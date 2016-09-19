Apartment buildings

• $57.3 million

20160906:002826/APN 176-04-701-024

Seller: LV Badura LLC

Buyer: Las Vegas Multifamily Trust DST

2901 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523

• $39.2 million

20160901:001544/APN 138-26-101-003

Seller: WREP II Gateway LLC

Buyer: Oasis Vegas Fee Owner LLC

12100 Wilshire Blvd., #250, Los Angeles, CA 90025

• $37.5 million

20160901:001315/APN 163-07-101-005

Seller: FOAF Reflections LLC

Buyer: Fairfield Reflections NV LLC

5510 Morehouse Drive, #200, San Diego, CA 92121

• $23 million

20160901:001539/APN 138-26-502-003

Seller: WREP II Vinings LLC

Buyer: Oasis Jones Fee Owner LLC

12100 Wilshire Blvd., #250, Los Angeles, CA 90025

• $21.3 million

20160901:001549/APN 138-14-401-006

Seller: WREP II Palms LLC

Buyer: Oasis Rainbow Fee Owner LLC

12100 Wilshire Blvd., #230, Los Angeles, CA 90025

• $6 million

20160901:001462/APN 162-09-703-012

Seller: Summerset Investments LLC

Buyer: Siegel Gardens LLC

3790 Paradise Road, #250, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Commercial/industrial

• $5.2 million

20160831:003028/APN 140-18-512-001

Seller: Gregg Williams as court-appointed receiver in Eighth Distric Judicial Court, Clark County, Nevada Case No. A-14-698212-B

Buyer: MCA Walnut LLC

18818 Teller Ave., #250, Irvine, CA 92612

• $4.7 million

20160907:001678/APN 163-35-812-002

Seller: Jackson-Shaw/Parc Post LLC

Buyer: Nevada Post Properties LLC

1361 Red Gum St., Anaheim, CA 92206

• $3.6 million

20160902:001128/APN 162-11-503-015

Seller: U.S. Bank NA

Buyer: Woodstone IV Holdings Las Vegas LLC

116 Radio Circle Drive, #305, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

• $2.7 million

20160901:001446/APN 138-26-502-004

Seller: Ambrosia Properties LLC

Buyer: Shaubzada LLC

6101 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89108

• $1.3 million

20160831:004219/APN 161-19-405-003

Seller: Community Lutheran Church of Paradise Valley

Buyer: Unified Aircraft Services Inc.

P.O. Box 401060, Las Vegas, NV 89140

• $1.2 million

20160831:003864/APN 162-19-702-005

Seller: 4560 Wynn LLC

Buyer: 4560 Wynn Road LLC

2130 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1.2 million

20160901:001331/APN 179-21-412-001

Seller: EM-50 UAV SLBCO LLC

Buyer: Kwang Ha

312 S. Beverly Drive, #3221, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

• $1.2 million

20160831:004041/APN 176-13-310-017

Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC

Buyer: Bryarwood Millworks LLC

5875 W. Wigwam Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89139

• $1.1 million

20160901:002068/APN 163-34-711-012

Seller: ENG Holdings LLC

Buyer: The Block is Hot LLC

6173 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $1.1 million

20160901:002708/APN 138-02-814-004

Seller: Viola Entertainment Inc.

Buyer: Alexander and Rancho LLC

P.O. Box 1570, Las Vegas, NV 89125

• $977,400

20160902:000601/APN 177-12-517-003

Seller: Brentwood West LLC; MKN LLC

Buyer: Warm Springs Nevada LLC

3251 E. Warm Springs Road, #100, Las Vegas, NV 89120

• $883,291

20160831:002954/APN 139-13-602-005

Seller: Oasis Trailer Park Inc.

Buyer: NVLA Oasis MHP LLC

110 NW 2nd St., Cedaredge, CO 81413

• $635,000

20160907:001383/APN 125-20-711-007

Seller: 6630 Grand Montecito LLC

Buyer: Welbrook Grand Montecito LLC

2121 Rosecrans Ave., #3301, El Segundo, CA 90245

• $630,000

20160831:001990/APN 162-03-210-070

Seller: Midigroup LLC

Buyer: 1330 3rd Street LLC

23801 Calabasas Road, #2026, Calabasas, CA 91302

• $550,000

20160831:004110/APN 163-01-212-004

Seller: JCCB South Jones Investment LLC

Buyer: Matthew Okeke MD Ltd.

1408 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

• $550,000

20160902:002829/APN 162-31-813-005

Seller: Curtis Legacy Properties LLC

Buyer: 2006 Michael Dino DeBarry and Vaness M. DeBarry Revocable Trust

P.O. Box 778322, Henderson, NV 89077

• $500,000

20160902:001434/APN 162-18-801-004

Seller: Car Spa (TH) Holding LLC

Buyer: Flamingo Land Holding LLC

5195 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Vacant land

• $1.1 million

20160831:002574/APN 177-36-103-001

Seller: Market Street Henderson RE LLC

Buyer: Nevada Senior Living LLC

3801 Collins Ave., #505, Miami Beach, FL 33140

• $910,000

20160831:001562/APN 163-35-401-010

Seller: LML Investments LLC

Buyer: Stanley Redwood LLC

6420 S. Cameron St., #207, Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $630,000

20160907:001059/APN 162-02-811-155

Seller: Crystal View Capital Fund IA LLC

Buyer: Park Bench LLC

6170 W. Viking Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

• $550,000

20160901:002045/APN 191-01-515-005

Seller: The Daniel Gadzuric Separate Property Trust

Buyer: Rob Arsenault

2764 N. Green Valley Pkwy., #563, Henderson, NV 89014