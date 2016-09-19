Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: USASpending.gov.

• $203,880 for GSP0716UC7028

Agency: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Architectural and engineering services

Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects

709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014

702-456-3000

• $48,150 for INR16PX00756

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

LPH/RPH precision engineering level

Gaging.com

5016 Tropical Cliff Ave., Las Vegas 89130

702-456-2264

• $41,140 for VA26216P6580

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Education building

DK & R Corp.

960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011

702-592-7560

• $35,700 for VA26216P6581

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Fire alarm stations

DK & R Corp.

960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011

702-592-7560

• $20,588 for INL16PX01420

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Travel management plan

HR Staff Management

7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89134

702-871-5627

• $19,672 for DJBP0406RA140785

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Patries for inmates

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $18,201 for DEWA0003777

Agency: Department of Energy

Substation lighting

Tibbar Construction Services

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

702-538-9677

• $17,220 for VA26216P6839

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Installation of five door operators

DK & R Corp.

960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011

702-592-7560

• $17,127 for INR16PX00847

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

100 HP motor repair

Henderson Electric Motors

1414 Athol St., Henderson 89014

702-564-5575

• $12,300 for INF16PX02347

Agency: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Media production

Radioactive Productions

3909 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89119

702-235-2140

• $10,500 for HSFLGL16P00306

Agency: Federal Law Enforcement Training Center

14.5” M4 replacement barrels

Arms Unlimited

3515 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118

818-825-1990

• $5,449 for AG0261P160175

Agency: U.S. Forest Service

Spring Mountains water tank

James Thomson

4485 Riviera Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89115

702-643-2900

• $5,000 for INF16PX02322

Agency: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Well disinfection services

Broadbent & Associates

8 W. Pacific Ave., Henderson 89015

775-322-7969