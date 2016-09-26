Posted 

Deeds for Sept. 7-13


Source: Clark County Recorder.

Apartment buildings

• $2.5 million

20160913:000956/APN 139-34-811-055

Seller: Palm Gardens-LV LLC

Buyer: Palm Garden 505 LLC

2004 W. Sunset Road, #110, Henderson, NV 89014

• $540,000

20160909:003473/APN 162-03-313-007

Seller: Santa Paula Apartments LLC

Buyer: AKAP LLC

7940 Kilburn Hill St., Las Vegas, NV 89131

Commercial/industrial

• $5.5 million

20160912:001749/APN 139-28-503-014

Seller: Edmond Town Center LLC

Buyer: Devarim 18 LLC, United Capital Investments LLC

1300 W. Olympic Blvd., #500, Los Angeles, CA 90015

• $5.1 million

20160912:000899/APN 177-21-816-010

Seller: BCP-Silverado & Bermuda LP

Buyer: Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada Inc.

1280 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030

• $5 million

20160913:000247/APN 176-09-110-007

Seller: Clark County

Buyer: The Walters Group GP

2030 E. Flamingo Road, #290, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $4.7 million

20160907:001678/APN 163-35-812-002

Seller: Jackson-Shaw/Parc Post LLC

Buyer: Nevada Post Properties LLC

1361 Red Gum St., Anaheim, CA 92806

• $3.9 million

20160913:000570/APN 163-19-111-003

Seller: U.S. Bank NA

Buyer: Tag Hualapai LLC

8918 Spanish Ridge Ave., #100, Las Vegas, NV 89148

• $3.7 million

20160909:003550/APN 177-24-212-003

Seller: Beltway Marketplace LLC

Buyer: MMY LLC

2014 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025

• $3.5 million

20160908:003491/APN 139-31-801-018

Seller: ZJ & R Properties LLC

Buyer: DJS Development LLC

16461 Sherman Way, #140, Van Nuys, CA 91406

• $3.3 million

20160912:000065/APN 163-35-812-002

Seller: Jackson-Shaw/Parc Post LLC

Buyer: WG Holdings LLC

10205 Rancho Destino Road, Las Vegas, NV 89183

• $2.5 million

20160909:003246/APN 162-06-102-001

Seller: TEG Charleston Decatur LLC

Buyer: SW & SH Family Trust

278 Playa Blanca St., Henderson, NV 89074

• $950,000

20160909:000786/APN 163-08-121-021

Seller: Kevin De Vicenzi

Buyer: Scenic Vistas LLC Series H

2809 W. Charleston Blvd., #150, Las Vegas, NV 89102

• $710,000

20160909:003512/APN 163-18-819-003

Seller: Alfred A. Thresher DDS PC

Buyer: The Ronald Wirsz Revocable Trust

5586 S. Fort Apache Road, #120, Las Vegas, NV 89120

• $650,000

20160913:001929/APN 162-13-203-001

Seller: Eastern Villa LLC

Buyer: Diamond Creek Holdings LLC Series 11

2689 Red Arrow Drive, Las Vegas, NV 00891

• $635,000

20160907:001383/APN 125-20-711-007

Seller: 6630 Grand Montecito LLC

Buyer: Welbrook Grand Montecito LLC

2121 Rosecrans Ave., #3301, El Segundo, CA 00902

• $600,000

20160909:002796/APN 139-34-612-051

Seller: The DMD Living Trust dated March 15, 1995

Buyer: St. Joseph Catholic Church Inc.

131 N. Ninth St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

• $550,160

20160909:001565/APN 160-33-219-030

Seller: Ten Buildings A13213 LLC

Buyer: Lame Dog LLC

1496 MacDonald Ranch, Henderson, NV 89012

Condominium

• $2.8 million

20160913:000662/APN 162-20-712-083

Seller: Neil Patel

Buyer: Kevin M. Sheehan

50 South Pointe Drive, #2001, Miami Beach, FL 33139

• $1.8 million

20160909:001132/APN 162-20-715-327

Seller: Veer Luxury LLC

Buyer: Vcrest LLC

401 N. Woodland St., Englewood, NJ 07631

• $1.1 million

20160909:003549/APN 162-10-114-349

Seller: Karen Community LV LLC

Buyer: Crystal Lake Capital Nevada LLC

4475 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Restaurant

• $3.9 million

20160908:001772/APN 138-23-301-004

Seller: New Private Restaurant Properties LLC

Buyer: LCN BLM Las Vegas (Multi) LLC

142 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019

• $3.7 million

20160908:001432/APN 163-08-510-006

Seller: New Private Restaurant Properties LLC

Buyer: LCN BLM Las Vegas (Multi) LLC

142 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019

Single family

• $1.1 million

20160909:003259/APN 191-05-312-011

Seller: Gary E. Primm Family Trust datd April 10, 1984

Buyer: 1995 Haun Family Trust dated April 1995

11856 Brigadoon Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89141

Vacant land

• $15 million

20160909:001377/APN 176-06-310-001

Seller: The Howard Hughes Co. LLC

Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Nevada Inc.

7770 Dean Martin Drive, #308, Las Vegas, NV 89139

• $5.6 million

20160909:002891/APN 164-23-710-003

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Robert and Sheryl Goldstein Trust dated Feb. 21, 2003

1105 Pine Island Court, Las Vegas, NV 89134

• $4 million

20160913:001696/APN 176-10-101-001

Seller: ADF-Buffalo LLC

Buyer: Coyote Investments LLC

7912 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $3.3 million

20160913:000664/APN 264-24-102-001

Seller: 2550 Casino Investors LLC

Buyer: Laughlin Hotel LLC

3645 Losee Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

• $1.2 million

20160908:003508/APN 139-17-611-006

Seller: VFC III North LV Land LLC

Buyer: Brooks-Clayton LLC

5021 W. Sobb Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $630,000

20160907:001059/APN 162-02-811-155

Seller: Crystal View Capital Fund IA LCL

Buyer: Park Bench LLC

6170 W. Viking Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

• $550,000

20160913:000434/APN 163-35-301-024

Seller: Helen Manes

Buyer: Tony Naigang Tao

7797 Edna Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117