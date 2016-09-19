CONTRACT AWARDS

• $203,880 for GSP0716UC7028
Agency: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Architectural and engineering services
Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects
709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014
702-456-3000
• $48,150 for INR16PX00756
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
LPH/RPH precision engineering level
Gaging.com
5016 Tropical Cliff Ave., Las Vegas 89130
702-456-2264
• $41,140 for VA26216P6580
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Education building
DK & R Corp.
960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011
702-592-7560
• $35,700 for VA26216P6581
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Fire alarm stations
DK & R Corp.
960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011
702-592-7560
• $20,588 for INL16PX01420
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Travel management plan
HR Staff Management
7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89134
702-871-5627
• $19,672 for DJBP0406RA140785
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Patries for inmates
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $18,201 for DEWA0003777
Agency: Department of Energy
Substation lighting
Tibbar Construction Services
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
702-538-9677
• $17,220 for VA26216P6839
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Installation of five door operators
DK & R Corp.
960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011
702-592-7560
• $17,127 for INR16PX00847
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
100 HP motor repair
Henderson Electric Motors
1414 Athol St., Henderson 89014
702-564-5575
• $12,300 for INF16PX02347
Agency: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Media production
Radioactive Productions
3909 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89119
702-235-2140
• $10,500 for HSFLGL16P00306
Agency: Federal Law Enforcement Training Center
14.5” M4 replacement barrels
Arms Unlimited
3515 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118
818-825-1990
• $5,449 for AG0261P160175
Agency: U.S. Forest Service
Spring Mountains water tank
James Thomson
4485 Riviera Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89115
702-643-2900
• $5,000 for INF16PX02322
Agency: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Well disinfection services
Broadbent & Associates
8 W. Pacific Ave., Henderson 89015
775-322-7969