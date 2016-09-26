Deeds for Sept. 7-13

Apartment buildings
• $2.5 million
20160913:000956/APN 139-34-811-055
Seller: Palm Gardens-LV LLC
Buyer: Palm Garden 505 LLC
2004 W. Sunset Road, #110, Henderson, NV 89014
• $540,000
20160909:003473/APN 162-03-313-007
Seller: Santa Paula Apartments LLC
Buyer: AKAP LLC
7940 Kilburn Hill St., Las Vegas, NV 89131
Commercial/industrial
• $5.5 million
20160912:001749/APN 139-28-503-014
Seller: Edmond Town Center LLC
Buyer: Devarim 18 LLC, United Capital Investments LLC
1300 W. Olympic Blvd., #500, Los Angeles, CA 90015
• $5.1 million
20160912:000899/APN 177-21-816-010
Seller: BCP-Silverado & Bermuda LP
Buyer: Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada Inc.
1280 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
• $5 million
20160913:000247/APN 176-09-110-007
Seller: Clark County
Buyer: The Walters Group GP
2030 E. Flamingo Road, #290, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $4.7 million
20160907:001678/APN 163-35-812-002
Seller: Jackson-Shaw/Parc Post LLC
Buyer: Nevada Post Properties LLC
1361 Red Gum St., Anaheim, CA 92806
• $3.9 million
20160913:000570/APN 163-19-111-003
Seller: U.S. Bank NA
Buyer: Tag Hualapai LLC
8918 Spanish Ridge Ave., #100, Las Vegas, NV 89148
• $3.7 million
20160909:003550/APN 177-24-212-003
Seller: Beltway Marketplace LLC
Buyer: MMY LLC
2014 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025
• $3.5 million
20160908:003491/APN 139-31-801-018
Seller: ZJ & R Properties LLC
Buyer: DJS Development LLC
16461 Sherman Way, #140, Van Nuys, CA 91406
• $3.3 million
20160912:000065/APN 163-35-812-002
Seller: Jackson-Shaw/Parc Post LLC
Buyer: WG Holdings LLC
10205 Rancho Destino Road, Las Vegas, NV 89183
• $2.5 million
20160909:003246/APN 162-06-102-001
Seller: TEG Charleston Decatur LLC
Buyer: SW & SH Family Trust
278 Playa Blanca St., Henderson, NV 89074
• $950,000
20160909:000786/APN 163-08-121-021
Seller: Kevin De Vicenzi
Buyer: Scenic Vistas LLC Series H
2809 W. Charleston Blvd., #150, Las Vegas, NV 89102
• $710,000
20160909:003512/APN 163-18-819-003
Seller: Alfred A. Thresher DDS PC
Buyer: The Ronald Wirsz Revocable Trust
5586 S. Fort Apache Road, #120, Las Vegas, NV 89120
• $650,000
20160913:001929/APN 162-13-203-001
Seller: Eastern Villa LLC
Buyer: Diamond Creek Holdings LLC Series 11
2689 Red Arrow Drive, Las Vegas, NV 00891
• $635,000
20160907:001383/APN 125-20-711-007
Seller: 6630 Grand Montecito LLC
Buyer: Welbrook Grand Montecito LLC
2121 Rosecrans Ave., #3301, El Segundo, CA 00902
• $600,000
20160909:002796/APN 139-34-612-051
Seller: The DMD Living Trust dated March 15, 1995
Buyer: St. Joseph Catholic Church Inc.
131 N. Ninth St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
• $550,160
20160909:001565/APN 160-33-219-030
Seller: Ten Buildings A13213 LLC
Buyer: Lame Dog LLC
1496 MacDonald Ranch, Henderson, NV 89012
Condominium
• $2.8 million
20160913:000662/APN 162-20-712-083
Seller: Neil Patel
Buyer: Kevin M. Sheehan
50 South Pointe Drive, #2001, Miami Beach, FL 33139
• $1.8 million
20160909:001132/APN 162-20-715-327
Seller: Veer Luxury LLC
Buyer: Vcrest LLC
401 N. Woodland St., Englewood, NJ 07631
• $1.1 million
20160909:003549/APN 162-10-114-349
Seller: Karen Community LV LLC
Buyer: Crystal Lake Capital Nevada LLC
4475 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Restaurant
• $3.9 million
20160908:001772/APN 138-23-301-004
Seller: New Private Restaurant Properties LLC
Buyer: LCN BLM Las Vegas (Multi) LLC
142 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019
• $3.7 million
20160908:001432/APN 163-08-510-006
Seller: New Private Restaurant Properties LLC
Buyer: LCN BLM Las Vegas (Multi) LLC
142 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019
Single family
• $1.1 million
20160909:003259/APN 191-05-312-011
Seller: Gary E. Primm Family Trust datd April 10, 1984
Buyer: 1995 Haun Family Trust dated April 1995
11856 Brigadoon Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89141
Vacant land
• $15 million
20160909:001377/APN 176-06-310-001
Seller: The Howard Hughes Co. LLC
Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Nevada Inc.
7770 Dean Martin Drive, #308, Las Vegas, NV 89139
• $5.6 million
20160909:002891/APN 164-23-710-003
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Robert and Sheryl Goldstein Trust dated Feb. 21, 2003
1105 Pine Island Court, Las Vegas, NV 89134
• $4 million
20160913:001696/APN 176-10-101-001
Seller: ADF-Buffalo LLC
Buyer: Coyote Investments LLC
7912 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $3.3 million
20160913:000664/APN 264-24-102-001
Seller: 2550 Casino Investors LLC
Buyer: Laughlin Hotel LLC
3645 Losee Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
• $1.2 million
20160908:003508/APN 139-17-611-006
Seller: VFC III North LV Land LLC
Buyer: Brooks-Clayton LLC
5021 W. Sobb Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $630,000
20160907:001059/APN 162-02-811-155
Seller: Crystal View Capital Fund IA LCL
Buyer: Park Bench LLC
6170 W. Viking Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
• $550,000
20160913:000434/APN 163-35-301-024
Seller: Helen Manes
Buyer: Tony Naigang Tao
7797 Edna Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117