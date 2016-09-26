FEDERAL CONTRACT AWARDS FOR SEPT. 7-13

• $360,213 for VA11916J0120
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Web-based training for veterans
Blueridge Information Technology Solutions
2360 Corporate Circle, Henderson 89074
334-322-1343
• $187,415 for GSQ0416DB0054
Agency: Federal Acquisition Service
Natick repair
Creative Tent International
451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011
702-789-2612
• $120,009 for INL16PX01763
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Power improvement project
North Wind Construction Services
6370 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas 89120
702-547-6628
• $74,644 for GSQ0416DB0055
Agency: Federal Acquisition Service
Installation in Wendover
Creative Tent International
451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011
702-789-2612
• $71,725 for HSCG3816F500052
Agency: U.S. Coast Guard
Aircraft maintenance stands
All Metal MS
5325 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
702-221-9306
• $58,365 for INF16PX02361
Agency: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Decommission unused science lab equipment
Edje Enterprises
2618 Heathrow St., Las Vegas 89135
702-324-2691
• $28,000 for INR16PD01060
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
Mobile crane services
Dielco Crane Service
5454 S. Arville St., Las Vegas 89118
702-364-5000
• $27,800 for INR16PX00882
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
Fishery biology support
Link Tech
9500 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas 89134
702-233-8703
• $21,000 for IND16PX00348
Agency: Departmental Office
Other functions in Lincoln County
Lubawy & Associates
3034 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89117
702-242-9369
• $20,178 for DJBP0117RUA20015
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Subsistence items
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $16,820 for VA26216P6818
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Install door hardware
DK & R Corp.
960 Via Vanucci Way, Henderson 89011
702-592-7560
• $16,486 for INL16PX01513
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Water sampling and lab testing
Water Utility Services
2707 Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas 89124
702-277-3776
• $13,999 for AG32SDP160760
Agency: Agricultural Research Services
Switching chambers, insect activity monitoring
Sable Systems International
3840 N Commerce St., North Las Vegas 89032
702-269-4445
• $10,750 for AG3144P160165
Agency: USDA
Software maintenance
Vanguard Integrity Professionals
6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120
702-794-0014
• $10,440 for HHSI245201601359P
Agency: Indian Health Service
IT components
Slabb
2885 E Quail Ave., Las Vegas 89120
508-709-9507
• $6,856 for DJBP0118RF240019
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Challenge Program supplies
Promo Direct
931 American Pacific Drive, Henderson 89014
702-534-4773
• $6,811 for DJBP0415RA110337
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Subsistence items
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $4,873 for SML20016M1011
Agency: Department of State
Adjustable standing desk
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $4,550 for SMG10016M0210
Agency: Department of State
Barcode and agency labels
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $4,000 for INL16PX01774
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Repair Polaris Razor
Ride Now
3800 N Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130
702-656-1955