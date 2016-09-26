Posted 

FEDERAL CONTRACT AWARDS FOR SEPT. 7-13


Source: USASpending.gov.

• $360,213 for VA11916J0120

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Web-based training for veterans

Blueridge Information Technology Solutions

2360 Corporate Circle, Henderson 89074

334-322-1343

• $187,415 for GSQ0416DB0054

Agency: Federal Acquisition Service

Natick repair

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011

702-789-2612

• $120,009 for INL16PX01763

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Power improvement project

North Wind Construction Services

6370 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas 89120

702-547-6628

• $74,644 for GSQ0416DB0055

Agency: Federal Acquisition Service

Installation in Wendover

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011

702-789-2612

• $71,725 for HSCG3816F500052

Agency: U.S. Coast Guard

Aircraft maintenance stands

All Metal MS

5325 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

702-221-9306

• $58,365 for INF16PX02361

Agency: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Decommission unused science lab equipment

Edje Enterprises

2618 Heathrow St., Las Vegas 89135

702-324-2691

• $28,000 for INR16PD01060

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

Mobile crane services

Dielco Crane Service

5454 S. Arville St., Las Vegas 89118

702-364-5000

• $27,800 for INR16PX00882

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

Fishery biology support

Link Tech

9500 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas 89134

702-233-8703

• $21,000 for IND16PX00348

Agency: Departmental Office

Other functions in Lincoln County

Lubawy & Associates

3034 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89117

702-242-9369

• $20,178 for DJBP0117RUA20015

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Subsistence items

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $16,820 for VA26216P6818

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Install door hardware

DK & R Corp.

960 Via Vanucci Way, Henderson 89011

702-592-7560

• $16,486 for INL16PX01513

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Water sampling and lab testing

Water Utility Services

2707 Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas 89124

702-277-3776

• $13,999 for AG32SDP160760

Agency: Agricultural Research Services

Switching chambers, insect activity monitoring

Sable Systems International

3840 N Commerce St., North Las Vegas 89032

702-269-4445

• $10,750 for AG3144P160165

Agency: USDA

Software maintenance

Vanguard Integrity Professionals

6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120

702-794-0014

• $10,440 for HHSI245201601359P

Agency: Indian Health Service

IT components

Slabb

2885 E Quail Ave., Las Vegas 89120

508-709-9507

• $6,856 for DJBP0118RF240019

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Challenge Program supplies

Promo Direct

931 American Pacific Drive, Henderson 89014

702-534-4773

• $6,811 for DJBP0415RA110337

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Subsistence items

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $4,873 for SML20016M1011

Agency: Department of State

Adjustable standing desk

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074

845-505-4962

• $4,550 for SMG10016M0210

Agency: Department of State

Barcode and agency labels

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074

845-505-4962

• $4,000 for INL16PX01774

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Repair Polaris Razor

Ride Now

3800 N Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130

702-656-1955