Mechanical
Owner: Boulevard Ventures
• $612,734, CC–16-50720
2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel
Contractor: OCI Contracting
Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.
• $602,575, CC–16-49016
7900 W. Sunset Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: Helix Electric
Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus
• $589,460, CC–16-44485
8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel
Contractor: A1 Mechanical & Electric
Owner: Dignity Health
• $568,840, CC–16-12643
9880 W. Flamingo Road, Hospital
Contractor: GRAZAK Corp.
Owner: 24 Hour Capital Ventures
• $527,200, CC–16-44485
8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel
Contractor: Helix Electric
Owner: Dignity Health
• $441,579, CC–16-48133
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Great Lakes Construction
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $438,165, CC–16-22556
4800 E. Cheyenne Ave. , Office/warehouse
Contractor: Borlase Plumbing Co.
Owner: Prologis
• $430,000, CC–16-47266
9230 S. Eastern Ave. , Retail remodel
Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.
Owner: Beltway Marketplace
• $369,000, CC–16-49359
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa
Contractor: Water Fx
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $344,331, CC–16-48300
6385 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Office remodel
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
Owner: GY Rainbow Holdings
• $343,000, CC–16-53055
4475 S. Eastern Ave. , Medical office remodel
Contractor: Western Single Ply
Owner: Las Vegas Mob DST
• $302,572, CC–15-41082
5870 S. Ullom Drive , Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: CG & B Enterprises
Owner: Clark County
• $297,000, CC–16-44764
2953 Westwood Drive , Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Sunwest Electrical Services
Owner: 2953 Westwood Las Vegas
• $290,000, CC–16-48130
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Great Lakes Construction
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $277,000, CC–16-49353
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa
Contractor: Water Fx
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $253,093, CC–16-43338
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $250,000, CC–16-45208
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Power Up Nevada
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $220,000, CC–16-38212
3550 W. Teco Ave. , Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Priority Corporate Group
Owner: Teco Highway
• $214,000, CC–16-50463
5990 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Assembly building remodel
Contractor: MGA Development
Owner: Frank R. & Caroline J. Hines
• $210,000, CC–16-50030
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
• $210,000, CC–16-50030
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
• $210,000, CC–16-50030
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Mesa Mechanical
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
• $210,000, CC–16-50030
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Mesa Mechanical
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
• $200,000, CC–16-44490
8285 W. Arby Ave. , Electrical
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
Owner: Dignity Health
• $200,000, CC–16-48781
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
• $200,000, CC–16-53646
1000 Circle cus Circle cus Drive , Hotel remodel
Contractor: Team Construction Management
Owner: Circus Circus Casinos
• $188,000, CC–16-29626
3382 Marion Drive , Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: Borlase Plumbing Co.
Owner: Prologis
• $188,000, CC–16-29626
3382 Marion Drive , Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: TWC Construction
Owner: Prologis
• $180,150, CC–16-52448
7900 W. Sunset Road, Electrical
Contractor: Murphy Electric
Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus
• $178,000, CC–16-49358
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa
Contractor: Water Fx
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $168,990, CC–16-52879
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Plumbing
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $150,000, CC–16-44678
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Century Electric
Owner: Bellagio
• $146,615, CC–16-44485
8285 W. Arby Ave. , Medical office remodel
Contractor: C & H Plumbing
Owner: Dignity Health
• $132,600, CC–16-53741
2140 E. Pebble Road, Office remodel
Contractor: Anchor Commercial Construction
Owner: CVK
• $113,000, CC–16-49360
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool/spa
Contractor: Water Fx
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $105,000, CC–16-48575
8760 W. Patrick Ln, Pool/spa
Contractor: Paragon Pools
Owner: Digital Desert