APARTMENT BUILDING
• $12 million
20161117:001359/APN 163-01-811-001
Seller: FPA4 Casa del Sol LLC
Buyer: Brent Emory LLC, Melrose Emory LLC
1595 Calzada Ave. , Santa Ynez, CA 93460
• $2.1 million
20161118:002675/APN 139-14-412-024
Seller: Gregorry W. Jack and Elaine J. Capuchino Revocable Living Trust dated Nov. 9, 2017; Jack Living Trust dated April 5, 1990
Buyer: Talya Family Trust dated July 3, 2012
9325 Fontainbleu Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89145
COMMERCIAL
• $17.4 million
20161117:001983/APN 139-18-511-006
Seller: LBA Realty Fund II-WBP XV LLC
Buyer: BPP Pacific Industrial NV Non-REIT Owner LLC
345 Park Ave. 10th floor, New York, NY 10154
• $13.8 million
20161117:001979/APN 162-31-510-002
Seller: LBA Realty Fund II-WBP XV LLC
Buyer: BPP Pacific Industrial NV Non-REIT Owner LLC
345 Park Ave. 10th floor, New York, NY 10154
• $6.7 million
20161118:001121/APN 163-14-402-003
Seller: Self Storage City LLC
Buyer: NSA Property Holdings LLC
5200 DTC Pkwy. 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
• $2.9 million
20161121:000483/APN 177-26-511-006
Seller: GHB Holdings - Silverado LLC
Buyer: AJ Partners Eastern and Silverado LLC
985 White Drive 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $2.2 million
20161118:002257/APN 138-19-720-002
Seller: RSM Investments, M & M Rentals LLC, R2M Properties LLC, Waverly Properties LLC
Buyer: 1925 Village Center Circle LLC
1925 Village Center Circle , Las Vegas, NV 89134
• $1.7 million
20161118:000821/APN 176-23-101-038
Seller: Mountain Blue 12 Irrevocable Business Trust
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119
VACANT LAND
• $7 million
20161122:001183/APN 163-32-801-012
Seller: AURA Las Vegas LLC
Buyer: Sunset and Durango Partners LLC
985 Whtie Drive 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $3.5 million
20161117:001822/APN 176-23-101-031
Seller: Tootalou 28 Irrevocable Business Trust
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $2.1 million
20161122:003540/APN 138-29-210-027
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Peter Kravitz Asset Protection Trust dated April 28, 2014
11975 Port LaBelle Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89171
• $1.8 million
20161117:001821/APN 177-33-202-009
Seller: Richard Keith Uddenberg
Buyer: Ryland Homes Nevada LLC
8925 W. Russell Road 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148
• $1.4 million
20161122:000773/APN 139-17-601-004
Seller: LBCB LLC
Buyer: Apex Operations LLC
9030 W. Sahara Ave. 1220, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1.3 million
20161117:001860/APN 176-23-101-011
Seller: Tootalou 23 Irrevocable Business Trust, Lundgren Family Trust Number One, John W. Boyer
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $1.2 million
20161121:001944/APN 138-02-713-002
Seller: Pre Rancho Craig LLC
Buyer: Promenade Ventures LLC
755 E. Yosemite Ave. J, Merced, CA 95340
• $1 million
20161117:001802/APN 176-23-101-013
Seller: Hewel 33 Irrevocable Business Trust
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119