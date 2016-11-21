Business Licenses

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

• Barbies Girls

900 Karen Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Ryan Rashon Willis – 702-379-5540

• Las Vegas Entertainment Group

8000 Badura Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Ben D. Arave – 702-994-2636

• Law Dawg Trail Tours

8102 Misty Sage St., Las Vegas

Owner: Joshua C. Law – 702-466-4953

• LV Tour

953 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Keum Young Velardi – 702-818-5161

• Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

1025 S. 1st St., Las Vegas

Owner: Priscilla J. Fowler – 719-371-5640

• Q Pool & Game

3400 S. Jones Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Dung Nguyen – 702-321-7581

• Right Shoe Productions

2682 Petit Tranon St., Henderson

Owner: Sandra L. Dagel Dillard – 702-914-2334

• The Vegas Iceman

4560 Arville St., Las Vegas

Owner: Marco A. Villareal – 702-426-9500

• Vegas Nightlife

9451 Crimson Sky St., Las Vegas

Owner: Luke W. Rinderknecht – 702-944-9934

• Wild Entertainment

3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Kim – 702-793-2699

AUDIO/VIDEO PRODUCTION

• Mancuso Musicworkx

7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Ron Mancuso – 702-738-1951

• All In One Auto

5185 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Raul Catardi – 702-531-5131

• Amex Auto Repair

1601 N. Main St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Efren E. Gamez Casto

• Angel Mobile Mechanic

3065 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Angel L. Baez Rivera – 702-927-5726

• Arrow Collision

3855 S. Valley View Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph A. Kent – 702-253-9698

• Fab Detailing

2450 Craigie Castle St., Henderson

Owner: Aaron Valentine – 702-338-3910

• Guajardo’s Auto Repair

3275 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Ramiro Guajardo Santo – 702-651-9200

• Meineke #4168

7652 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Irina Figearo – 702-596-3070

• New Jasmine Spa

6020 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702-257-8800

• Nomad Auto Sales and Rental

2000 Western Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Janos Hajdar Jr. – 702-354-0041

• Quick Smog Express

2401 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Santiago Gomez Pena – 702-824-5551

• Velocity Customs

4420 S. Arville St., Las Vegas

Owner: Duane A. Christy – 702-266-2334

CONSTRUCTION

• A2

4955 S. Durango Drive , Las Vegas

Owner: Agustin Galicia II – 702-626-0119

• AA Fast Repair

5677 White Cap St., Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Yepez – 702-884-7355

• Desert Marble & Granite

426 Hidden Brook Court, Henderson

Owner: Angel L. Quijada – 702-272-9798

• General Repair

3295 N. Nellis Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Ortelio Cortes Alfonso – 702-690-1975

• Majestic Restoration Services

4125 W. Dewey Drive , Las Vegas

Owner: Marie Trust – 702-396-9800

• Mueller Striping

5075 Cameron St., Las Vegas

Owner: Phillip A. Mueller – 702-896-6999

• Slater Design Studios

1624 S. Mojave Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Richard D. Slater – 702-221-9112

• T & V Air Conditioning

4925 N. Durango Drive , Las Vegas

Owner: Tyler V. Schulz – 702-494-7074

• T. Barras Framing Co.

4460 Riviera Ridge Drive , Las Vegas

Owner: Tony P. Barras – 702-326-3177

• TCS

4095 Ponderosa Way , Las Vegas

Owner: Peter J. Cicchetti – 702-597-0878

• Vegas Valley Cabinets Limited

2545 S. Torrey Pines Drive , Las Vegas

Owner: Adnan Sheik Yosef – 702-769-8065

EDUCATION

• Engineering For Kids

6530 S. Buffalo Drive , Las Vegas

Owner: Elise R. Nelson-Silva – 702-660-9036

• Las Vegas Chess Academy

2560 Montessouri St. , Las Vegas

Owner: Juan P. Jauregui – 702-202-1797

FINANCIAL SERVICES

• Driveit Auto Group

2580 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson

Owner: Preston D. Smart – 702-742-2920

• La Princesa Money Express

4440 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Eulalio Estrada-Soto – 702-474-6555

• Richard Allen

6750 Via Austi Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: Richard Allen – 775-722-3541

• T & T Insurance Group

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Tracy Christmann – 702-449-3948

• The Madrid Agency

9205 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Michelle Madrid-Balagosa – 702-462-8990

FOOD SERVICES

• Black Tiger

9446 Mad Dog St., Las Vegas

Owner: Eugene Samuel II – 702-265-4543

• Coco Donuts

7965 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Yeon Hee Yang – 224-305-1312

• Crunch Donut Factory

1220 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Weyneth – 702-331-1328

• Jjanga Japanese Restaurant

3650 S. Decatur Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Young H. Choi – 702-308-3143

• Just Another Masterpiece

5081 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Patricia Caday – 702-408-5835

• Kabob Korner

730 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ijlal Hayder Hussain – 702-384-7722

• Off The Hook

4155 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Ferrara – 702-222-3474

• Ono-Licious

2025 E. Sahara Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Michael A. Dillon – 702-773-6080

• Osaka Catering II

4211 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gene Nekanishi – 702-812-8206

• Pho Annie

8390 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Vi L. Huynh – 702-776-7017

• SoHo Sushi Burrito

4505 S. Maryland Pkwy. , Las Vegas

Owner: Benjamin Yerushalmi – 702-271-8050

• Sweet Travels Treat Truck

4181 Pioneer Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Lori Ann Garcia – 702-912-5732

• Thai D To Go

860 E. Twain Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Nittaya Patanacharoen – 702-460-6441

• Vegas Best Pizza

384 E. Tropicana Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Elie Aoun – 702-504-4225

HEALTH CARE

• Body Detox Systems

5875 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Micaela A. Binion – 404-315-6999

• Cloudysworld

2721 Coventry Green Ave., Henderson

Owner: Claudi K. Walker – 702-204-5843

• Feng Jun Qin

1020 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Feng Jun Qin – 702-524-5562

• Frank Paul DO

5523 S. Eastern Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Frank Paul – 702-463-4050

• Griff’s

3650 S. Decatur Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Mark G. Griffin – 702-835-2000

• Heidi Avallone

2641 Windmill Pkwy., Henderson

Owner: Heidi Avallone – 702-881-4181

• Jusoma

10736 Elfstrom Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Marilyn Ferguson – 702-540-3147

• Kerstin Earnest

139 La Mirada Drive, Henderson

Owner: Kerstin Earnest – 702-982-6680

• Natasha Ringlein

741 La Tosca St., Las Vegas

Owner: Natasha Ringlein – 702-835-3465

• Sherry Boxall

7227 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Sherry Boxall – 619-200-4663

• Sorofino Soriano

4270 S. Decatur Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Sorofino S. Soriano Jr. – 702-750-2837

• Summit Anesthesia Consultants

9127 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Neil Swissman – 702-380-8111

• Tammy Louise Anderson

10175 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Tammy Anderson – 702-673-7783

• Whitecoat2You

7866 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Kelli Grimlie – 702-756-9911

• Wonderful Spa

3380 Arville St., Las Vegas

Owner: Shixin Zheng – 949-247-9089

MAINTENANCE

• Ammco Environmental Services

3429 Raven Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Joe Randazzo – 702-238-6364

• ASL Landscaping

1350 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Vanessa A. Bonilla-Vasquez – 702-980-8174

• Chimal’s Services

911 Royalmile Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Rigo Chimal – 702-401-3713

• Fast Paint Services

4100 Maple Hill Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Jose Rios Garcia – 702-466-7436

• General Quality Rv Repair

4503 Genella Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Lannie Lawson – 702-859-0505

• Imperial Carpet Cleaning

639 Valley View Circle, Henderson

Owner: Julio B. Angulo – 702-564-9962

MANUFACTURING

• West Coast Resurfacing

4425 E. Colton Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Juan C. Huerta – 702-286-7266

PERSONAL SERVICES

• Carol’s Comfort Care

3179 Castle Canyon Ave., Henderson

Owner: Carol Morin – 702-302-8150

• Catherine Tailor and Manufacturing

21 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ricardo Gil – 702-437-3038

• Graceful Spaces

2595 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Cristen L. Jacobsen – 702-728-1352

• Guadalajara Salon

3375 S. Decatur Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Graciela Patron – 702-912-0651

• Las Vegas French Festival

1663 Deep Spring Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Sophie Ayache – 702-327-9107

• Leany Caricatures

74 Oklahoma Drive, Henderson

Owner: Yeled Leaney – 702-771-7305

• Pin Up Nail Bar

8650 W. Tropicana Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Kim Ba Siegel – 702-202-1113

• Right Now

7065 W. Ann Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Adam Zucker – 951-870-8624

• Youtopia

5795 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Baca – 702-672-6964

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• Active Market Research

1342 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Mitchell Kane – 702-877-9800

• Atlas Security Group

2201 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Majid Daneshforouz – 702-735-2121

• Diversity Bookkeeping Services

9059 College Green St., Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph Porter – 702-265-5877

• Financial Consulting Firm

6971 Cedar Basin Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Bassam Kalandos – 702-677-1755

• Harper Selim

1707 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: James E. Harper – 702-948-9240

• Heart Stone Studio

2890 Evening Rock St. , Las Vegas

Owner: Katherine Holmen – 702-622-3340

• Integers

3611 Lindell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Claudia Y. Trimble – 702-476-6556

• Joma

2316 Ashwell Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony Williams

• K6 Studios

218 Chestnut Road, Henderson

Owner: Bryan Kaisk – 702-527-1767

• Las Vegas Wedding Wagon

3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Pia P. Peck – 702-343-8719

• Law Offices of Kurt A. Johnson

6980 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Kurt A. Johnson – 702-592-9455

• Lets Git It

969 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Noah Williams – 216-404-9396

• Lovelock Hill Law

400 S. 4th St., Las Vegas

Owner: Melanie Hill – 702-362-8500

• Mandie Kelel

7331 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Mandie Kelel – 702-499-4393

• Pariwager

5025 Nellis Oasis Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Jeffrey Salvati – 267-506-0844

• Parris Las Vegas

2180 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas

Owner: James Bethea – 404-454-5350

• Pearls and Lollipops Portrait Studio

5390 Beaverhead Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Karissa Hugh – 702-412-5921

• Pure Natural Grace

2117 Marsh Tern Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Julia G. Wilhoit – —

• Robert M Apple and Associates

2300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Apple – 702-646-0085

• Sandy Dorau Photography

5850 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Sandy Dorau – 702-624-2280

• Scheib Biological

2625 Chateau Clermont St., Henderson

Owner: Amanda F. Scheib – 760-382-2953

• Scorpion Communications

3684 Miguels Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Meyne – 702-290-0663

• Smart Home Locksmith

950 Seven Hills Drive, Henderson

Owner: Bill Manolidis – 702-626-0043

• SME Consulting

8945 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Sean Bertram – 702-304-4485

• Southwest Home Inspections

1485 Heather Oaks Way, North Las Vegas

Owner: Matthew Mona – —

• Sparrow Wealth Management

10080 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Christopher M. Jones – 702-800-6472

REAL ESTATE

• Aqua-Tech Service

5858 Bow Island Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Sung Yi – 702-840-9999

• Clement Ziroli

2764 Lake Sahara Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Clement Ziroli Jr. – 702-463-7339

• Insight Realty Associates

1127 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: James Zeiter – 702-436-3133

• North American Realty of Nevada

375 N Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: Raymond Gregory Ernst – 702-407-9335

RETAIL

• A Little Bit of Aloha

1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: James R. Maze – 808-989-2231

• Above It All Big and Tall

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Gatralle Legraham – 702-493-2070

• Alvizo Shoe Store

1203 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Carlos Alvizo – 702-820-9484

• Aquasitions

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: David Hanson – 657-465-9517

• BB Signs and Designs

7784 W. Rosada Way , Las Vegas

Owner: Brett Vogel – 702-400-7367

• Beauty Beauty

875 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: Moran Bardugo – 818-667-8823

• Cielitolindo Art & Craft

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Norma Sernas – 702-689-3194

• Craft Fair Shows

4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Beth Borysewich – 702-271-5263

• Date Nite

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Eric Hammar – 702-217-8705

• Discount Shoe Factory

1701 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Calvin Sturgis – 702-304-1399

• DM Success Group

7148 Avana St., Las Vegas

Owner: David Moshiyhov – 702-465-2370

• Dr. Green

2550 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Mahesh Arora – 909-975-1962

• Dreames Maximum Life

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Larry Eames – 702-885-7808

• Drysdale Jiu Jitsu

7035 W. Ann Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Gregory A. Kalteich – 702-234-5147

• Fanzinga Sports

450 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Alan Ulrich – 702-504-8744

• Feet First

1300 W Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Ping Sun carvalho – 702-901-4592

• GPJ Enterprises

3212 Regal Swan Place, North Las Vegas

Owner: Gray P. Jackson

• Gregory Miller

12 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Gergory Miller – 619-518-4637

• Hot Mess Boutique

1104 S. 3rd St., Las Vegas

Owner: Christopher Zantua – 702-321-8962

• Jessie Lee’s Novelty Gifts

6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Jessica Johnson – 702-290-3913

• LV Cell Fix

3160 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Veronica L. Silva – 702-716-5131

• Magical Productions

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Steve C. Sterling – 702-970-9022

• Make-A-Tee

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Jonathan Levy – 702-335-4545

• Mounier Art

6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert A. Mounier – 702-269-0050

• Read & Wright

650 E. Azure Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Blad Wright

• Renae Hapka

8788 Tom Noon Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Renae Hapka – 702-538-3379

• Rolling Raspberry Kawaii Store

8554 Garnet Lake Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Elisha Reyes – 253-861-0270

• Shocking Savings

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Mandie Palmer – 702-955-4535

• Silver Janitorial Supply

2736 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Jonnathan Gomez

• Simio’s Close Out

2560 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas

Owner: Daniela D. Moore

• Sister House Collective

1961 Balzac Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Ashley M. Cottle – 702-468-3156

• Smash Toys

425 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Dennis Chavez – 702-355-9916

• Summerland

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Eric Hershkowitz – 818-518-6578

• Sun Telecom USA LV

3375 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Yoon Seong – 702-485-5900

• Sunset Warrior

4345 Pacific Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Sharmayne A. Scott

• The All-American Iconic Twin Towers

9560 Silver Frost St. , Las Vegas

Owner: Joy M. Jones – 702-281-9110

• The Perfect Princess Cut

10080 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Nov H. Izkovich – 702-497-5025

• Up

763 Lanni Court, Henderson

Owner: Michelle Darquea – 800-326-9714

• Vagelis

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Evangelos G. Kanaris – 561-317-3882

• Vape Street LV

4632 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: Daniel Nguyen – 562-481-8760

• VAPEHAPPY

3995 W. Quail Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Michael A. Hsiung – 888-883-8143

• Viva La Vapor Smoke, Gifts & Mail

1514 N. Nellis Blvd. , Las Vegas

Owner: Tyia Correy – 702-437-9263

• WD Cory Vending

6344 Peach Orchard Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Wayne D. Cory – 702-328-3070

• Wizard Electronics

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Leonard Jones – 702-897-0702

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

• Loading Awesome

3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Colton Dale – 775-220-7664

TRANSPORTATION

• Bailey’s Sweeper Service

41 W. Mayflower Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: John M. Bailey

• Dedicated Caring Medical Transportation

6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Miguel Cervantes – 281-785-5611