Posted 

DEEDS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

APARTMENT BUILDING

• $12 million

20161117:001359/APN 163-01-811-001

Seller: FPA4 Casa del Sol LLC

Buyer: Brent Emory LLC, Melrose Emory LLC

1595 Calzada Ave. , Santa Ynez, CA 93460

• $2.1 million

20161118:002675/APN 139-14-412-024

Seller: Gregorry W. Jack and Elaine J. Capuchino Revocable Living Trust dated Nov. 9, 2017; Jack Living Trust dated April 5, 1990

Buyer: Talya Family Trust dated July 3, 2012

9325 Fontainbleu Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89145

COMMERCIAL

• $17.4 million

20161117:001983/APN 139-18-511-006

Seller: LBA Realty Fund II-WBP XV LLC

Buyer: BPP Pacific Industrial NV Non-REIT Owner LLC

345 Park Ave. 10th floor, New York, NY 10154

• $13.8 million

20161117:001979/APN 162-31-510-002

Seller: LBA Realty Fund II-WBP XV LLC

Buyer: BPP Pacific Industrial NV Non-REIT Owner LLC

345 Park Ave. 10th floor, New York, NY 10154

• $6.7 million

20161118:001121/APN 163-14-402-003

Seller: Self Storage City LLC

Buyer: NSA Property Holdings LLC

5200 DTC Pkwy. 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

• $2.9 million

20161121:000483/APN 177-26-511-006

Seller: GHB Holdings - Silverado LLC

Buyer: AJ Partners Eastern and Silverado LLC

985 White Drive 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $2.2 million

20161118:002257/APN 138-19-720-002

Seller: RSM Investments, M & M Rentals LLC, R2M Properties LLC, Waverly Properties LLC

Buyer: 1925 Village Center Circle LLC

1925 Village Center Circle , Las Vegas, NV 89134

• $1.7 million

20161118:000821/APN 176-23-101-038

Seller: Mountain Blue 12 Irrevocable Business Trust

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119

VACANT LAND

• $7 million

20161122:001183/APN 163-32-801-012

Seller: AURA Las Vegas LLC

Buyer: Sunset and Durango Partners LLC

985 Whtie Drive 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $3.5 million

20161117:001822/APN 176-23-101-031

Seller: Tootalou 28 Irrevocable Business Trust

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $2.1 million

20161122:003540/APN 138-29-210-027

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Peter Kravitz Asset Protection Trust dated April 28, 2014

11975 Port LaBelle Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89171

• $1.8 million

20161117:001821/APN 177-33-202-009

Seller: Richard Keith Uddenberg

Buyer: Ryland Homes Nevada LLC

8925 W. Russell Road 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148

• $1.4 million

20161122:000773/APN 139-17-601-004

Seller: LBCB LLC

Buyer: Apex Operations LLC

9030 W. Sahara Ave. 1220, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1.3 million

20161117:001860/APN 176-23-101-011

Seller: Tootalou 23 Irrevocable Business Trust, Lundgren Family Trust Number One, John W. Boyer

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $1.2 million

20161121:001944/APN 138-02-713-002

Seller: Pre Rancho Craig LLC

Buyer: Promenade Ventures LLC

755 E. Yosemite Ave. J, Merced, CA 95340

• $1 million

20161117:001802/APN 176-23-101-013

Seller: Hewel 33 Irrevocable Business Trust

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119