PUBLISHERS NOTEBOOK National Small Business Week April 30 - May 6, 2017

Since 1963 our country has celebrated the entrepreneurs making an impact on our economy. During National Small Business week, the Small Business Administration recognizes companies in every state for their outstanding accomplishments. Dr. Eva Littman, owner of Red Rock Fertility in Las Vegas was selected as the Nevada Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

Meet all the Nevada SBA award winners at a celebration luncheon on May 4, 2017 at the Gold Coast. To attend the 2017 Nevada Small Business Awards, contact Summer Collins via email at scollins@vegaspbs.org or 702 799-1010 x 5363.