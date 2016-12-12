CONTRACT AWARDS

• $108,963

GSP0917WQ0013 – Dusch Grand Jury 4702 AV upgrades

Agency: Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts

Eagle Eye Electric

8820 W. Russel Road, Las Vegas 89148

907-334-8308

• $97,366

NNX17AB96G – Exoplanet study

Agency: NASA

Nevada System of Higher Education

4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89154

702-895-1357

• $7,210

DOLCHI17P00019 – CSHOS Coaching

Agency: OSHA

Soaring Eagle Enterprises

1520 Chaparral Summit Drive, Las Vegas 89117

702-242-9080

• $5,825

SBM80017M0056 – Water treatment chemicals

Agency: Department of State

Blue Earth Labs

5055 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89118

702-851-4760

• $4,950

HSCG3417P478003 – Protocol training

Agency: U.S. Coast Guard

Do It Right Protocol Training

3957 Vulcan St., Las Vegas 89122

928-242-5277

• $4,181

SIN65017M0067 – The National Park book

Agency: Department of State

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074

845-505-4962