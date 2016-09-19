Apartment buildings
• $57.3 million
20160906:002826/APN 176-04-701-024
Seller: LV Badura LLC
Buyer: Las Vegas Multifamily Trust DST
2901 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523
• $39.2 million
20160901:001544/APN 138-26-101-003
Seller: WREP II Gateway LLC
Buyer: Oasis Vegas Fee Owner LLC
12100 Wilshire Blvd., #250, Los Angeles, CA 90025
• $37.5 million
20160901:001315/APN 163-07-101-005
Seller: FOAF Reflections LLC
Buyer: Fairfield Reflections NV LLC
5510 Morehouse Drive, #200, San Diego, CA 92121
• $23 million
20160901:001539/APN 138-26-502-003
Seller: WREP II Vinings LLC
Buyer: Oasis Jones Fee Owner LLC
12100 Wilshire Blvd., #250, Los Angeles, CA 90025
• $21.3 million
20160901:001549/APN 138-14-401-006
Seller: WREP II Palms LLC
Buyer: Oasis Rainbow Fee Owner LLC
12100 Wilshire Blvd., #230, Los Angeles, CA 90025
• $6 million
20160901:001462/APN 162-09-703-012
Seller: Summerset Investments LLC
Buyer: Siegel Gardens LLC
3790 Paradise Road, #250, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Commercial/industrial
• $5.2 million
20160831:003028/APN 140-18-512-001
Seller: Gregg Williams as court-appointed receiver in Eighth Distric Judicial Court, Clark County, Nevada Case No. A-14-698212-B
Buyer: MCA Walnut LLC
18818 Teller Ave., #250, Irvine, CA 92612
• $4.7 million
20160907:001678/APN 163-35-812-002
Seller: Jackson-Shaw/Parc Post LLC
Buyer: Nevada Post Properties LLC
1361 Red Gum St., Anaheim, CA 92206
• $3.6 million
20160902:001128/APN 162-11-503-015
Seller: U.S. Bank NA
Buyer: Woodstone IV Holdings Las Vegas LLC
116 Radio Circle Drive, #305, Mount Kisco, NY 10549
• $2.7 million
20160901:001446/APN 138-26-502-004
Seller: Ambrosia Properties LLC
Buyer: Shaubzada LLC
6101 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89108
• $1.3 million
20160831:004219/APN 161-19-405-003
Seller: Community Lutheran Church of Paradise Valley
Buyer: Unified Aircraft Services Inc.
P.O. Box 401060, Las Vegas, NV 89140
• $1.2 million
20160831:003864/APN 162-19-702-005
Seller: 4560 Wynn LLC
Buyer: 4560 Wynn Road LLC
2130 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1.2 million
20160901:001331/APN 179-21-412-001
Seller: EM-50 UAV SLBCO LLC
Buyer: Kwang Ha
312 S. Beverly Drive, #3221, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
• $1.2 million
20160831:004041/APN 176-13-310-017
Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC
Buyer: Bryarwood Millworks LLC
5875 W. Wigwam Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89139
• $1.1 million
20160901:002068/APN 163-34-711-012
Seller: ENG Holdings LLC
Buyer: The Block is Hot LLC
6173 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $1.1 million
20160901:002708/APN 138-02-814-004
Seller: Viola Entertainment Inc.
Buyer: Alexander and Rancho LLC
P.O. Box 1570, Las Vegas, NV 89125
• $977,400
20160902:000601/APN 177-12-517-003
Seller: Brentwood West LLC; MKN LLC
Buyer: Warm Springs Nevada LLC
3251 E. Warm Springs Road, #100, Las Vegas, NV 89120
• $883,291
20160831:002954/APN 139-13-602-005
Seller: Oasis Trailer Park Inc.
Buyer: NVLA Oasis MHP LLC
110 NW 2nd St., Cedaredge, CO 81413
• $635,000
20160907:001383/APN 125-20-711-007
Seller: 6630 Grand Montecito LLC
Buyer: Welbrook Grand Montecito LLC
2121 Rosecrans Ave., #3301, El Segundo, CA 90245
• $630,000
20160831:001990/APN 162-03-210-070
Seller: Midigroup LLC
Buyer: 1330 3rd Street LLC
23801 Calabasas Road, #2026, Calabasas, CA 91302
• $550,000
20160831:004110/APN 163-01-212-004
Seller: JCCB South Jones Investment LLC
Buyer: Matthew Okeke MD Ltd.
1408 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146
• $550,000
20160902:002829/APN 162-31-813-005
Seller: Curtis Legacy Properties LLC
Buyer: 2006 Michael Dino DeBarry and Vaness M. DeBarry Revocable Trust
P.O. Box 778322, Henderson, NV 89077
• $500,000
20160902:001434/APN 162-18-801-004
Seller: Car Spa (TH) Holding LLC
Buyer: Flamingo Land Holding LLC
5195 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Vacant land
• $1.1 million
20160831:002574/APN 177-36-103-001
Seller: Market Street Henderson RE LLC
Buyer: Nevada Senior Living LLC
3801 Collins Ave., #505, Miami Beach, FL 33140
• $910,000
20160831:001562/APN 163-35-401-010
Seller: LML Investments LLC
Buyer: Stanley Redwood LLC
6420 S. Cameron St., #207, Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $630,000
20160907:001059/APN 162-02-811-155
Seller: Crystal View Capital Fund IA LLC
Buyer: Park Bench LLC
6170 W. Viking Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
• $550,000
20160901:002045/APN 191-01-515-005
Seller: The Daniel Gadzuric Separate Property Trust
Buyer: Rob Arsenault
2764 N. Green Valley Pkwy., #563, Henderson, NV 89014